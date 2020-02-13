Drilling Deep: Looking Into The Future For Diesel Prices

How would you like to know today what the price of something is going to be tomorrow? That's what FreightWaves has launched with its predictive model on wholesale diesel prices.

On this week's "Drilling Deep" podcast, host John Kingston speaks with DTN's Scott Susich, who has worked with FreightWaves on the new product in SONAR, to discuss the value of knowing where prices are going and how it can help truckers. Keeping with that theme of oil and diesel prices, Kingston also talks about the current state of the market, which is looking very good if you have to buy fuel and are rooting for lower levels.

Image Sourced from Pixabay