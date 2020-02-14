50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares gained 90.5% to $5.22 after climbing 51.38% on Thursday.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares jumped 49.7% to $35.71 after analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised their price target from $24 to $150 per share.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares surged 33.6% to $1.1887 after the company announced it has filed a request to withdraw its previously announced $35.3 million common stock offering.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) jumped 25.2% to $1.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a price target of $3 per share.
- SVMK Inc (NASDAQ: SVMK) surged 16.8% to $21.56 after the company reported better-than-expected q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 15.5% to $6.19 after the company strong Q4 results and issued upbeat FY20 sales forecast.
- Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) rose 15.4% to $18.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) rose 14.8% to $289.46 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 14.5% to $2.6443 following a report suggesting Tesla is adding third-party charging stations to its in-car navigation.
- TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE: TNET) shares gained 14% to $57.88 after the company reported Q4 earnings and announced $300 million increase to stock repurchase program.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 13.9% to $22.23 after the company reported a narrower Q3 loss.
- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) gained 12% to $18.34 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares rose 11.8% to $71.69.
- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) gained 10.5% to $2.43.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares rose 9.7% to $4.3786.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares surged 9.3% to $120.89 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ: BL) climbed 9.3% to $71.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) rose 9.2% to $7.25.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) gained 9.1% to $25.80.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 9.1% to $17.60 in sympathy with Canopy Growth after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shares rose 8.3% to $76.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) gained 8.2% to $3.30.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) climbed 8% to $155.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) gained 7.8% to $4.16 as coronavirus fears grow in China. The company has been seen as a coronavirus vaccine candidate amid the outbreak.
- AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN) shares climbed 7.6% to $77.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Following earnings, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $75 to $82.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 6.9% to $289.35 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
Losers
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares dipped 37% to $7.68 after the company announced it received a letter from the FDA indicating that the company has not demonstrated that its CellFX System is substantially equivalent to a predicate device. H.C. Wainwright downgraded Pulse Biosciences from Buy to Neutral.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) dropped 25.4% to $33.56 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. Oppenheimer downgraded LivePerson from Outperform to Perform.
- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) fell 24.2% to $25.85 after the company issued Q1 and FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. BTIG Research downgraded CarGurus from Buy to Neutral.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) fell 20.2% to $11.17. Sol-Gel announced positive topline data for its long-term safety study evaluating its Epsolay, or microencapsulated benzoyl peroxide cream, 5%, in papulopustular rosacea for a treatment duration up to 52 weeks. The company also priced its underwritten public offering of 2.09 million shares together with ordinary share warrants to purchase 1.67 million shares at a combined public offering price of $11 per share and accompanying warrants.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) fell 14.1% to $31.15 following Q4 results. Raymond James downgraded Trupanion from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) shares dipped 14% to $15.44. Caleres expects Q4 preliminary sales of $700 million.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) fell 11.5% to $13.56 after NBC issued a bearish Nightly News story on the company. SmileDirectClub issued a response on the story.
- Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) tumbled 11.5% to $52.31 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and lowered 2020 production outlook.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) fell 10.5% to $6.80.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) fell 10.1% to $2.8853 after reporting Q1 results.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) dropped 9.5% to $14.03.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) declined 9% to $33.24 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company added $250 million to its buyback and named David Schwarzbach as its new CFO. Barclays downgraded Yelp from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) dropped 8.3% to $64.14. William Blair downgraded AeroVironment from Outperform to Market Perform.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) fell 7.8% to $9.42 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.13, down from $0.45 year over year and worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) dipped 8.1% to $4.53. Mallinckrodt is expected to release Q4 earnings on February 25.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 7.4% to $21.77 after declining 21.67% on Thursday.
- Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares dipped 7.3% to $44.24 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) fell 7.2% to $2.5250 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) fell 7% to $221.24 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) dropped 6.1% to $5.59 after the company reported quarterly results and announced plans to slash the size of investment bank.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) fell 5.3% to $55.34 after the company priced 3.18 million share common stock offering at $55 per share.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) dipped 4.5% to $35.99 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Datadog, Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) fell 4.4% to $46.37 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
