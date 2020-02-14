FreightWaves Now: Options For Longhaul Carriers
Market Expert Donny Gilbert brings in Meteorologist Nick Austin to highlight some weather concerns for carriers before highlighting markets for long haul loads in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, then Research Analyst Andrew Cox discusses the latest update to the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index with Lead Economist Anthony Smith.
Image Sourced from Pixabay
