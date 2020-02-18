FreightWaves NOW: Too Many Chiefs Spoil Railway Operations

Director of Freight Market Intelligence Zach Strickland breaks down the regions' tender rejection rates across the US before narrowing in on the Savannah, GA and New Orleans, LA markets in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, Market Expert Donny Gilbert examines the change in tender rejects over the past two weeks in the Broker Update, and Market Expert Mike Baudendistel discusses the impact of the continuing Canadian protests with Lead Economist Anthony Smith in the Intermodal and Rail Update.

Image Sourced from Pixabay