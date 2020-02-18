Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2020 4:59pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also reaffirmed FY20 guidance.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ: ICCC) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS and sales were up from the same quarter last year.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Losers

Scientific Games (NASDAQ: SGMS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(0.46), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.22. The company also reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings.

LendingClub (NYSE: LC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.

Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company announced it plans to exit the goods industry.

Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMED + A)

Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
9 Stocks To Watch For February 18, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For February 18, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga