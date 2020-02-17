Freight Futures Daily Curve: 2/17

Freight Futures data to watch today: Spot Month Settlement w/w Change

It was a mixed trading session on Friday for Trucking Freight Futures, leaving the markets seeing Valentine's Day red for the week. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202002) finished Friday's session unchanged at $1.401/mile and was lower w/w by $0.014, or 1%. Also finishing unchanged on Friday was the South regional contract (FUT.VSU202002), which ended the week $0.009 (0.8%) lower. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202002) was fractionally lower on Friday and down $0.016, or 1% for the week while the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202002) inched up a fraction on Friday but still lost $0.017, or 1.2%, on the week. Please note that the Trucking Freight Futures markets will be closed for trading Monday, 2/17, in observance of the Presidents Day Holiday.

Six of the seven individual lane contracts finished the week in red territory, with the only exception being the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202002), which ended the week 0.4% higher at $1.662. The movement of flowers from the South for Valentine's Day benefitted the contract. Staying with the East, the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202002) tumbled $0.039, or 2%, w/w to finish at $1.920 while the PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202002) slipped $0.016 (1.4%) for the week to $1.115.

In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202002) slid $0.025 (1.3%) w/w to $1.956 and the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202002) dropped 0.9% for the week to $0.926. In the South, the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202002) fell $0.014 (1.3%) for the week to $1.070 as did the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202002), which finished the week lower by a modest 0.3% to $1.324.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Watchlist – Spot Month Settlement w/w Change

Image Sourced from Pixabay