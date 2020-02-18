12 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also reaffirmed FY20 guidance.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales were up from the same quarter last year.
La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
Losers
Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(0.46), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.22. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings.
LendingClub (NYSE: LC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company announced it plans to exit the goods industry.
