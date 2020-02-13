Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Invests $5M In Cryptocurrency Startup That Connects Banks With Exchanges
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 13, 2020 10:35pm   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Invests $5M In Cryptocurrency Startup That Connects Banks With Exchanges

The venture arm of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) has invested $5 million in a cryptocurrency startup Elliptic.

What Happened

This is the latest in the Series B round of funding for Elliptic, which saw $23 million pouring in earlier in funding led by Japanese banking giant SBI Holdings Inc. (OTC: SBHGF).

In a statement on Thursday, Elliptic said it would use the funding to expand its wing in Asia and progress on its product called "Elliptic Discovery."

Elliptic Discovery is a risk management solution for banks that lets them assess the risks associated with their customers trading in cryptocurrencies.

"We are pleased to participate in Elliptic's Series B financing round and to support their mission of developing innovative risk management solutions," Wells Fargo Strategic Capital managing director, Basil Darwish, said in a statement.

Why It Matters

Traditional financial institutions have been looking at regulatory complaint ways to incorporate trading of cryptocurrencies in their businesses.

Many of the institutions that earlier shied away from cryptocurrencies, either due to regulatory hurdles or due to the financial risks involved, are now looking towards adoption as Facebook Inc.'s (NASDAQ: FB) Libra cryptocurrency project started a storm last year that saw many central banks work on their own centralized version of digital currencies.

A number of cryptocurrency exchanges have also upped their efforts in being regulatory compliant as authorities show willingness to let the virtual currencies function within the realm of law. Elliptic, in particular, aims to connect banks with such businesses.

"Previously, a bank just didn't know much about the exchange that was wanting to open an account with them," Elliptic co-founder Tom Robinson told CoinDesk. "This will give them insights into how risky or otherwise a given crypto exchange is."

Price Action

Wells Fargo's shares traded 0.19% higher at $48.21 in the after-hours session on Thursday. The shares closed the regular session 0.69% higher at $48.12.

Posted-In: Blockchain Wells FargoNews Financing Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + SBHGF)

3 ESG ETFs You Don't Know About But Should
US To Impose 'Significant New Requirements' On Cryptocurrencies, Warns Mnuchin
2020 Mobile World Congress Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears
FTC Asks Tech Giants To Hand Over Details Of Every Single Acquisition They Made Last Decade
WhatsApp Payments To Launch In India, BofA Says Monetization Will Take Time
Lawmaker From Japan's Ruling Party Wants Country To Issue Digital Currency
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga