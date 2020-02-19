Calendar Apps Can Do Wonders And Not Only For Your Schedule

It's no secret that calendar apps can do wonders for your productivity. And just trying to fit in those New Year resolutions already makes up for a busy schedule. But, as it turns out, a good calendar app can not only enhance your life for the better and help you in achieving your goals but also make you richer. Earlier today Franchise Holdings International (OTC: FNHI) announced to invest in US based calendar app Dayhaps Inc.

Group Calendar Apps Are Being Bought By The Big Tech Players

Lots of calendars apps are being bought by tech giants and one is even known to be bought for over 100M. That app was Sunrise, a free calendar app acquired by Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) back in 2015. Sunrise was in fact developed by former Foursquare designers only a few years before it was acquired. It does seem quite high for a small startup with just a free app. But Microsoft knew well what it was getting: a unique take on the calendar experience by bringing together Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Events, Google Maps (NASDAQ: GOOGL), weather forecasts, LinkedIn profiles, and more. Also in 2015, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) acquired Tempo calendar while Google acquired Timeful.

It's All About The Calendar Experience These Days

These days, Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL), calendar app Fantastical is getting a big update with a lot of new features, meanwhile transferring its signature software to a subscription model on iOS and Mac. For example, its users can now propose meetings to people who don't even use the app! Speaking of adaptability and giving the freedom of choice- that possibly even wooing you further to use it!

FNHI Invests In Dayhaps Calendar App

The name stands for "Day Happenings", an app that allows users to create group calendars in a similar way people create group chats and this is why it is called the "Whatsapp of calendars". This app makes it easy to manage multiple calendars, both when it comes to single and groups ones.

But it's also easy to share calendars with your friends, your family, colleagues or any community you have in mind. Wasn't it Facebook that was once known as ‘bringing people together'? That just might change soon as the new US based start-up company is gaining fans all over the world such as Franchise Holdings International which has invested in Dayhaps and bought a stake of 10%.

The vote of confidence by the world's pioneer when it comes to solar technology being incorporated into auto specialized equipment, pickup truck covers to be precise, means this app is most certainly challenging leading platforms like Google and Microsoft when it comes to calendars and that it has massive potential for further use… and FNHI has a better idea for what exactly.

Outlook

Dayhaps bring the best of trending worlds. it connects people while easing their planning process. There's no doubt that Dayhaps founders brought a new meaning to the calendar dimension where they bring a solution that makes it easy for anyone to create a group calendar even when they have no experience with today's tech applications.

And considering that the world's only getting more chaotic, such inventions are bound to be welcomed by users- and investors alike. As we have seen many tech companies like Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) grow from simple platforms to fast growing leading companies it will be excited to see where Dayhaps will go.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay