Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's morning session saw 163 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) .

. Universal Apparel (OTC: DKGR) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low

was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low Woolworths Holdings (OTC: WLWHY)'s stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 100.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) shares fell to $50.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.67%.

shares fell to $50.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.67%. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.2% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $50.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.2% on the session. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.26% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.03 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.26% on the session. Anheuser-Busch InBev (OTC: BUDFF) shares set a new yearly low of $73.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $73.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session. Bank Bradesco (NYSE: BBD) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.36 today morning. The stock traded down 3.51% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.36 today morning. The stock traded down 3.51% over the session. Central Japan Railway (OTC: CJPRY) stock moved down 2.33% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.11 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.33% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $19.11 to open trading. Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE: BSBR) shares were down 2.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.33.

shares were down 2.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.33. East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRY) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.75 today morning. The stock traded down 2.83% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.75 today morning. The stock traded down 2.83% over the session. Canon (NYSE: CAJ) stock moved down 0.94% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.38 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.94% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.38 to open trading. Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) stock moved down 0.33% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.14 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.33% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $41.14 to open trading. Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.19 today morning. The stock traded down 4.59% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.19 today morning. The stock traded down 4.59% over the session. Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) shares set a new yearly low of $4.49 this morning. The stock was down 4.6% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.49 this morning. The stock was down 4.6% on the session. Repsol (OTC: REPYY) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.33 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.33 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.37%. OMV (OTC: OMVKY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $46.21, and later moved down 2.74% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $46.21, and later moved down 2.74% over the session. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) shares set a new yearly low of $30.97 this morning. The stock was down 3.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $30.97 this morning. The stock was down 3.05% on the session. ABN AMRO Bank (OTC: AAVMY) stock moved down 0.92% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.25 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.92% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.25 to open trading. Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (OTC: MHVYF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.35 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.23% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.35 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.23% over the rest of the day. Renault (OTC: RNSDF) shares hit a yearly low of $6.71 today morning. The stock was down 6.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.71 today morning. The stock was down 6.75% on the session. Renault (OTC: RNLSY) stock set a new 52-week low of $34.70 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $34.70 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 10.62%. Suncorp Group (OTC: SNMYF) shares were down 4.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.50.

shares were down 4.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.50. Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) stock moved down 2.53% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.43 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.53% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.43 to open trading. Toray Industries (OTC: TRYIY) shares set a new yearly low of $12.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.46 this morning. The stock was down 0.55% on the session. Japan Airlines Co (OTC: JAPSY) shares moved down 1.36% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.74 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.36% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.74 to begin trading. Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) shares moved down 2.64% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.89 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.64% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.89 to begin trading. CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $37.98 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.33% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $37.98 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.33% for the day. SES (OTC: SGBAF) shares hit a yearly low of $11.51 today morning. The stock was down 5.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.51 today morning. The stock was down 5.15% on the session. Koito Manufacturing (OTC: KOTMY) shares hit a yearly low of $41.74 today morning. The stock was down 4.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $41.74 today morning. The stock was down 4.81% on the session. Ryohin Keikaku (OTC: RYKKY) shares set a new yearly low of $16.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.05 this morning. The stock was down 3.03% on the session. Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTC: TAIPY) shares were down 10.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.29.

shares were down 10.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $16.29. Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $34.26. Shares then traded down 1.64%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $34.26. Shares then traded down 1.64%. Mazda Motor (OTC: MZDAF) shares moved down 5.11% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.73 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.11% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.73 to begin trading. Israel Chemicals (NYSE: ICL) stock hit $3.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.02% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.84 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.02% over the course of the day. DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.77 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.65% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $19.77 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.65% on the day. GMO Payment Gateway (OTC: GMYTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $65.15, and later moved down 10.45% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $65.15, and later moved down 10.45% over the session. Nikon (OTC: NINOY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.72 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.72 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.51% on the session. Medipal Holdings (OTC: MAHLY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.97% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.45 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.97% on the session. Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.56 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.56 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.18%. Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $60.78, and later moved down 4.26% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $60.78, and later moved down 4.26% over the session. Graham Holdings (NYSE: GHC) shares set a new 52-week low of $536.19 today morning. The stock traded up 0.04% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $536.19 today morning. The stock traded up 0.04% over the session. Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE: BVN) shares fell to $12.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.85%.

shares fell to $12.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.85%. Konica Minolta (OTC: KNCAF) shares moved down 9.75% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.11 to begin trading.

shares moved down 9.75% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.11 to begin trading. Ryder System (NYSE: R) stock hit $39.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.32% over the course of the day.

stock hit $39.44 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.32% over the course of the day. Woolworths Holdings (OTC: WLWHY) shares were down 0.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.81.

shares were down 0.95% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.81. Tiger Brands (OTC: TBLMY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $11.77. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $11.77. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). Fluor (NYSE: FLR) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.96 today morning. The stock traded down 24.92% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.96 today morning. The stock traded down 24.92% over the session. Thai Union Group (OTC: TUFUF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.83% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.53 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.83% on the session. First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.77% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.05 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.77% on the day. Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) shares hit a yearly low of $13.97 today morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.97 today morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session. Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: NBLX) shares set a new yearly low of $19.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $19.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. Fincantieri (OTC: FNCNF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.93 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.93 to begin trading. DMCI Holdings (OTC: DMCHY) shares moved down 1.59% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.24 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.59% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.24 to begin trading. United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares hit a yearly low of $8.69 today morning. The stock was down 1.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.69 today morning. The stock was down 1.04% on the session. US Ecology (NASDAQ: ECOL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.70 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $49.70 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.36% on the session. Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Tuesday. The stock was up 4.41% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.48 on Tuesday. The stock was up 4.41% for the day. Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.95% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock was down 2.95% for the day. Tullow Oil (OTC: TUWOY) stock hit a yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was down 2.0% for the day. Cyberdyne (OTC: CYBQY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.72% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.72% over the rest of the day. OneSmart Intl Edu (NYSE: ONE) stock moved down 2.35% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.41 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.35% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.41 to open trading. B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) shares set a new yearly low of $13.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.50 this morning. The stock was down 0.07% on the session. Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.96% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 0.96% on the day. Caleres (NYSE: CAL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.02% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.02% for the day. Borr Drilling (NYSE: BORR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.87 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.87 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.6% on the session. Ocean Yield (OTC: OYIEF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.69 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.52% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.69 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.52% on the session. Xperi (NASDAQ: XPER) stock hit $14.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.84% over the course of the day.

stock hit $14.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.84% over the course of the day. Astronics (OTC: ATROB) shares were down 2.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.85.

shares were down 2.2% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.85. Astronics (NASDAQ: ATRO) shares were down 2.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.58.

shares were down 2.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.58. Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares moved down 1.33% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.60 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.33% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.60 to begin trading. Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day. Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares were down 1.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.14.

shares were down 1.22% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $17.14. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) shares hit a yearly low of $2.04 today morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.04 today morning. The stock was down 2.61% on the session. Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares set a new yearly low of $21.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $21.87 this morning. The stock was down 2.49% on the session. AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares set a new yearly low of $12.59 this morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.59 this morning. The stock was down 2.28% on the session. Laurent-Perrier (OTC: LPRRF) shares hit a yearly low of $93.00 today morning. The stock was down 1.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $93.00 today morning. The stock was down 1.01% on the session. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.77 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.77 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.18% on the session. Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) shares hit a yearly low of $17.23 today morning. The stock was down 5.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $17.23 today morning. The stock was down 5.02% on the session. Star Group (NYSE: SGU) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.90 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.78%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.90 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.78%. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.0% on the session. New Zealand Refining (OTC: NZRFF) shares fell to $1.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 20.77%.

shares fell to $1.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 20.77%. Sprague Resources (NYSE: SRLP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.66 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.75% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.66 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 1.75% over the rest of the day. Tilly's (NYSE: TLYS) shares fell to $7.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.48%.

shares fell to $7.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.48%. GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares hit a yearly low of $4.23 today morning. The stock was down 4.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.23 today morning. The stock was down 4.14% on the session. Technicolor (OTC: TCLRY) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 33.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 33.87%. Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) stock hit $5.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.36% over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 6.36% over the course of the day. Predictive Technology Gr (OTC: PRED) shares fell to $0.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.68%.

shares fell to $0.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.68%. Hadera Paper (OTC: HAIPF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.00 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $33.00 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) stock moved down 1.41% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.05 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.41% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.05 to open trading. CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) stock hit $6.76 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.67% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.76 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 7.67% over the course of the day. Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) stock hit a yearly low of $10.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.2% for the day. Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day. Liquidity Service (NASDAQ: LQDT) shares hit a yearly low of $4.36 today morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.36 today morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares moved down 1.88% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.59 to begin trading.

shares moved down 1.88% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.59 to begin trading. SPT Energy Group (OTC: SEGYY) stock hit a yearly low of $1.45 this morning. The stock was down 13.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.45 this morning. The stock was down 13.06% for the day. Culp (NYSE: CULP) shares hit a yearly low of $11.21 today morning. The stock was down 4.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.21 today morning. The stock was down 4.85% on the session. RYB Education (NYSE: RYB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.04% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.10 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.04% on the day. Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 3.51%. Palatin Technologies (AMEX: PTN) shares were down 0.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.58.

shares were down 0.58% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.58. CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) shares fell to $0.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.85%.

shares fell to $0.67 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.85%. Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) stock moved up 1.63% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.28 to open trading.

stock moved up 1.63% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.28 to open trading. Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) shares fell to $2.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.24%.

shares fell to $2.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.24%. Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) shares moved down 0.7% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.63 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.7% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.63 to begin trading. Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) shares hit a yearly low of $6.50 today morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.50 today morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. Awilco Drilling (OTC: AWLCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.15. Shares then traded down 9.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.15. Shares then traded down 9.09%. Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ: SOHO) stock hit $5.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.82% over the course of the day.

stock hit $5.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.82% over the course of the day. Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.83% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.83% for the day. Blue Ribbon Income Fund (OTC: BLUBF) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.53 today morning. The stock traded down 1.1% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.53 today morning. The stock traded down 1.1% over the session. LSB Industries (NYSE: LXU) shares moved down 2.68% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.69 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.68% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.69 to begin trading. PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.66% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.64 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.66% over the rest of the day. PHarol SGPS (OTC: PTGCY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 17.67% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.07, and later moved down 17.67% over the session. Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ: LONE) shares were down 2.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.41.

shares were down 2.1% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.41. YayYo (NASDAQ: YAYO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30 today morning. The stock traded down 4.64% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.30 today morning. The stock traded down 4.64% over the session. Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.57% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.21 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.57% on the session. Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ: NMCI) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.36 today morning. The stock traded down 2.35% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.36 today morning. The stock traded down 2.35% over the session. Arch Biopartners (OTC: ACHFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.5% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 4.5% over the rest of the day. Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was up 1.67% for the day. Deep Yellow (OTC: DYLLF) shares fell to $0.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.0%.

shares fell to $0.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 15.0%. Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) shares were down 2.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.85.

shares were down 2.42% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $11.85. Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ: CNNB) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.61 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.66%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.61 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.66%. Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX: XTNT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.17 today morning. The stock traded down 11.74% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.17 today morning. The stock traded down 11.74% over the session. Sun Metals (OTC: SMTTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock was down 16.47% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Tuesday. The stock was down 16.47% for the day. Euro Sun Mining (OTC: CPNFF) stock moved up 7.14% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.

stock moved up 7.14% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading. IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ: IMAC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.22% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.92 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.22% on the day. Petroteq Energy (OTC: PQEFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.01% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.08 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.01% on the day. Superior Drilling (AMEX: SDPI) stock hit $0.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.77% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.63 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.77% over the course of the day. Biome Grow (OTC: BIOIF) shares fell to $0.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.43%.

shares fell to $0.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.43%. Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ASPCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 32.13% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 32.13% over the session. GFG Resources (OTC: GFGSF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.11 today morning. The stock was down 7.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.11 today morning. The stock was down 7.69% on the session. Live Ventures (NASDAQ: LIVE) shares fell to $5.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.22%.

shares fell to $5.53 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.22%. Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.95% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.95% on the session. SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.35 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.72% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.35 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.72% on the day. Resort Savers (OTC: RSSV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. ITEX (OTC: ITEX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $3.70, and later moved down 3.9% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $3.70, and later moved down 3.9% over the session. Genesys Industries (OTC: GEIN) stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was up 1.8% for the day. Metallis Resources (OTC: MTLFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.23% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 10.23% for the day. Environmental Tectonics (OTC: ETCC) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 29.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 29.47%. Video Display (OTC: VIDE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Synex International (OTC: SYITF) stock moved down 13.43% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to open trading.

stock moved down 13.43% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.13 to open trading. Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.43% for the day. Strikepoint Gold (OTC: STKXF) shares fell to $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 18.37%.

shares fell to $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 18.37%. GBT Technologies (OTC: GTCH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.12. Shares then traded down 30.06%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.12. Shares then traded down 30.06%. SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.71 this morning. The stock was down 3.9% for the day. Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.11% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.11% on the day. Metallica Minerals (OTC: MLMZF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Sack Lunch Productions (OTC: SAKL) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0037 today morning. The stock traded down 15.91% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0037 today morning. The stock traded down 15.91% over the session. Albina Community Bancorp (OTC: ACBCQ) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 34.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 34.84% on the session. STWC Hldgs (OTC: STWC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0016 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 20.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.0016 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 20.0% over the rest of the day. Waterfront Capital (OTC: WFGCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock was down 27.15% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock was down 27.15% for the day. GlyEco (OTC: GLYE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded down 3.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.06. Shares then traded down 3.38%. Santo Mining (OTC: SANP) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 98.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 98.0%. Delrey Metals (OTC: DLRYF) shares moved up 100.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading.

shares moved up 100.0% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. Adamant DRI (OTC: ADMG) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 48.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 48.0%. Innerscope Hearing Techno (OTC: INND) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00035 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.00035 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. CrowdGather (OTC: CRWG) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0011 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0011 to begin trading. High Performance (OTC: TBEV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. Metrospaces (OTC: MSPC) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. 2050 Motors (OTC: ETFM) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000096 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 50.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000096 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 50.0% on the day. El Maniel International (OTC: EMLL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day. Drinks America Holdings (OTC: DKAM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Advanced Oxygen Tech (OTC: AOXY) shares fell to $0.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.47%.

shares fell to $0.07 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 28.47%. RightSmile (OTC: RIGH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. PPJ Healthcare (OTC: PPJE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Jammin Java (OTC: JAMN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 99.0%. Universal Apparel (OTC: DKGR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0002 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.