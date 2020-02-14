Love Won't Move Your Freight?

On today's Valentine's Day episode, we're talking about two carrier shutdowns, Wayfair layoffs, and Celadon repo scams. Lakeshore Records Brian McNelis dials-in to shed light on how a fire at a US vinyl record factory could cause massive disruption in the music supply chain. Traffix Brandon Bay fills us in on Nashville Transportation Club's next big event.

Kevin Hill covers the DHL Supply Chain Pricing Power Index, recaps this week's Put That Coffee Down, and has a weekend FreightWaves Radio preview.

Is it good news or bad news for XPO, FedEx, UPS, the coronavirus, Spotify, dogs, and Rebecca Black? Then, we hear from you in Comment Section Rodeo. Roses are red, violets are blue, tune in to WHAT THE TRUCK?!? at 1PM and we'll bang the cowbell with you.

