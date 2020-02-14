77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) shares surged 70% to close at $28.90 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines priced 14 million share IPO at $17 per share.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) shares jumped 26.2% to close at $23.85 on Thursday.
- Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ: HAPP) jumped 23.1% to close at $4.31 on Thursday.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares jumped 21.9% to close at $2.62 on Thursday after the company announced it has secured a 5-year deal with Vodafone Fiji to extend superior quality voice services to consumers.
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) rose 20% to close at $5.52 after the company issued Q4 operational update. Exterran expects Q4 preliminary sales of $265 million to $275 million.
- Redfin Corp (NASDAQ: RDFN) climbed 18.1% to close at $30.11 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) gained 15.9% to close at $11.76. iCAD is expected to release Q4 results on February 27.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) climbed 15.6% to close at $3.86.
- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) gained 15.2% to close at $17.40. OneWater Marine’s IPO was priced at $12 per share last week.
- Spark Networks SE (NYSE: LOV) shares rose 14.4% to close at $6.50.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares gained 14.4% to close at $5.40.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) rose 13.9% to close at $14.00.
- Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) climbed 13.8% to close at $54.98 after announcing Q2 results.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) shares gained 13.5% to close at $20.63 after the company reported upbeat Q4 earnings.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) shares rose 12.5% to close at $33.39 following strong Q4 earnings.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 12% to close at $3.36.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) climbed 11.9% to close at $7.64.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) gained 10.9% to close at $2.86.
- Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) climbed 10.8% to close at $76.18 after the company reported a deal to buy SCA Performance for $328 million.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) gained 10.8% to close at $2.66.
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) surged 10.3% to close at $6.19.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) shares surged 9.7% to close at $2.93.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) climbed 9.7% to close at $6.20 after the company issued an update on Phase II clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) gained 9.4% to close at $8.28.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) rose 9.3% to close at $5.18 as new Coronavirus cases in China spike. The company said it has booked $10.4 million in orders for its N-95 face mask as a result of the outbreak.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) gained 9% to close at $2.43.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares rose 7.7% to close at $7.69 after falling 7.03% on Wednesday.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 7.7% to close at $3.37. Co-Diagnostics reported that it will present its rapid response to the new coronavirus in Washington DC Conference.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares gained 7% to close at $4.97.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) rose 6.6% to close at $7.79.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) shares gained 6.3% to close at $28.76.
Losers
- XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIT) shares fell 24.2% to close at $16.53 after the company announced preliminary results of tender offer.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) shares dipped 21.7% to close at $23.50 on Thursday.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) fell 19.4% to close at $8.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales. Cowen & Co also downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 18.7% to close at $6.50 after the company priced 4.615 million share common stock offering at $6.50 per share.
- Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRVY) dropped 18.6% to close at $27.82 after the company reported preliminary Q4 results.
- Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHX) shares fell 18.4% to close at $3.29 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 17.4% to close at $6.64 after climbing 82.73% on Wednesday.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) dropped 17.1% to close at $1.94.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) fell 16.3% to close at $29.97 after the company issued sales guidance below estimates.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) dropped 15.8% to close at $58.44. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals said the FDA has accepted for Priority Review its NDA for ripretinib, its broad-spectrum KIT and PDGFRα inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. The PDUFA date has been fixed for Aug. 13. Separately, the company announced the commencement of a registered underwritten public offering of $250 million shares of its common stock.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped 14.8% to close at $7.06 after the company reported downbeat Q2 results.
- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) fell 14.8% to close at $95.82 following Q4 results.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) shares dipped 14.6% to close at $5.87.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) fell 14.5% to close at $23.00 after the company priced 4.35 million share common stock offering at $23 per share.
- Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) fell 14.1% to close at $82.16 following reports that the company will lay off 550 employees worldwide as part of a restructuring plan.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) dropped 13.5% to close at $3.14.
- EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE: EVI) fell 13.5% to close at $20.44.
- 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) dropped 13.3% to close at $20.69.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 12.3% to close at $1.86 following Q3 results.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) tumbled 11.7% to close at $3.54. Scorpio Bulkers reported sale and leaseback deals for 3 dry bulk vessels for total consideration of $62.8 million.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) fell 11.6% to close at $0.3650 after surging around 25% on Wednesday.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) dropped 11.5% to close at $2.24 in sympathy with the overall market amid renewed coronavirus fears as the number of new confirmed cases in China increases.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares fell 11.4% to close at $2.17.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) fell 11.2% to close at $0.2574 after gaining over 27% on Wednesday.
- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) dipped 11.1% to close at $21.40 after reporting Q4 results.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) shares fell 11% to close at $1.94. Trovagene reported presentation of Phase 2 data showing ability of onvansertib to overcome zytiga resistance.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) fell 11% to close at $7.21.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) fell 11% to close at $4.39 following Q4 results.
- Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) fell 10.6% to close at $7.18 after the company issued preliminary sales guidance below estimates.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) fell 10.3% to close at $1.4450 after the company reported a deal with certain lenders to extend its standstill period and agreed to pursue a sale of the company.
- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) fell 10.3% to close at $45.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 10.2% to close at $25.73 after gaining over 11% on Wednesday.
- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: SPN) fell 10.2% to close at $4.66.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) fell 10.2% to close at $17.06.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) dipped 9.5% to close at $2.77.
- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA) dropped 9.4% to close at $41.21 following weak Q4 results.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) fell 9.3% to close at $55.18 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued weak Q4 earnings outlook.
- Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ: PS) fell 9.3% to close at $18.73 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) declined 8.4% to close at $13.88 after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) fell 8.3% to close at $3.54 after reporting Q2 results.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares fell 7.7% to close at $9.65 after the company said it will restate financial statements for several recent periods due to accounting errors related to managed services agreements. The company expects material impacts to Q2 2018 To Q3 of 2019.
- Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) shares fell 7.6% to close at $27.77 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) shares fell 7.3% to close at $10.06 following Q4 results.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares fell 7.2% to close at $4.90 following Q4 results.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) fell 5.8% to close at $4.07 after the company reported FY19 results.
- Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) fell 5.3% to close at $4.12 following Q4 results.
