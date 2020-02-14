XPO Laying Off 304 Employees At Texas Distribution Center

XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) will lay off more than 300 workers at its Fort Worth distribution center in April, according to a notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission TWC.

According to the notice, XPO plans to lay off a total of 304 workers at its AllianceTexas facility, located at 3300 Eagle Parkway in Fort Worth. The layoffs will take effect April 12, the notice says.

XPO Logistics is based in Greenwich, Connecticut. It is one of the 10 largest providers of transportation and logistics services in the world. It operates in 30 countries, with around 100,000 employees. XPO operates 26 locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to its website.

In January, XPO officials announced a reorganization plan exploring the sale of the company, except for its North American less-than-truckload (LTL) division.

An XPO customer is taking over the distribution center operations and could be interviewing displaced workers for jobs, according to a letter from Richard Valitutto, XPO's senior vice president and general counsel, filed with TWC.

"It is our further understanding our customer may offer continued employment to our current employees. We do not yet know the details — or total number of employees that it may desire to keep in the current positions," Valitutto's letter states.

