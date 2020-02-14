Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
On Friday, 280 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Interesting Points:
- Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCTZF) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- SPO Global (OTC: SPOM) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Plato Gold (OTC: PTOZF)'s stock actually fell; It moved 5.51% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are the following:
- Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCTZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.56%.
- Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares broke to $337.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.
- Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares hit $243.61 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.25%.
- Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $59.85 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
- Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $377.80 on Friday morning, moving up 0.36%.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $287.29. The stock traded up 6.55% on the session.
- Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) stock hit a yearly high price of $318.87. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $122.20 with a daily change of up 1.45%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $318.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $275.95.
- Allianz (OTC: ALIZF) shares hit $252.69 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.
- Commonwealth Bank (OTC: CMWAY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.21. The stock traded up 2.68% on the session.
- Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $125.33 on Friday, moving up 0.13%.
- Naspers (OTC: NPSNY) shares hit a yearly high of $36.35. The stock traded up 1.3% on the session.
- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $304.34. Shares traded up 1.15%.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.51 Friday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- Iberdrola (OTC: IBDRY) shares broke to $46.15 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.
- Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $300.69 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.
- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.24%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.82 Friday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $164.32 Friday. The stock was up 0.87% for the day.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.17 Friday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- America Movil (NYSE: AMX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $18.00. Shares traded up 1.7%.
- America Movil (NYSE: AMOV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.94. Shares traded up 0.31%.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $55.20 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%.
- Aon (NYSE: AON) shares set a new yearly high of $234.62 this morning. The stock was down 0.31% on the session.
- Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $639.09 with a daily change of up 1.25%.
- TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $55.79. Shares traded up 0.37%.
- Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.00 on Friday, moving up 0.43%.
- National Grid (NYSE: NGG) shares hit a yearly high of $67.16. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
- Munchener (OTC: MURGY) stock made a new 52-week high of $306.00 Friday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
- Munchener (OTC: MURGF) shares broke to $30.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
- NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) stock set a new 52-week high of $358.70 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.2%.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares were down 0.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $139.30.
- Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELF) shares set a new 52-week high of $236.00 on Friday, moving up 7.27%.
- Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $69.99. Shares traded up 0.1%.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) shares were up 0.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $725.98 for a change of up 0.67%.
- Swiss Re (OTC: SSREY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $29.34. Shares traded up 0.8%.
- Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) shares broke to $146.28 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.2%.
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $226.36 with a daily change of up 0.42%.
- WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.56 on Friday, moving up 0.27%.
- Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $99.41. Shares traded up 1.12%.
- TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.26 on Friday, moving up 1.17%.
- Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.72. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
- Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares hit a yearly high of $300.60. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.31%.
- Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) shares set a new 52-week high of $103.45 on Friday, moving down 0.47%.
- Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares set a new 52-week high of $172.34 on Friday, moving up 0.75%.
- MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares set a new yearly high of $314.22 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
- Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.53 Friday. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $137.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.31%.
- Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares broke to $135.99 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.28%.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares broke to $915.00 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.
- Hannover Rueck (OTC: HVRRY) shares hit $103.76 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- E.ON (OTC: EONGY) shares broke to $11.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $175.25. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
- American Water Works Co (NYSE: AWK) shares set a new yearly high of $137.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
- Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) shares hit $146.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
- DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $282.25. Shares traded up 13.0%.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares were up 0.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $162.01 for a change of up 0.74%.
- SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares hit $21.62 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) shares broke to $174.97 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares broke to $115.29 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.99%.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares broke to $108.47 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.
- Ameren (NYSE: AEE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $86.14. The stock traded up 0.33% on the session.
- RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.26 on Friday morning, moving up 1.55%.
- Sea (NYSE: SE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $48.51 with a daily change of up 1.86%.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) shares set a new yearly high of $47.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares broke to $244.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.21%.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares set a new 52-week high of $97.83 on Friday, moving up 0.16%.
- Tiffany (NYSE: TIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $134.40. The stock traded down 0.03% on the session.
- Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.52. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
- WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTC: WXXWY) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.20. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
- Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) shares hit $246.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares hit a yearly high of $144.47. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.
- Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) stock made a new 52-week high of $167.40 Friday. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
- Techtronic Industries Co (OTC: TTNDY) shares broke to $45.73 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.9%.
- Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $142.06 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.62%.
- Sonova Holding (OTC: SONVY) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.06.
- Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) shares hit a yearly high of $119.69. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares hit a yearly high of $88.54. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
- Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares broke to $113.32 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%.
- WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) shares were down 0.13% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.42 for a change of down 0.13%.
- Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) shares set a new 52-week high of $74.65 on Friday, moving up 0.69%.
- Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.01 on Friday morning, moving up 0.37%.
- Persimmon (OTC: PSMMY) shares were up 0.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.31.
- Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.83 on Friday, moving up 0.23%.
- Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.55. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
- Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) stock hit a yearly high price of $207.77. The stock was up 1.95% for the day.
- VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.11%.
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.77 with a daily change of up 0.55%.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $175.21 with a daily change of down 0.52%.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.71 on Friday, moving up 0.34%.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares set a new yearly high of $392.00 this morning. The stock was up 1.98% on the session.
- Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.47%.
- Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $117.84. Shares traded up 0.45%.
- Gjensidige Forsikring (OTC: GJNSY) shares broke to $22.30 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%.
- Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $49.27. Shares traded up 0.3%.
- Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) shares broke to $80.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.
- Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.08. The stock was up 3.95% for the day.
- Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ: LAMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.94 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
- Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.17 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.82%.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.49 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.01%.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $53.65 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.9%.
- Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) shares hit $176.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.97%.
- Swedish Match (OTC: SWMAF) shares were up 0.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.83 for a change of up 0.8%.
- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $184.40. The stock traded down 0.17% on the session.
- Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares hit a yearly high of $140.84. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
- Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.11. The stock traded up 3.91% on the session.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $192.82. Shares traded up 0.55%.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $113.15. Shares traded down 0.33%.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.22%.
- GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares hit $77.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.
- CAPREIT (OTC: CDPYF) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.19 Friday. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
- Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.27 with a daily change of up 3.78%.
- Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $85.22 with a daily change of up 0.39%.
- First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $65.77.
- Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.72 on Friday morning, moving up 2.36%.
- Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) shares broke to $148.27 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.22%.
- Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) shares set a new yearly high of $33.05 this morning. The stock was up 2.28% on the session.
- GN Store Nord (OTC: GGNDF) shares hit a yearly high of $57.08. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
- Prysmian (OTC: PRYMY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $12.87 with a daily change of up 1.62%.
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.19 on Friday, moving down 0.68%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares broke to $117.45 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.16%.
- IAA (NYSE: IAA) shares were up 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.97.
- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $42.42 on Friday morning, moving up 0.61%.
- Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares were up 0.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.99 for a change of up 0.51%.
- JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) shares set a new yearly high of $21.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.
- Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.32 on Friday, moving up 0.07%.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.86.
- Deckers Outdoor (NYSE: DECK) shares hit a yearly high of $201.23. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares were up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.19.
- Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.97 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.11%.
- Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) shares broke to $62.39 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.77%.
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $98.80.
- Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.20. The stock traded up 1.39% on the session.
- Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.69 on Friday, moving up 0.51%.
- Atco (OTC: ACLLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.98 on Friday, moving up 3.3%.
- FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) stock made a new 52-week high of $125.08 Friday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
- Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $68.10 with a daily change of down 0.06%.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares hit $20.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.17%.
- PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.88. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
- BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) stock set a new 52-week high of $56.51 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.
- CI Financial (OTC: CIFAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.50 Friday. The stock was up 1.09% for the day.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares broke to $41.62 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.
- Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) shares were up 0.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.42.
- Northland Power (OTC: NPIFF) shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.73.
- Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY) shares were up 7.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.21.
- Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) stock made a new 52-week high of $85.87 Friday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $86.33. Shares traded up 2.84%.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.87 Friday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
- National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $88.21. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
- Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.48 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.77. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.12. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
- Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $88.27. Shares traded up 2.4%.
- Sopra Steria Group (OTC: SPSAF) stock hit a yearly high price of $161.20. The stock was up 3.53% for the day.
- Avista (NYSE: AVA) shares set a new yearly high of $51.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.3% on the session.
- AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $77.23 with a daily change of up 10.09%.
- Cogent Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ: CCOI) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $76.71.
- BE Semiconductor Indus (OTC: BESIY) shares broke to $44.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.7%.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $39.66 with a daily change of down 0.51%.
- Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $98.08 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.57%.
- BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $70.99 on Friday morning, moving up 8.83%.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.73 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.94%.
- Advanced Disposal Servs (NYSE: ADSW) shares set a new yearly high of $33.05 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares were down 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.99.
- Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) shares hit $11.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
- MGE Energy (NASDAQ: MGEE) stock made a new 52-week high of $82.32 Friday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
- Main Street Capital (NYSE: MAIN) shares were down 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.00.
- Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.24%.
- AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $56.56. Shares traded up 0.98%.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $126.74. The stock traded up 0.01% on the session.
- Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE: IVR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $54.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.
- Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares hit a yearly high of $31.18. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
- American Equity Inv (NYSE: AEL) shares set a new yearly high of $33.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
- SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.75 on Friday, moving up 12.57%.
- Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) shares broke to $41.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%.
- ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.39. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.22 Friday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
- Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.47 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.59%.
- WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.74. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
- Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) shares hit $32.03 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.
- Papa John's International (NASDAQ: PZZA) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.24 Friday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
- Arcadis (OTC: ARCAY) shares set a new yearly high of $25.35 this morning. The stock was up 3.04% on the session.
- TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) shares broke to $8.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.
- National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
- Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.93 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
- SPS Commerce (NASDAQ: SPSC) shares hit $62.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares set a new yearly high of $70.17 this morning. The stock was up 4.08% on the session.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares broke to $37.85 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.39%.
- Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $68.77 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
- Vicor (NASDAQ: VICR) shares set a new yearly high of $55.73 this morning. The stock was up 1.98% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE: ETY) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.98 Friday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
- Lundin Gold (OTC: FTMNF) shares were up 8.7% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.05.
- American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) stock set a new 52-week high of $116.42 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.
- Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.12. Shares traded up 0.26%.
- Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $131.13. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session.
- PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.65 on Friday morning, moving down 0.18%.
- Northview Apartment REIT (OTC: NPRUF) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.10 Friday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.
- Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.27 on Friday morning, moving down 0.23%.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.39 Friday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
- TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.56. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.70 on Friday morning, moving up 4.91%.
- Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) shares hit a yearly high of $42.21. The stock traded down 5.51% on the session.
- NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.55 on Friday, moving up 1.84%.
- Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.58%.
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $64.25. Shares traded down 0.19%.
- Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares hit $11.02 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.23%.
- Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.09 on Friday morning, moving up 0.5%.
- AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) shares were up 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.48.
- Equinox Gold (AMEX: EQX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.98 on Friday morning, moving up 2.89%.
- DREAM Unlimited (OTC: DRUNF) shares were up 0.79% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.26 for a change of up 0.79%.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares were up 0.69% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.51 for a change of up 0.69%.
- Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.04 with a daily change of down 0.24%.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $8.47 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.32 Friday. The stock was up 1.35% for the day.
- Avita Medical (OTC: AVMXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.96%.
- Avita Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.59 on Friday, moving up 3.66%.
- Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares hit a yearly high of $84.89. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
- Leagold Mining (OTC: LMCNF) shares were up 2.71% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.90 for a change of up 2.71%.
- e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.97. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares were up 0.26% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.57.
- Silver Lake Res (OTC: SVLKF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.16.
- Immunogen (NASDAQ: IMGN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.13. Shares traded up 18.94%.
- goeasy (OTC: EHMEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $58.26 with a daily change of down 1.27%.
- Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ: VECO) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.25. Shares traded up 13.62%.
- Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.57 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
- Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE: NID) shares were up 0.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.51.
- Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares were up 0.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.71 for a change of up 0.51%.
- Teranga Gold (OTC: TGCDF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.82. The stock traded up 1.78% on the session.
- PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.99 on Friday, moving up 1.53%.
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.00. The stock traded up 4.56% on the session.
- Village Roadshow (OTC: VLRDF) shares set a new yearly high of $2.60 this morning. The stock was up 19.82% on the session.
- Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) shares set a new yearly high of $22.53 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.11 on Friday, moving up 2.84%.
- Atlantic Capital (NASDAQ: ACBI) shares hit $20.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- K92 Mining (OTC: KNTNF) shares hit $3.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.
- Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) shares broke to $11.84 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.98%.
- Hennessy Capital (NASDAQ: HCAC) shares set a new yearly high of $10.38 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.
- Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.82. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
- First Trust Enhanced (NYSE: FFA) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.67.
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LAND) shares hit $13.97 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.13%.
- BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE: DMB) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.13. The stock was down 0.55% for the day.
- Plymouth Industrial REIT (AMEX: PLYM) shares hit a yearly high of $20.89. The stock traded up 2.79% on the session.
- Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.86%.
- Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.00. The stock was down 2.76% for the day.
- TGR Financial (OTC: TGRF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.65 on Friday morning, moving up 0.69%.
- Rmr Real Estate Income (AMEX: RIF) shares hit $22.06 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
- Brookfield Global Listed (NYSE: INF) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
- Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.98. The stock was up 3.76% for the day.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ: RICK) shares set a new yearly high of $25.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.
- Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares were up 8.25% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.34 for a change of up 8.25%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine Prfd (NYSE: PFO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.04%.
- icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares set a new yearly high of $11.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
- Virtus Global (NYSE: VGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.86 on Friday morning, moving up 0.07%.
- BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.73. The stock was up 44.19% for the day.
- Aura Minerals (OTC: ARMZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Central Federal (NASDAQ: CFBK) shares hit a yearly high of $14.95. The stock traded up 0.54% on the session.
- Luby's (NYSE: LUB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.58 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ: PAVM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.91. Shares traded up 8.6%.
- Seven Aces (OTC: QNIIF) shares broke to $1.11 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 18.98%.
- Cuisine Solutions (OTC: CUSI) shares set a new yearly high of $19.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
- Milestone Scientific (AMEX: MLSS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1.91. Shares traded up 1.6%.
- Evergreen Gaming (OTC: EVGEF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $0.37 with a daily change of up 13.32%.
- DLT Resolution (OTC: DLTI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $1.71 with a daily change of up 0.59%.
- Sigma Designs (OTC: SIGM) shares were up 2.63% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.24 for a change of up 2.63%.
- Clancy (OTC: CCYC) shares were up 6.67% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.40 for a change of up 6.67%.
- Integrated Biopharma (OTC: INBP) shares were up 7.32% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.32 for a change of up 7.32%.
- Genprex (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares set a new yearly high of $3.17 this morning. The stock was up 71.9% on the session.
- Power Metals (OTC: PWRMF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.15. The stock traded up 8.86% on the session.
- Megastar Development (OTC: MSTXF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.11 on Friday, moving up 4.0%.
- Deer Consumer Products (OTC: DEER) shares were up 125.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.02.
- Omineca Mining and Metals (OTC: OMMSF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.11. Shares traded up 7.01%.
- Plato Gold (OTC: PTOZF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.04. The stock traded up 2.36% on the session.
- Vaxil Bio (OTC: VXLLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.05 on Friday, moving up 92.94%.
- Hoku (OTC: HOKUQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.00145. The stock was up 1900.0% for the day.
- SPO Global (OTC: SPOM) shares were up 27.82% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.16.
Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.
