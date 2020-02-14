30 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares rose 29.3% to $1.15 in pre-market trading. Digital Ally filed to request withdrawal of offering.
- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) rose 16% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) rose 15.3% to $22.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a narrower Q3 loss.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 14% to $4.40 in pre-market trading after surging 15.57% on Thursday.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) rose 12.6% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FTS International from Hold to Buy and announced a $3 price target.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares rose 11.7% to $123.57 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter on Thursday.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 10.2% to $1.62 in pre-market trading. Aurora Cannabis reported Q2 results on Thursday.
- SVMK Inc (NASDAQ: SVMK) rose 8.1% to $19.94 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 8% to $150.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales. The company also issued strong Q1 and FY20 sales guidance.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 6.6% to $288.28 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) rose 6.6% to $2.25 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.46% on Thursday.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) rose 6.3% to $7.30 in pre-market trading.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) rose 6.2% to $267.81 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Chemours Co (NYSE: CC) rose 6% to $16.62 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) shares rose 5.8% to $75.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN) rose 5.4% to $5.65 in pre-market trading after the company strong Q4 results and issued upbeat FY20 sales forecast.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 3% to $2.82 in pre-market trading after climbing 51.38% on Thursday.
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 2.7% to $14.79 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) rose 2.4% to $38.07 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong Q1 earnings forecast and added $3 billion to its buyback program.
Losers
- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) fell 19.2% to $27.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. BTIG Research downgraded CarGurus from Buy to Neutral.
- LivePerson, Inc. NASDAQ: LPSN) shares fell 18.4% to $36.70 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 guidance below analyst estimates.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) fell 12.2% to $32.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company added $250 million to its buyback and named David Schwarzbach as its new CFO. Barclays downgraded Yelp from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET) fell 8% to $218.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) fell 7.6% to $2.66 in pre-market trading. Whiting Petroleum is expected to release its Q4 financial and operating results on February 27, 2020.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) fell 6.4% to $22.00 in pre-market trading after declining 21.67% on Thursday.
- The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (NYSE: RBS) fell 6.9% to $5.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported quarterly results and announced plans to slash the size of investment bank.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) fell 4.6% to $2.50 in the pre-market trading session. CounterPath shares climbed around 22% on Thursday after the company announced it has secured a 5-year deal with Vodafone Fiji to extend superior quality voice services to consumers.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) fell 4.5% to $55.82 in pre-market trading after the company priced 3.18 million share common stock offering at $55 per share.
- Datadog, Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) fell 4.3% to $46.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SWAV) shares fell 2.6% to $46.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
