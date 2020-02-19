Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

This morning 371 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. VIPR (OTC: VIPV) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week high Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) declined the most, as it traded down 6.99% after hitting a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,530.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,530.64 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%. Visa (NYSE: V) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $212.53.

shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $212.53. Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares were up 1.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $343.74 for a change of up 1.34%.

shares were up 1.34% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $343.74 for a change of up 1.34%. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHVF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.43 with a daily change of up 1.12%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $44.43 with a daily change of up 1.12%. Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) shares set a new yearly high of $355.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $355.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.74% on the session. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares were up 1.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $383.83 for a change of up 1.35%.

shares were up 1.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $383.83 for a change of up 1.35%. Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $192.65.

shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $192.65. NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $301.50. Shares traded up 4.44%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $301.50. Shares traded up 4.44%. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares hit a yearly high of $389.56. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $389.56. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock made a new 52-week high of $323.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $323.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $123.02. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $123.02. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session. Accenture (NYSE: ACN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $214.81. Shares traded up 0.87%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $214.81. Shares traded up 0.87%. Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $539.73.

shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $539.73. CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares were up 3.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $113.93 for a change of up 3.07%.

shares were up 3.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $113.93 for a change of up 3.07%. Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.89 on Wednesday, moving down 0.42%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $59.89 on Wednesday, moving down 0.42%. Enel (OTC: ENLAY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.20. Shares traded up 0.65%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.20. Shares traded up 0.65%. Stryker (NYSE: SYK) shares broke to $223.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%.

shares broke to $223.49 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.71%. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $309.12. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $309.12. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session. Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.02. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $89.02. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session. Iberdrola (OTC: IBDRY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%. Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $305.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $305.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%. T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.16. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.16. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session. ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $358.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $358.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.02% for the day. Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $166.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $166.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%. Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZFSVF) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $447.35.

shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $447.35. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) shares hit a yearly high of $98.73. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $98.73. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session. Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares were up 1.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $208.45.

shares were up 1.04% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $208.45. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 1.86% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.14 for a change of up 1.86%.

shares were up 1.86% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.14 for a change of up 1.86%. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $256.68 with a daily change of up 0.07%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $256.68 with a daily change of up 0.07%. Waste Management (NYSE: WM) shares broke to $126.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.

shares broke to $126.53 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%. TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.86.

shares were up 0.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.86. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares were up 0.91% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.88 for a change of up 0.91%.

shares were up 0.91% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.88 for a change of up 0.91%. Merck (OTC: MKKGY) shares hit $27.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.86%.

shares hit $27.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.86%. Aon (NYSE: AON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $236.17 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $236.17 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.32%. Wal - Mart de Mexico SAB (OTC: WMMVY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.58 with a daily change of down 1.56%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.58 with a daily change of down 1.56%. Mining and Metallurgical (OTC: NILSY) shares hit $35.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.4%.

shares hit $35.44 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.4%. Moody's (NYSE: MCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $282.10 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $282.10 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.93% for the day. National Grid (NYSE: NGG) shares were up 0.61% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.04 for a change of up 0.61%.

shares were up 0.61% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.04 for a change of up 0.61%. Intesa Sanpaolo (OTC: ISNPY) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.91.

shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.91. Orsted (OTC: DOGEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.11 with a daily change of up 5.55%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.11 with a daily change of up 5.55%. Orsted (OTC: DNNGY) shares set a new yearly high of $111.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $111.52 this morning. The stock was up 0.51% on the session. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares hit $64.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.

shares hit $64.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%. Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) shares hit a yearly high of $125.06. The stock traded up 5.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $125.06. The stock traded up 5.36% on the session. Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $180.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $180.76 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.27%. Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) stock made a new 52-week high of $123.02 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $123.02 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.44% for the day. Engie (OTC: ENGIY) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.96 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $17.96 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%. Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares hit a yearly high of $210.18. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $210.18. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session. NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares set a new yearly high of $358.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $358.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session. Newmont (NYSE: NEM) shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.75.

shares were up 0.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.75. London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.88 on Wednesday, moving up 1.25%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $27.88 on Wednesday, moving up 1.25%. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.97 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.97 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%. Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.73. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.73. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $735.30. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $735.30. The stock traded up 1.86% on the session. Macquarie Group (OTC: MCQEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.94%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.94%. Swiss Re (OTC: SSREY) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.65. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $29.65. The stock was up 0.39% for the day. Swiss Re (OTC: SSREF) shares set a new yearly high of $118.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $118.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $261.00. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $261.00. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) shares were down 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $229.40 for a change of down 0.11%.

shares were down 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $229.40 for a change of down 0.11%. Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares hit a yearly high of $100.68. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $100.68. The stock traded up 0.32% on the session. Square (NYSE: SQ) shares were up 3.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.25.

shares were up 3.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $83.25. WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.13. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $103.13. The stock was up 0.03% for the day. Givaudan (OTC: GVDNY) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.93 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $68.93 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.5%. Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEY) shares hit a yearly high of $16.93. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $16.93. The stock traded up 1.18% on the session. Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares set a new 52-week high of $303.80 on Wednesday, moving up 0.36%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $303.80 on Wednesday, moving up 0.36%. Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares were down 0.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.93.

shares were down 0.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.93. Lonza Group (OTC: LZAGF) shares hit a yearly high of $432.14. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $432.14. The stock traded up 1.05% on the session. Coloplast (OTC: CLPBY) shares hit $14.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.

shares hit $14.23 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $174.19. Shares traded up 1.53%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $174.19. Shares traded up 1.53%. MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $329.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $329.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $138.37 with a daily change of up 0.2%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $138.37 with a daily change of up 0.2%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $137.23. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $137.23. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session. Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) stock set a new 52-week high of $935.47 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $935.47 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.93%. Entergy (NYSE: ETR) shares were down 0.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $135.49.

shares were down 0.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $135.49. IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) stock made a new 52-week high of $294.57 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $294.57 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.29% for the day. E.ON (OTC: EONGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.38 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.65%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $12.38 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.65%. Kerry Group (OTC: KRYAY) shares set a new 52-week high of $137.50 on Wednesday, moving up 4.71%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $137.50 on Wednesday, moving up 4.71%. American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) stock set a new 52-week high of $140.81 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.01%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $140.81 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.01%. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $298.26 with a daily change of down 0.76%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $298.26 with a daily change of down 0.76%. Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares hit $293.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%.

shares hit $293.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%. Sprint (NYSE: S) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.45. The stock traded up 3.05% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.45. The stock traded up 3.05% on the session. Legrand (OTC: LGRDY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.68 with a daily change of up 0.94%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.68 with a daily change of up 0.94%. Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares were up 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $165.24.

shares were up 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $165.24. SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.91. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.91. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session. Grifols (NASDAQ: GRFS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.91%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.99 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.91%. Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares hit a yearly high of $38.59. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $38.59. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session. Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.58%. Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ: CDNS) shares hit a yearly high of $79.71. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $79.71. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session. Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $117.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $117.32 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.44%. RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.07 on Wednesday, moving up 0.68%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $37.07 on Wednesday, moving up 0.68%. Sea (NYSE: SE) shares were up 0.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.40 for a change of up 0.28%.

shares were up 0.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.40 for a change of up 0.28%. Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) shares broke to $103.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.43%.

shares broke to $103.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.43%. Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $48.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $247.78 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.08%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $247.78 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.08%. Teleflex (NYSE: TFX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $390.77. Shares traded up 1.66%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $390.77. Shares traded up 1.66%. Verbund (OTC: OEZVF) shares hit $53.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.22%.

shares hit $53.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.22%. Avangrid (NYSE: AGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.02. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.02. The stock traded down 0.11% on the session. Veolia Environnement (OTC: VEOEY) shares hit $31.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.65%.

shares hit $31.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.65%. TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%. Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) shares hit $55.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.

shares hit $55.70 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares were up 0.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $223.85 for a change of up 0.53%.

shares were up 0.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $223.85 for a change of up 0.53%. Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares set a new yearly high of $141.90 this morning. The stock was up 3.22% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $141.90 this morning. The stock was up 3.22% on the session. Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.94. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.94. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session. Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $169.18. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $169.18. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session. Techtronic Industries Co (OTC: TTNDF) shares hit $8.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.53%.

shares hit $8.80 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.53%. Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares hit $178.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.64%.

shares hit $178.16 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.64%. Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $144.00. Shares traded up 0.55%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $144.00. Shares traded up 0.55%. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) shares set a new yearly high of $113.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $113.45 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock set a new 52-week high of $91.68 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $91.68 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.76%. 3i Group (OTC: TGOPF) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.70. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $14.70. The stock was flat% for the day. Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) shares were down 0.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.48 for a change of down 0.43%.

shares were down 0.43% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.48 for a change of down 0.43%. Terna (OTC: TEZNY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.73. Shares traded up 1.14%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $21.73. Shares traded up 1.14%. Galapagos (OTC: GLPGF) shares set a new yearly high of $276.21 this morning. The stock was up 5.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $276.21 this morning. The stock was up 5.5% on the session. Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares were up 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $269.69.

shares were up 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $269.69. Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.47. The stock traded up 2.26% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.47. The stock traded up 2.26% on the session. Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.64 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $31.64 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares hit $75.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.16%.

shares hit $75.77 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.16%. Steris (NYSE: STE) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $168.67.

shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $168.67. Persimmon (OTC: PSMMY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.3%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.3%. Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) shares set a new yearly high of $99.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $99.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session. Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.97. The stock traded down 0.59% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.97. The stock traded down 0.59% on the session. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.25. The stock traded up 3.75% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $99.25. The stock traded up 3.75% on the session. Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $214.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $214.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.04%. Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) shares set a new 52-week high of $314.00 on Wednesday, moving up 1.43%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $314.00 on Wednesday, moving up 1.43%. Alleghany (NYSE: Y) shares broke to $840.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%.

shares broke to $840.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%. West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares hit $175.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.

shares hit $175.27 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.36 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.36 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares set a new 52-week high of $410.02 on Wednesday, moving up 0.37%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $410.02 on Wednesday, moving up 0.37%. Fair Isaac (NYSE: FICO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $434.84 with a daily change of up 0.22%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $434.84 with a daily change of up 0.22%. JG Summit Holdings (OTC: JGSMY) shares hit $30.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 26.63%.

shares hit $30.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 26.63%. FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) shares set a new 52-week high of $305.44 on Wednesday, moving up 1.04%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $305.44 on Wednesday, moving up 1.04%. PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.37 on Wednesday, moving up 0.26%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $47.37 on Wednesday, moving up 0.26%. Suez (OTC: SZEVY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.37 with a daily change of up 1.82%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.37 with a daily change of up 1.82%. Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $124.13 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $124.13 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.12%. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.54. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.54. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session. MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.20 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $34.20 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day. Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.82. Shares traded up 1.49%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.82. Shares traded up 1.49%. Henry Schein (NASDAQ: HSIC) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.26.

shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $73.26. Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.25. The stock traded up 3.31% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.25. The stock traded up 3.31% on the session. Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.11 on Wednesday, moving up 3.15%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $53.11 on Wednesday, moving up 3.15%. Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE: MBT) shares set a new yearly high of $10.89 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $10.89 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session. United Utilities Group (OTC: UUGRY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $27.36. Shares traded up 1.6%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $27.36. Shares traded up 1.6%. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.70 on Wednesday, moving up 0.82%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $56.70 on Wednesday, moving up 0.82%. Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares broke to $56.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.

shares broke to $56.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%. Swedish Match (OTC: SWMAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%. Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares were down 0.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $237.34.

shares were down 0.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $237.34. Athene Holding (NYSE: ATH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.37. The stock traded down 0.55% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.37. The stock traded down 0.55% on the session. Taylor Wimpey (OTC: TWODY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $30.25. Shares traded up 8.23%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $30.25. Shares traded up 8.23%. Taylor Wimpey (OTC: TWODF) stock made a new 52-week high of $3.05 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $3.05 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day. XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) shares set a new yearly high of $98.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $98.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.31% on the session. GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares hit a yearly high of $42.10. The stock traded up 10.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $42.10. The stock traded up 10.75% on the session. Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $177.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $177.22 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%. Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.43% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $11.38 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.43% for the day. Chemed (NYSE: CHE) shares broke to $495.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%.

shares broke to $495.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $118.64 with a daily change of up 0.89%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $118.64 with a daily change of up 0.89%. GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.33%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $78.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.33%. Trend Micro (OTC: TMICF) shares set a new yearly high of $54.24 this morning. The stock was up 16.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $54.24 this morning. The stock was up 16.65% on the session. Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.63%. Svenska Cellulosa (OTC: SVCBY) shares hit $10.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.11%.

shares hit $10.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.11%. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) shares set a new 52-week high of $72.72 on Wednesday, moving up 0.96%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $72.72 on Wednesday, moving up 0.96%. New Residential Inv (NYSE: NRZ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.64. Shares traded down 0.26%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.64. Shares traded down 0.26%. Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) shares were up 7.61% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.03 for a change of up 7.61%.

shares were up 7.61% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.03 for a change of up 7.61%. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) shares broke to $88.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.68%.

shares broke to $88.23 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.68%. Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) shares hit a yearly high of $122.43. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $122.43. The stock traded up 0.07% on the session. Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $66.94. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $66.94. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session. GN Store Nord (OTC: GGNDF) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.02.

shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.02. CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $285.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $285.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%. Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $156.34. The stock was up 1.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $156.34. The stock was up 1.52% for the day. Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $192.68. Shares traded up 0.97%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $192.68. Shares traded up 0.97%. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.52 on Wednesday, moving up 0.53%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $23.52 on Wednesday, moving up 0.53%. A2A (OTC: AEMMY) shares hit a yearly high of $9.85. The stock traded up 10.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $9.85. The stock traded up 10.18% on the session. BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.33%. Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares set a new yearly high of $7.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $7.10 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session. Evolution Gaming Group (OTC: EVVTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.57. The stock traded up 2.42% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.57. The stock traded up 2.42% on the session. Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares hit $62.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.

shares hit $62.74 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%. Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) shares set a new yearly high of $7.01 this morning. The stock was up 3.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $7.01 this morning. The stock was up 3.17% on the session. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $165.06. Shares traded up 0.74%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $165.06. Shares traded up 0.74%. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.43 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $23.43 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EV) shares were up 0.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.43 for a change of up 0.96%.

shares were up 0.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.43 for a change of up 0.96%. New York Times (NYSE: NYT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.77. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.77. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session. HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) shares set a new 52-week high of $85.10 on Wednesday, moving up 6.67%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $85.10 on Wednesday, moving up 6.67%. Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $107.52 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $107.52 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%. Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.30. The stock was up 0.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $23.30. The stock was up 0.39% for the day. Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.15. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $24.15. The stock was up 2.05% for the day. Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE: FND) shares set a new yearly high of $53.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $53.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session. SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares hit $114.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.43%.

shares hit $114.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.43%. Armstrong World Indus (NYSE: AWI) shares hit $106.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%.

shares hit $106.53 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%. B2Gold (AMEX: BTG) shares set a new yearly high of $4.55 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $4.55 this morning. The stock was down 1.56% on the session. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.64%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.53 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.64%. Two Harbors Investment (NYSE: TWO) shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.55.

shares were up 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.55. FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) shares were down 0.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $127.47.

shares were down 0.01% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $127.47. Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) shares broke to $69.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.48%.

shares broke to $69.64 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.48%. TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.9%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $21.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.9%. Chemical Works of Gedeon (OTC: RGEDF) shares set a new yearly high of $22.82 this morning. The stock was up 5.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $22.82 this morning. The stock was up 5.78% on the session. BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares were up 0.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.76 for a change of up 0.62%.

shares were up 0.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.76 for a change of up 0.62%. RH (NYSE: RH) shares hit a yearly high of $255.01. The stock traded down 0.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $255.01. The stock traded down 0.36% on the session. Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) shares hit a yearly high of $22.76. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $22.76. The stock traded up 0.11% on the session. NorthWestern (NYSE: NWE) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.12 on Wednesday, moving up 0.14%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $80.12 on Wednesday, moving up 0.14%. Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares hit a yearly high of $4.38. The stock traded down 1.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $4.38. The stock traded down 1.83% on the session. Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN-A) shares were up 2.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.46.

shares were up 2.05% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.46. Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.85. The stock traded up 1.85% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.85. The stock traded up 1.85% on the session. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $47.91. Shares traded up 37.3%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $47.91. Shares traded up 37.3%. Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $62.24. Shares traded up 0.02%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $62.24. Shares traded up 0.02%. Ormat Technologies (NYSE: ORA) shares broke to $87.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.

shares broke to $87.06 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%. Exponent (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $81.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.62%. TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.87. The stock traded up 2.51% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $121.87. The stock traded up 2.51% on the session. Nevro (NYSE: NVRO) shares hit $143.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.2%.

shares hit $143.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.2%. Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares set a new 52-week high of $89.89 on Wednesday, moving down 0.65%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $89.89 on Wednesday, moving down 0.65%. National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares broke to $89.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.02%.

shares broke to $89.15 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.02%. CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.76 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $50.76 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.32% for the day. Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares set a new yearly high of $62.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $62.80 this morning. The stock was up 2.84% on the session. Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ: SLGN) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.69.

shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.69. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $34.29. Shares traded up 1.13%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $34.29. Shares traded up 1.13%. Central North Airport Gr (NASDAQ: OMAB) shares were up 0.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.51 for a change of up 0.12%.

shares were up 0.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.51 for a change of up 0.12%. Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares hit $33.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%.

shares hit $33.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%. Brookfield Business (NYSE: BBU) shares were up 0.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.05 for a change of up 0.65%.

shares were up 0.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.05 for a change of up 0.65%. QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares broke to $60.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.3%.

shares broke to $60.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.3%. AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $35.62. Shares traded up 0.68%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $35.62. Shares traded up 0.68%. Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $98.78. Shares traded up 0.37%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $98.78. Shares traded up 0.37%. Novagold Resources (AMEX: NG) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.49 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.8% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $9.49 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.8% for the day. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.85. The stock was up 2.75% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $27.85. The stock was up 2.75% for the day. Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.92. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $42.92. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares hit a yearly high of $22.34. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $22.34. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session. Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares were up 1.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.97 for a change of up 1.45%.

shares were up 1.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.97 for a change of up 1.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.25. Shares traded down 1.08%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.25. Shares traded down 1.08%. Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $28.05 with a daily change of down 0.11%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $28.05 with a daily change of down 0.11%. Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.88 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.9%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.88 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.9%. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares were up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.18.

shares were up 0.08% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.18. Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares hit $31.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%.

shares hit $31.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.13%. Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.96 on Wednesday, moving up 2.07%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $41.96 on Wednesday, moving up 2.07%. Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.00. The stock traded down 1.4% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.00. The stock traded down 1.4% on the session. TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares were up 5.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.70.

shares were up 5.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.70. Arcadis (OTC: ARCVF) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $26.00 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%. Arcadis (OTC: ARCAY) shares broke to $25.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.

shares broke to $25.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%. Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares broke to $69.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.

shares broke to $69.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%. Marfrig Global Foods (OTC: MRRTY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $3.19. Shares traded up 2.25%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $3.19. Shares traded up 2.25%. Lundin Gold (OTC: FTMNF) shares hit a yearly high of $8.83. The stock traded down 1.56% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $8.83. The stock traded down 1.56% on the session. American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares hit $116.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%.

shares hit $116.42 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.39%. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares broke to $13.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.36%.

shares broke to $13.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.36%. LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $93.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $93.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.87%. Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.99. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $52.99. The stock was up 0.38% for the day. Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares hit a yearly high of $82.89. The stock traded up 3.94% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $82.89. The stock traded up 3.94% on the session. Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares were up 3.83% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.95.

shares were up 3.83% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.95. TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE: TRTX) shares broke to $21.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%.

shares broke to $21.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%. Northwest Healthcare REIT (OTC: NWHUF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.08. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.08. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session. Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.20.

shares were up 0.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.20. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.04. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.04. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.29. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $29.29. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session. Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX: EIM) shares set a new yearly high of $13.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.23% on the session. Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares hit a yearly high of $11.28. The stock traded up 4.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $11.28. The stock traded up 4.22% on the session. Equinox Gold (AMEX: EQX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.45 with a daily change of up 1.18%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.45 with a daily change of up 1.18%. Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.27 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $9.27 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.42%. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.25. The stock was up 5.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $5.25. The stock was up 5.26% for the day. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.36 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.6%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.36 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.6%. Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares hit $16.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.58%.

shares hit $16.98 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 11.58%. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.61 with a daily change of up 1.09%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.61 with a daily change of up 1.09%. Avita Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares hit a yearly high of $10.96. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $10.96. The stock traded up 0.83% on the session. Gold Road Res (OTC: ELKMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.48%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.48%. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.16.

shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.16. John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.72 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $18.72 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares were up 0.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.26.

shares were up 0.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.26. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) shares were down 2.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.62 for a change of down 2.49%.

shares were down 2.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.62 for a change of down 2.49%. Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.94.

shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.94. Leagold Mining (OTC: LMCNF) shares hit $3.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.

shares hit $3.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%. Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.47. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $15.47. The stock was up 0.36% for the day. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.64.

shares were up 0.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.64. America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) stock hit a yearly high price of $122.15. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $122.15. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.65. Shares traded up 5.44%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.65. Shares traded up 5.44%. Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares hit a yearly high of $19.33. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $19.33. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session. Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.84. Shares traded up 2.99%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $29.84. Shares traded up 2.99%. Western Asset High Income (NYSE: HIO) shares were up 1.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.21.

shares were up 1.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.21. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares were up 0.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.80.

shares were up 0.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.80. Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) shares hit a yearly high of $14.91. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $14.91. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session. K92 Mining (OTC: KNTNF) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.45%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $3.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.45%. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EOI) shares hit a yearly high of $16.34. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $16.34. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session. AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.45.

shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.45. CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA) shares were up 2.87% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.13 for a change of up 2.87%.

shares were up 2.87% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.13 for a change of up 2.87%. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) shares were up 0.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.80.

shares were up 0.53% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.80. Azure Power Global (NYSE: AZRE) shares hit $13.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.82%.

shares hit $13.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.82%. Teranga Gold (OTC: TGCDF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.15 with a daily change of up 2.99%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.15 with a daily change of up 2.99%. DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.92 on Wednesday, moving up 0.44%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $6.92 on Wednesday, moving up 0.44%. Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.00. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.00. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session. Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.56%. Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.32.

shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.32. True North Commercial (OTC: TUERF) shares broke to $5.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $5.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.87% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $13.09 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.87% for the day. CEL-SCI (AMEX: CVM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.43. Shares traded up 6.79%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.43. Shares traded up 6.79%. Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.27 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.76%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $9.27 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.76%. Western Asset Global High (NYSE: EHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.27 with a daily change of up 1.07%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.27 with a daily change of up 1.07%. Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) shares broke to $11.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.38%.

shares broke to $11.98 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.38%. BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.64 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.64 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.81%. Dynex Capital (NYSE: DX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.78 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX: ERC) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.27.

shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.27. Guggenheim Enhanced (NYSE: GPM) shares hit $8.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%.

shares hit $8.39 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.6%. Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ: CALA) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.65. The stock was up 4.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $7.65. The stock was up 4.0% for the day. Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 22.69%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 22.69%. Ares Dynamic Credit (NYSE: ARDC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.88 with a daily change of up 0.22%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.88 with a daily change of up 0.22%. UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) shares hit $51.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.

shares hit $51.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.38. Shares traded up 2.74%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.38. Shares traded up 2.74%. Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) shares set a new yearly high of $26.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $26.94 this morning. The stock was down 0.78% on the session. First Trust Enhanced (NYSE: FFA) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.74.

shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.74. Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ: NWPX) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.43 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $36.43 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.86% for the day. Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.23. The stock traded up 3.52% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.23. The stock traded up 3.52% on the session. Nuveen Real Estate Income (NYSE: JRS) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.11 on Wednesday, moving down 0.28%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $11.11 on Wednesday, moving down 0.28%. Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRSN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.94 with a daily change of up 7.99%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.94 with a daily change of up 7.99%. Trisura Gr (OTC: TRRSF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%. Pioneer High IT (NYSE: PHT) shares were up 0.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.01 for a change of up 0.45%.

shares were up 0.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.01 for a change of up 0.45%. BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE: BWG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.58%. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE: SPXX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.93 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.68%. Gran Colombia Gold (OTC: TPRFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.70 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $4.70 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.66% for the day. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares broke to $20.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.09%.

shares broke to $20.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.09%. Rmr Real Estate Income (AMEX: RIF) shares were up 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.54.

shares were up 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.54. New America High Income (NYSE: HYB) shares hit a yearly high of $9.31. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $9.31. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session. Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE: FT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.19. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.19. The stock traded up 0.37% on the session. Blackstone / GSO (NYSE: BGX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.47 with a daily change of up 0.65%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.47 with a daily change of up 0.65%. Liberty Gold (OTC: LGDTF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.08 on Wednesday, moving up 4.33%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $1.08 on Wednesday, moving up 4.33%. Brookfield Global Listed (NYSE: INF) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.55 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $15.55 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.45% for the day. Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (NYSE: PFD) shares hit a yearly high of $17.83. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $17.83. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session. Odyssey Group Intl (OTC: ODYY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.23 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.23 with a daily change of flat%. Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.01 Wednesday. The stock was down 2.83% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $6.01 Wednesday. The stock was down 2.83% for the day. Delaware Investments MN (AMEX: VMM) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.82. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $13.82. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.51%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.51%. Lion One Metals (OTC: LOMLF) shares set a new yearly high of $1.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $1.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.88% on the session. icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares were down 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.37 for a change of down 0.16%.

shares were down 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.37 for a change of down 0.16%. Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.32. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.32. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session. Virtus Global (NYSE: VGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $13.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day. Principal Real Estate Inc (NYSE: PGZ) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $22.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. Xebec Adsorption (OTC: XEBEF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.7%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.7%. First Western Financial (NASDAQ: MYFW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.50 with a daily change of up 0.22%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.50 with a daily change of up 0.22%. Intellicheck (NASDAQ: IDN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.51%. GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.34. Shares traded up 1.74%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.34. Shares traded up 1.74%. Mastech Digital (AMEX: MHH) shares hit $16.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%.

shares hit $16.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.32%. Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.57. The stock was up 7.84% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $7.57. The stock was up 7.84% for the day. Sprott Physical Platinum (ARCA: SPPP) shares set a new yearly high of $18.52 this morning. The stock was up 3.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $18.52 this morning. The stock was up 3.55% on the session. Liberated Syndication (OTC: LSYN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $3.79. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $3.79. Shares traded flat%. POET Technologies (OTC: POETF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.39. The stock traded up 2.36% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.39. The stock traded up 2.36% on the session. Amex Exploration (OTC: AMXEF) shares were up 3.91% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.44 for a change of up 3.91%.

shares were up 3.91% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.44 for a change of up 3.91%. First Trust Mortgage Inc (NYSE: FMY) shares were up 1.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.30.

shares were up 1.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.30. Touchstone Exploration (OTC: PBEGF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.66. The stock traded up 2.69% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.66. The stock traded up 2.69% on the session. ProntoForms (OTC: PPRRF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.65 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.65 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Milestone Scientific (AMEX: MLSS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2.25. Shares traded up 6.91%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $2.25. Shares traded up 6.91%. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.72 with a daily change of up 4.12%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.72 with a daily change of up 4.12%. Nouveau Monde Graphite (OTC: NMGRF) shares were up 9.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.21.

shares were up 9.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.21. Ely Gold Royalties (OTC: ELYGF) shares were up 5.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.75 for a change of up 5.99%.

shares were up 5.99% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.75 for a change of up 5.99%. Polarean Imaging (OTC: PLLWF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 72.73%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 72.73%. Tristar Gold (OTC: TSGZF) shares were up 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.27.

shares were up 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.27. Azimut Explr (OTC: AZMTF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.28. The stock traded up 15.26% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.28. The stock traded up 15.26% on the session. Envision Solar Intl (NASDAQ: EVSI) shares were up 5.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.64 for a change of up 5.07%.

shares were up 5.07% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $10.64 for a change of up 5.07%. Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) shares broke to $3.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.28%.

shares broke to $3.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.28%. Talisker Resources (OTC: TSKFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.34 with a daily change of up 3.42%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.34 with a daily change of up 3.42%. Rego Payment (OTC: RPMT) shares hit $0.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.73%.

shares hit $0.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.73%. Else Nutrition Holdings (OTC: BABYF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.62 on Wednesday, moving up 16.0%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.62 on Wednesday, moving up 16.0%. Carroll Bancorp (OTC: CROL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.32%. MustGrow Biologics (OTC: MGROF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.69 this morning. The stock was down 6.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.69 this morning. The stock was down 6.99% on the session. Queenâ€™s Road Capital (OTC: BRSGF) shares were up 106.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.46 for a change of up 106.74%.

shares were up 106.74% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.46 for a change of up 106.74%. Clancy (OTC: CCYC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 48.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 48.94%. Integrated Biopharma (OTC: INBP) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.38 on Wednesday, moving up 2.68%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.38 on Wednesday, moving up 2.68%. Q BioMed (OTC: QBIO) shares were up 3.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.03.

shares were up 3.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.03. Evans & Sutherland (OTC: ESCC) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.18. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $1.18. The stock was flat% for the day. Grid Metals (OTC: MSMGF) shares broke to $0.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.8%.

shares broke to $0.16 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 14.8%. Phoenix Canada Oil Co (OTC: PHXCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 10.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.00 on Wednesday morning, moving up 10.18%. AbraPlata Resource (OTC: ABBRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.08. The stock was up 8.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.08. The stock was up 8.11% for the day. Megastar Development (OTC: MSTXF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.12. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.12. The stock traded up 1.68% on the session. SES Solar (OTC: SESI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.05. Shares traded up 29.71%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.05. Shares traded up 29.71%. Great Thunder Gold (OTC: MLBVF) shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.26.

shares were flat% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.26. Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) shares were down 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.42 for a change of down 0.11%.

shares were down 0.11% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.42 for a change of down 0.11%. Green 2 Blue Energy (OTC: GTGEF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.06 Wednesday. The stock was up 84.84% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.06 Wednesday. The stock was up 84.84% for the day. Global Boatworks Holdings (OTC: GBBT) shares broke to $0.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 66.5%.

shares broke to $0.34 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 66.5%. D7 Enterprises (OTC: DGIF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.33. The stock traded down 3.23% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.33. The stock traded down 3.23% on the session. SPO Global (OTC: SPOM) shares were up 48.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.39.

shares were up 48.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.39. VIPR (OTC: VIPV) shares hit $0.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 222.58%.

As other companies hit new 52-week highs, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.