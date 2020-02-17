Duda Launches App Store After Announcing $25M Investment Round

In the highly competitive world of website building platforms, one company is standing out for two good reasons – a recent $25m equity investment from SGE; and its integration of best-in-breed apps directly on their platform. Palo Alto-based site building platform Duda recently announced the launch of its on-board App Store, where a hand-picked set of best-in-breed apps integrate seamlessly with each other and the Duda platform.

For the company’s partners, this means new direct revenue streams and new features to offer their own customers. While popular SMB site builders like GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) cater to direct SMB users, Duda has chosen to focus on the agency and SaaS providers who offer site building to their own customers, so this launch will have exponential impact.

“We know that our agency and SaaS partners are always looking to increase sales and the stickiness of their service,” said Duda’s CEO Itai Sadan, “and there is no better way to do that than by offering additional technology products that enhance a small business’s online presence.”

This solves a major problem for the SMBs served by Duda’s agency and SaaS partners, by providing value-added services without the need to discover, source and integrate third-party apps on the fly. Now site owners can confidently move ahead using these new apps on their site, without having to sort through the dozens (and sometimes hundreds) of available options in the general mar/tech marketplace.

For each category of app, Duda is striving to find best-of-breed integration partners to work with, usually between one and three different solutions providers. This allows the company to focus on the quality of the integration and ensure their customers benefit from the combined value the integration can offer.

Duda’s App Store launched with four hand-picked apps specifically chosen to deliver powerful functionality, reliability and security:

vCita : A tool to help SMBs run their business more efficiently with features like a calendar scheduler, CRM, billing and invoicing, email and marketing automation, and team management.

: A tool to help SMBs run their business more efficiently with features like a calendar scheduler, CRM, billing and invoicing, email and marketing automation, and team management. Uberall : The Near Me experience platform that helps businesses be found online and provide their customers a seamless brand interaction across digital platforms and into brick-and-mortar.

: The Near Me experience platform that helps businesses be found online and provide their customers a seamless brand interaction across digital platforms and into brick-and-mortar. AudioEye : A digital accessibility software solution that reduces compliance risk and provides barrier-free website access for individuals with disabilities.

: A digital accessibility software solution that reduces compliance risk and provides barrier-free website access for individuals with disabilities. Localeze: A business listings tool to push business data to directories, mapping tools and listings networks, making it simple for businesses to verify and syndicate their online business listings through Google Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG), Bine, Yahoo, Apple Maps, NextDoor and others.

As the threat of security risks and data breaches looms ever larger, Duda’s on-board integration has built-in safeguards to protect its customers and their end users. App integrations will be technically limited from doing any harm to the site on which it runs, and Duda is committed to actively working with its partners to ensure customer sites cannot be changed or damaged without their knowledge.

The on-board app design also gives Duda the ability to quickly cut off access if a third-party app becomes compromised, protecting its users from data breaches and security holes. Additionally, all payments for app use will be taken through the already-trusted Duda system, so users won’t have to give their credit card or other personal information over to another service.

The App Store solidifies Duda’s position as the leading web design platform for all companies that offer web design services to small businesses. The Company serves all types of customers, from freelance web professionals and digital agencies, to the largest hosting companies, SaaS platforms and online publishers in the world. With powerful team collaboration and client management tools, the Duda platform enables the building of feature-rich, responsive websites at scale, automatically optimized for Google PageSpeed and great out-of-the-box SEO.

With the launch of the App Store, it adds robust third-party integration to the feature set, making it a clear standout in the field.

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay