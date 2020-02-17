Truckload 2020: Orlando Arms Carriers With Knowledge Needed To Thrive

Navigating the ups and downs of the logistics industry can be challenging, especially for truckload carriers. Carriers enjoyed surging rates in 2018, just to see their margins threatened in 2019. As these same carriers tackle 2020, education and networking can help them stay on top of the market.

The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) will bring an opportunity for that education and networking to for-hire carriers, private fleets, associates and driver-training school members, as well as prospects, next month. The Association's 82nd Annual Convention – Truckload 2020: Orlando – is planned for Sunday, March 1 through Tuesday, March 3 at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee, Florida.

For those arriving on Saturday, February 29, attendees are encouraged to join TCA's Membership Committee for its Kickoff Reception before the big event. It will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Wreckers Sports Bar Veranda on the Coquina Lawn at the Gaylord Palms Resort.

The convention will feature educational sessions on everything from attracting more women to fleets to understanding the Class 8 cycle's impact on freight rates. All sessions will be led by industry experts and designed to deliver actionable insights.

Retired Major League Baseball star Cal Ripken, Jr. will be a keynote speaker at the event, sharing lessons of perseverance he learned during his baseball career; former Navy SEAL Curt Cronin will also speak on leading high-performing teams; and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's Jim Mullen is set to deliver insightful updates from the agency.

Networking opportunities include meal times, receptions each evening, and the Monday evening Truckload Strong event. The event will take place at Topgolf Orlando from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and includes round-trip transportation. Tickets are needed for admission; individual tickets are $275 and include unlimited food and drinks for attendees, yard games, Disney fireworks from a private rooftop terrace, a DJ playing party classics and hit music; and more. Several golf contests will take place throughout the event.

Whether carriers are looking to learn about new business practices or connect with old contacts, Tuckload 2020 offers something for them.

"At a meeting of the newly formed TCA Profitability Program TC-11 (Tanker/Bulk Group) in Atlanta, I was asked ‘How do I take advantage of the annual convention?' That's a question I receive often and my answer is usually the same," TPP Profitability Consultant Shephard Dunn said. "It depends on what you want out of it. To me, it's about continually educating myself by listening to and learning from TCA's members. That can happen whether in a committee meeting, an educational workshop, exhibition hall, speakers on stage or simply visiting with a new acquaintance that has a different business model than I am used to."

Costs to attend the convention vary based on TCA membership status and other factors.

Prospective attendees can learn more about the schedule of events and register to attend on the convention website.

For those still hoping to present at the convention, booth space is limited but still available. Contact Zander Gambill at (703) 838-1950 or zgambill@truckload.org and get access to TCA's carrier base. Around 1,200 attendees and over 100 exhibitors are expected on the tradeshow floor.

Be sure to use the hashtag #2020TCA on social media to connect with attendees prior to and during the event.

