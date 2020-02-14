Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 84 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDBF) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

Marquie Gr (OTC: TMGI) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low

First Colombia Gold (OTC: FCGD) saw the biggest bounce back on, as shares traded up 7.28% to rebound after it hit its new 52-week low.

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDBF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $51.46 on Friday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-B) shares hit a yearly low of $50.76 today morning. The stock was down 0.81% on the session.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) shares hit a yearly low of $25.05 today morning. The stock was down 1.57% on the session.

BP (OTC: BPAQF) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.76 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 2.87%.

Japan Post Holdings (OTC: JPPHY) stock hit $9.18 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.34% over the course of the day.

East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRY) shares moved down 0.8% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $14.19 to begin trading.

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) stock hit a yearly low of $42.36 this morning. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.

Bridgestone (OTC: BRDCY) stock hit $17.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.03% over the course of the day.

Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) shares were down 3.6% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.49.

Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) shares fell to $4.82 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.87%.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) shares hit a yearly low of $31.85 today morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTC: AAVMY) shares moved down 1.26% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.40 to begin trading.

Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (OTC: MHVYF) stock hit $35.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.58% over the course of the day.

CF Industries Holdings (NYSE: CF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $38.12, and later moved up 0.94% over the session.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $21.30. Shares then traded down 0.79%.

Nikon (OTC: NINOY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.74 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares set a new yearly low of $8.81 this morning. The stock was down 4.13% on the session.

Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $62.19 on Friday morning, later moving down 0.94% over the rest of the day.

CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) shares moved down 25.13% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.66 to begin trading.

Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) stock moved down 3.54% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $16.93 to open trading.

Taro Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE: TARO) stock hit $72.20 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.54% over the course of the day.

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) shares set a new yearly low of $22.81 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.

GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $9.60, and later moved down 3.17% over the session.

Ryder System (NYSE: R) stock moved down 4.25% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $44.22 to open trading.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT) stock set a new 52-week low of $58.29 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 5.17%.

United States Steel (NYSE: X) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $8.86 on Friday. The stock was down 0.28% for the day.

Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $647.00. Shares then traded down 1.48%.

Cyberdyne (OTC: CYBQY) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.64 today morning. The stock traded down 3.53% over the session.

MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) stock hit $10.32 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.17% over the course of the day.

B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $13.61 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.55% on the day.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE: CHK) shares were down 0.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.48.

Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) stock hit $10.31 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.48% over the course of the day.

W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.74 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.53%.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ: OAS) stock hit $2.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) stock moved down 0.23% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.59 to open trading.

GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) stock hit a yearly low of $4.62 this morning. The stock was down 9.95% for the day.

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE: PEI) stock hit $3.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.8% over the course of the day.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $8.03, and later moved down 4.43% over the session.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) shares set a new yearly low of $9.20 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Technicolor (OTC: TCLRY) shares fell to $0.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 14.43%.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ: PLSE) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.00 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 36.75%.

CMIC HOLDINGS Co (OTC: CMICF) shares were down 2.49% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $14.91.

TMAC Resources (OTC: TMMFF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $1.71. Shares then traded down 1.65%.

Impellam Group (OTC: IGPPF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.16 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.98% on the day.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares were up 0.31% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $4.80.

CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.70 this morning. The stock was down 2.04% for the day.

Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.88 to begin trading.

Danakali (OTC: SBMSF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.38 to begin trading. The stock was down 4.38% on the session.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: MITO) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.22 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 1.71%.

XLMedia (OTC: XLMDF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Friday. The stock was down 10.24% for the day.

Mohawk Group Holdings (NASDAQ: MWK) stock hit $3.67 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.35% over the course of the day.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.46 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ: RELL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.77 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.43% over the rest of the day.

Navios Maritime Container (NASDAQ: NMCI) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.36 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

MMJ Group Holdings (OTC: MMJJF) shares fell to $0.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.37%.

Coffeesmiths Collective (OTC: COFE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was up 6.44% on the session.

Pierre (OTC: PIRE) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.35.

Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.14. Shares then traded down 7.0%.

Mirasol Resources (OTC: MRZLF) shares fell to $0.36 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.76%.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ: CORV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.81% over the rest of the day.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) stock moved up 0.93% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.05 to open trading.

Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.59% on the day.

Genesis Financial (OTC: GFNL) stock hit a yearly low of $0.28 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

Mission Ready Solutions (OTC: MSNVF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.23 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 0.98%.

Singing Machine Co (OTC: SMDM) shares hit a yearly low of $0.15 today morning. The stock was down 43.78% on the session.

ITEX (OTC: ITEX) stock moved down 1.28% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.85 to open trading.

Healthier Choices Mgmt (OTC: HCMC) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.

TruTrace Technologies (OTC: TTTSF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was up 7.28% on the session.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) shares hit a yearly low of $0.20 today morning. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.

Platina Resources (OTC: PTNUF) stock set a new

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 24.0%. STWC Hldgs (OTC: STWC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.0019 this morning. The stock was down 20.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.0019 this morning. The stock was down 20.0% on the session. Sector 5 (OTC: SFIV) shares fell to $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Artemis Therapeutics (OTC: ATMS) stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 20.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was down 20.0% for the day. SpectraScience (OTC: SCIE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. First Colombia Gold (OTC: FCGD) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.0% over the session. Marani Brands (OTC: MRIB) shares moved down 99.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading.

shares moved down 99.0% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. Drinks America Holdings (OTC: DKAM) shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.

shares fell to $0.000001 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%. V Group (OTC: VGID) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Tiger Oil and Energy (OTC: TGRO) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Sirrus (OTC: SRUP) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Neon Bloom (OTC: NBCO) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.37 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Marquie Gr (OTC: TMGI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.002 this morning. The stock was down 28.4% on the session.

