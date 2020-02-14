Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2020 10:15am   Comments
Share:

On Friday, 280 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Points:

  • Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCTZF) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • SPO Global (OTC: SPOM) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Plato Gold (OTC: PTOZF)'s stock actually fell; It moved 5.51% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are the following:

  • Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCTZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.56%.
  • Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares broke to $337.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.
  • Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares hit $243.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
  • Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $59.85 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $377.80 on Friday morning, moving up 0.36%.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $287.29. The stock traded up 6.55% on the session.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock hit a yearly high price of $318.87. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $122.20 with a daily change of up 1.45%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $318.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
  • NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $275.95.
  • Allianz (OTC: ALIZF) shares hit $252.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.
  • Commonwealth Bank (OTC: CMWAY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.21. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.33 on Friday, moving up 0.13%.
  • Naspers (OTC: NPSNY) shares hit a yearly high of $36.35. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.
  • S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $304.34. Shares traded up 1.15%.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.51 Friday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Iberdrola (OTC: IBDRY) shares broke to $46.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $300.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.
  • Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.82 Friday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
  • Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $164.32 Friday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
  • Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.17 Friday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • America Movil (NYSE: AMX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.00. Shares traded up 1.7%.
  • America Movil (NYSE: AMOV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.94. Shares traded up 0.31%.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.20 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%.
  • Aon (NYSE: AON) shares set a new yearly high of $234.62 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
  • Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $639.09 with a daily change of up 1.25%.
  • TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $55.79. Shares traded up 0.37%.
  • Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.00 on Friday, moving up 0.43%.
  • National Grid (NYSE: NGG) shares hit a yearly high of $67.16. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
  • Munchener (OTC: MURGY) stock made a new 52-week high of $306.00 Friday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Munchener (OTC: MURGF) shares broke to $30.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
  • NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) stock set a new 52-week high of $358.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.2%.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares were down 0.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $139.30.
  • Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELF) shares set a new 52-week high of $236.00 on Friday, moving up 7.27%.
  • Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.99. Shares traded up 0.1%.
  • MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares were up 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $725.98 for a change of up 0.67%.
  • Swiss Re (OTC: SSREY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.34. Shares traded up 0.8%.
  • Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) shares broke to $146.28 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%.
  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $226.36 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
  • WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.56 on Friday, moving up 0.27%.
  • Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $99.41. Shares traded up 1.12%.
  • TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.26 on Friday, moving up 1.17%.
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.72. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
  • Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares hit a yearly high of $300.60. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.31%.
  • Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) shares set a new 52-week high of $103.45 on Friday, moving down 0.47%.
  • Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $172.34 on Friday, moving up 0.75%.
  • MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares set a new yearly high of $314.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
  • Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.53 Friday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.31%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares broke to $135.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares broke to $915.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.
  • Hannover Rueck (OTC: HVRRY) shares hit $103.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • E.ON (OTC: EONGY) shares broke to $11.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
  • ResMed (NYSE: RMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $175.25. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
  • American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares set a new yearly high of $137.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
  • Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) shares hit $146.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $282.25. Shares traded up 13.0%.
  • Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares were up 0.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $162.01 for a change of up 0.74%.
  • SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares hit $21.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
  • Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) shares broke to $174.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
  • Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares broke to $115.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.99%.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares broke to $108.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
  • Ameren (NYSE: AEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $86.14. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
  • RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.26 on Friday morning, moving up 1.55%.
  • Sea (NYSE: SE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.51 with a daily change of up 1.86%.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares set a new yearly high of $47.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
  • RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares broke to $244.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.
  • TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.83 on Friday, moving up 0.16%.
  • Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $134.40. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
  • Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.52. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
  • WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTC: WXXWY) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.20. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
  • Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) shares hit $246.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares hit a yearly high of $144.47. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.
  • Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) stock made a new 52-week high of $167.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Techtronic Industries Co (OTC: TTNDY) shares broke to $45.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.9%.
  • Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $142.06 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
  • Sonova Holding (OTC: SONVY) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.06.
  • Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) shares hit a yearly high of $119.69. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares hit a yearly high of $88.54. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
  • Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares broke to $113.32 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%.
  • WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) shares were down 0.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.42 for a change of down 0.13%.
  • Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.65 on Friday, moving up 0.69%.
  • Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.01 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%.
  • Persimmon (OTC: PSMMY) shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.31.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.83 on Friday, moving up 0.23%.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.55. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
  • Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) stock hit a yearly high price of $207.77. The stock was up 1.95% for the day.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.11%.
  • Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.77 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $175.21 with a daily change of down 0.52%.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.71 on Friday, moving up 0.34%.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares set a new yearly high of $392.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.98% on the session.
  • Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.
  • Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $117.84. Shares traded up 0.45%.
  • Gjensidige Forsikring (OTC: GJNSY) shares broke to $22.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $49.27. Shares traded up 0.3%.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares broke to $80.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.
  • Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.08. The stock was up 3.95% for the day.
  • Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.82%.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.01%.
  • Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.65 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.9%.
  • Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) shares hit $176.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.97%.
  • Swedish Match (OTC: SWMAF) shares were up 0.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.83 for a change of up 0.8%.
  • Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $184.40. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
  • Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares hit a yearly high of $140.84. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
  • Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.11. The stock traded up 3.91% on the session.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $192.82. Shares traded up 0.55%.
  • Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $113.15. Shares traded down 0.33%.
  • Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.22%.
  • GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares hit $77.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.
  • CAPREIT (OTC: CDPYF) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.19 Friday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
  • Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.27 with a daily change of up 3.78%.
  • Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $85.22 with a daily change of up 0.39%.
  • First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.77.
  • Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.72 on Friday morning, moving up 2.36%.
  • Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares broke to $148.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.22%.
  • Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) shares set a new yearly high of $33.05 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session.
  • GN Store Nord (OTC: GGNDF) shares hit a yearly high of $57.08. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Prysmian (OTC: PRYMY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.87 with a daily change of up 1.62%.
  • Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.19 on Friday, moving down 0.68%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares broke to $117.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.16%.
  • IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares were up 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.97.
  • Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.42 on Friday morning, moving up 0.61%.
  • Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares were up 0.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.99 for a change of up 0.51%.
  • JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares set a new yearly high of $21.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
  • Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.32 on Friday, moving up 0.07%.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.86.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) shares hit a yearly high of $201.23. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares were up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.19.
  • Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
  • Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares broke to $62.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.77%.
  • Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.80.
  • Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.20. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
  • Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.69 on Friday, moving up 0.51%.
  • Atco (OTC: ACLLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.98 on Friday, moving up 3.3%.
  • FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) stock made a new 52-week high of $125.08 Friday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
  • Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $68.10 with a daily change of down 0.06%.
  • TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares hit $20.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.17%.
  • PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.88. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
  • BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.51 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.
  • CI Financial (OTC: CIFAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.50 Friday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
  • Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares broke to $41.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) shares were up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.42.
  • Northland Power (OTC: NPIFF) shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.73.
  • Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares were up 7.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.21.
  • Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.87 Friday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $86.33. Shares traded up 2.84%.
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.87 Friday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $88.21. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
  • Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.
  • Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.77. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
  • QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.12. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
  • Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $88.27. Shares traded up 2.4%.
  • Sopra Steria Group (OTC: SPSAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $161.20. The stock was up 3.53% for the day.
  • Avista (NYSE: AVA) shares set a new yearly high of $51.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
  • AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $77.23 with a daily change of up 10.09%.
  • Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.71.
  • BE Semiconductor Indus (OTC: BESIY) shares broke to $44.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.7%.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.66 with a daily change of down 0.51%.
  • Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.08 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.57%.
  • BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.99 on Friday morning, moving up 8.83%.
  • Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.73 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.94%.
  • Advanced Disposal Servs (NYSE: ADSW) shares set a new yearly high of $33.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.99.
  • Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) shares hit $11.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
  • MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) stock made a new 52-week high of $82.32 Friday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.00.
  • Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.24%.
  • AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $56.56. Shares traded up 0.98%.
  • Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $126.74. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session.
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
  • Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.
  • Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares hit a yearly high of $31.18. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
  • American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) shares set a new yearly high of $33.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
  • SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.75 on Friday, moving up 12.57%.
  • Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) shares broke to $41.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%.
  • ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.39. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.22 Friday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
  • Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.47 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.59%.
  • WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.74. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
  • Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) shares hit $32.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.
  • Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.24 Friday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
  • Arcadis (OTC: ARCAY) shares set a new yearly high of $25.35 this morning. The stock was up 3.04% on the session.
  • TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) shares broke to $8.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.
  • National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
  • Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.93 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
  • SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares hit $62.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.
  • Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares set a new yearly high of $70.17 this morning. The stock was up 4.08% on the session.
  • Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares broke to $37.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.39%.
  • Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $68.77 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
  • Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares set a new yearly high of $55.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.98% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.98 Friday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
  • Lundin Gold (OTC: FTMNF) shares were up 8.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.05.
  • American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.42 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.
  • Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.12. Shares traded up 0.26%.
  • Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $131.13. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session.
  • PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.65 on Friday morning, moving down 0.18%.
  • Northview Apartment REIT (OTC: NPRUF) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.10 Friday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
  • Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.27 on Friday morning, moving down 0.23%.
  • Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.39 Friday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.56. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
  • Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.70 on Friday morning, moving up 4.91%.
  • Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) shares hit a yearly high of $42.21. The stock traded down 5.51% on the session.
  • NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.55 on Friday, moving up 1.84%.
  • Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.58%.
  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $64.25. Shares traded down 0.19%.
  • Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares hit $11.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
  • Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.09 on Friday morning, moving up 0.5%.
  • AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares were up 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.48.
  • Equinox Gold (AMEX: EQX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.98 on Friday morning, moving up 2.89%.
  • DREAM Unlimited (OTC: DRUNF) shares were up 0.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.26 for a change of up 0.79%.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares were up 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.51 for a change of up 0.69%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.04 with a daily change of down 0.24%.
  • CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.47 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
  • Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.32 Friday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
  • Avita Medical (OTC: AVMXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.96%.
  • Avita Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.59 on Friday, moving up 3.66%.
  • Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares hit a yearly high of $84.89. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
  • Leagold Mining (OTC: LMCNF) shares were up 2.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.90 for a change of up 2.71%.
  • e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.97. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
  • CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares were up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.57.
  • Silver Lake Res (OTC: SVLKF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.16.
  • Immunogen (NASDAQ: IMGN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.13. Shares traded up 18.94%.
  • goeasy (OTC: EHMEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $58.26 with a daily change of down 1.27%.
  • Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.25. Shares traded up 13.62%.
  • Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.57 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
  • Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE: NID) shares were up 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.51.
  • Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares were up 0.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.71 for a change of up 0.51%.
  • Teranga Gold (OTC: TGCDF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.82. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session.
  • PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.99 on Friday, moving up 1.53%.
  • Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.00. The stock traded up 4.56% on the session.
  • Village Roadshow (OTC: VLRDF) shares set a new yearly high of $2.60 this morning. The stock was up 19.82% on the session.
  • Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) shares set a new yearly high of $22.53 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.11 on Friday, moving up 2.84%.
  • Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ: ACBI) shares hit $20.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • K92 Mining (OTC: KNTNF) shares hit $3.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.
  • Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) shares broke to $11.84 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.98%.
  • Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ: HCAC) shares set a new yearly high of $10.38 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.
  • Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.82. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE: FFA) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.67.
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares hit $13.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE: DMB) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.13. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (AMEX: PLYM) shares hit a yearly high of $20.89. The stock traded up 2.79% on the session.
  • Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
  • Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.00. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
  • TGR Financial (OTC: TGRF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.65 on Friday morning, moving up 0.69%.
  • Rmr Real Estate Income (AMEX: RIF) shares hit $22.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Brookfield Global Listed (NYSE: INF) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
  • Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.98. The stock was up 3.76% for the day.
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ: RICK) shares set a new yearly high of $25.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.
  • Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares were up 8.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.34 for a change of up 8.25%.
  • Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE: PFO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.04%.
  • icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares set a new yearly high of $11.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
  • Virtus Global (NYSE: VGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.86 on Friday morning, moving up 0.07%.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.73. The stock was up 44.19% for the day.
  • Aura Minerals (OTC: ARMZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
  • Central Federal (NASDAQ: CFBK) shares hit a yearly high of $14.95. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
  • Luby's (NYSE: LUB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.58 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
  • PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.91. Shares traded up 8.6%.
  • Seven Aces (OTC: QNIIF) shares broke to $1.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.98%.
  • Cuisine Solutions (OTC: CUSI) shares set a new yearly high of $19.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
  • Milestone Scientific (AMEX: MLSS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.91. Shares traded up 1.6%.
  • Evergreen Gaming (OTC: EVGEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.37 with a daily change of up 13.32%.
  • DLT Resolution (OTC: DLTI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1.71 with a daily change of up 0.59%.
  • Sigma Designs (OTC: SIGM) shares were up 2.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.24 for a change of up 2.63%.
  • Clancy (OTC: CCYC) shares were up 6.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.40 for a change of up 6.67%.
  • Integrated Biopharma (OTC: INBP) shares were up 7.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.32 for a change of up 7.32%.
  • Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares set a new yearly high of $3.17 this morning. The stock was up 71.9% on the session.
  • Power Metals (OTC: PWRMF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.15. The stock traded up 8.86% on the session.
  • Megastar Development (OTC: MSTXF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.11 on Friday, moving up 4.0%.
  • Deer Consumer Products (OTC: DEER) shares were up 125.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.02.
  • Omineca Mining and Metals (OTC: OMMSF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.11. Shares traded up 7.01%.
  • Plato Gold (OTC: PTOZF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.04. The stock traded up 2.36% on the session.
  • Vaxil Bio (OTC: VXLLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Friday, moving up 92.94%.
  • Hoku (OTC: HOKUQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.00145. The stock was up 1900.0% for the day.
  • SPO Global (OTC: SPOM) shares were up 27.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.16.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAON + ACBI)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga