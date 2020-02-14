Market Overview

FreightWaves Now: Options For Longhaul Carriers
FreightWaves  
February 14, 2020 4:59pm   Comments
Market Expert Donny Gilbert brings in Meteorologist Nick Austin to highlight some weather concerns for carriers before highlighting markets for long haul loads in the Carrier Update presented by PowerFleet, then Research Analyst Andrew Cox discusses the latest update to the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index with Lead Economist Anthony Smith.

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves longhaul truckingNews Commodities Markets General

