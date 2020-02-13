Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning trading, 95 companies set new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

St. Augustine Gold (OTC: RYDBF) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. CapitalSouth Bancorp (OTC: CAPB) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low .

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 16.67%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

St. Augustine Gold (OTC: RYDBF) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.41 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $35.41 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 1.87%. Sealed Air (OTC: RTLGF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.08% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $25.30 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.08% for the day. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: SEE) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 43.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 43.25% for the day. Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD) shares hit a yearly low of $73.15 today morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $73.15 today morning. The stock was down 0.99% on the session. Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) stock hit $3.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.4% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 0.4% over the course of the day. Bank of Comms Co (OTC: BCMXY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.13 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.89% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $16.13 on Thursday. The stock was down 9.89% for the day. East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRY) shares hit a yearly low of $14.31 today morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.31 today morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session. Bridgestone (OTC: BRDCY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.43 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $17.43 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.34% on the session. Nu Skin Enterprises (OTC: NSANY) shares hit a yearly low of $9.93 today morning. The stock was down 5.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.93 today morning. The stock was down 5.4% on the session. Nissan Motor Co (NYSE: NUS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $29.53 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.91% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $29.53 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 12.91% on the day. SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ: SINT) stock hit a yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 3.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.80 this morning. The stock was down 3.8% for the day. Franklin Resources (NYSE: BEN) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.46 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.73% for the day. Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (OTC: MHVYF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.36% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $36.00 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.36% over the rest of the day. Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.98, and later moved down 6.13% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $1.98, and later moved down 6.13% over the session. Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.60 to begin trading.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.60 to begin trading. Treasury Wine Estates (OTC: TSRYY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 4.84%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded down 4.84%. United Tractors (OTC: PUTKY) shares moved down 15.04% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.65 to begin trading.

shares moved down 15.04% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $25.65 to begin trading. Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE: SHG) shares hit a yearly low of $32.08 today morning. The stock was down 2.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $32.08 today morning. The stock was down 2.22% on the session. Qudian (NYSE: QD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.47 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.31% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.47 on Thursday morning, later moving down 7.31% over the rest of the day. Natural Resources (NYSE: NRP) stock hit a yearly low of $17.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $17.36 this morning. The stock was down 3.86% for the day. Eutelsat Comms (OTC: EUTLF) shares hit a yearly low of $14.22 today morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.22 today morning. The stock was down 3.59% on the session. Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares hit a yearly low of $0.80 today morning. The stock was down 3.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.80 today morning. The stock was down 3.34% on the session. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS-A) stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.06% on the session. Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.43 today morning. The stock traded up 3.79% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.43 today morning. The stock traded up 3.79% over the session. Lagardere (OTC: LGDDF) stock hit $20.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.18% over the course of the day.

stock hit $20.15 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.18% over the course of the day. WeedMD (OTC: WDDMF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 3.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.42 this morning. The stock was down 3.22% for the day. OneSmart Intl Edu (NYSE: ONE) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.23% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $5.60 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.23% on the day. DMCI Holdings (OTC: DMCHY) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 23.64%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 23.64%. Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) shares set a new yearly low of $33.11 this morning. The stock was down 2.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $33.11 this morning. The stock was down 2.12% on the session. First Pacific Co (OTC: FPAFY) shares hit a yearly low of $1.49 today morning. The stock was up 6.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.49 today morning. The stock was up 6.45% on the session. Ryder System (NYSE: R) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $44.82 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.26% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $44.82 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 6.26% on the day. Atrion (NASDAQ: ATRI) shares were down 0.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $670.51.

shares were down 0.07% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $670.51. SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) stock moved down 9.7% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.25 to open trading.

stock moved down 9.7% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.25 to open trading. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) stock hit a yearly low of $74.07 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $74.07 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% for the day. GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) shares fell to $0.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.37%.

shares fell to $0.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 6.37%. Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.44% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.44% for the day. Emerald Expositions (NYSE: EEX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $9.00 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.0% for the day. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.49. Shares then traded down 4.43%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $1.49. Shares then traded down 4.43%. Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ: DMLP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.79 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.36% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.79 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.36% over the rest of the day. MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 6.56%. Caesarstone (NASDAQ: CSTE) shares moved down 8.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.96 to begin trading.

shares moved down 8.02% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.96 to begin trading. EVI Industries (AMEX: EVI) shares moved down 0.08% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.58 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.08% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $23.58 to begin trading. Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ: TANH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.43% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.34 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.43% over the rest of the day. Nikon (OTC: NINOY) stock hit $11.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.35% over the course of the day.

stock hit $11.04 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.35% over the course of the day. North European Oil (NYSE: NRT) shares hit a yearly low of $4.80 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.80 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) stock hit $6.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.07% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 0.07% over the course of the day. Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 16.67% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.18 this morning. The stock was up 16.67% on the session. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ZOM) shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session. Celtic (OTC: CLTFF) stock hit $1.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 11.0% over the course of the day. Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) shares hit a yearly low of $1.07 today morning. The stock was down 5.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.07 today morning. The stock was down 5.75% on the session. Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.79. Shares then traded down 0.23%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $8.79. Shares then traded down 0.23%. Treasury Wine Estates (OTC: TSRYF) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.26 today morning. The stock traded down 10.7% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.26 today morning. The stock traded down 10.7% over the session. Marchex (NASDAQ: MCHX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.99 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 22.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.99 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 22.83%. CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving up 0.43%. Bassett Furniture Indus (NASDAQ: BSET) shares set a new yearly low of $11.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.76% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.76% on the session. Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) stock hit a yearly low of $7.42 this morning. The stock was down 13.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.42 this morning. The stock was down 13.95% for the day. BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ: BSGM) stock moved down 0.7% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.21 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.7% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.21 to open trading. Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) stock hit a yearly low of $3.96 this morning. The stock was down 3.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.96 this morning. The stock was down 3.23% for the day. Juniata Valley Financial (OTC: JUVF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.05. Shares then traded down 0.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $19.05. Shares then traded down 0.52%. Monument Mining (OTC: MMTMF) stock moved down 25.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.

stock moved down 25.34% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading. Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.06% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $11.05 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 7.06% on the day. Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ: GTEC) stock hit $2.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.12% over the course of the day.

stock hit $2.79 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.12% over the course of the day. Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC: LNGLF) shares were up 2.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.07.

shares were up 2.53% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.07. Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) shares were down 4.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.10.

shares were down 4.01% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $5.10. Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.51% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.47 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.51% on the day. Pearson (OTC: PSORF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.35 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.44% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $7.35 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.44% on the day. Celadon Group (OTC: CGIPQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Harvest One Cannabis (OTC: HRVOF) shares moved up 10.7% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading.

shares moved up 10.7% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to begin trading. AgJunction (OTC: AJXGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.21 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.21 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Gulfslope Energy (OTC: GSPE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 3.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded down 3.08%. CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.41%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.41%. Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.48. Shares then traded down 1.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.48. Shares then traded down 1.92%. Emerald Bioscience (OTC: EMBI) stock moved down 30.43% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to open trading.

stock moved down 30.43% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to open trading. Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) shares hit a yearly low of $1.08 today morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.08 today morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session. James E. Wagner (OTC: JWCAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.06% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.06% over the rest of the day. Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ASPCF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 34.75% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.04, and later moved down 34.75% over the session. Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.33. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.33. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). Bragg Gaming Group (OTC: BRGGF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 5.8% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was down 5.8% for the day. Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTC: SOHVY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.39 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.39 on Thursday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. Sun International (OTC: SVUFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.26% for the day. Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.28% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.78 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 3.28% on the day. Mongolian Mining (OTC: MOGLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 3.51% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 3.51% over the session. Royal Dutch Shell (OTC: RYDAF) shares hit a yearly low of $25.41 today morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $25.41 today morning. The stock was down 0.38% on the session. Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) shares fell to $14.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.57%.

shares fell to $14.21 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.57%. Alta Mesa Resources (OTC: AMRQQ) shares fell to $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.26%.

shares fell to $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.26%. Global Tech Industries Gr (OTC: GTII) shares fell to $0.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 32.0%.

shares fell to $0.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 32.0%. CHF Solutions (NASDAQ: CHFS) shares were down 9.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.41.

shares were down 9.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.41. Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.14, and later moved down 0.68% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $13.14, and later moved down 0.68% over the session. Agritek Holdings (OTC: AGTK) shares fell to $0.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.62%.

shares fell to $0.02 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.62%. Top Shelf Brands Holdings (OTC: DKTS) stock moved down 99.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

stock moved down 99.0% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. NoHo (OTC: DRNK) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. InCapta (OTC: INCT) shares fell to $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%.

shares fell to $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 99.0%. Universal Energy (OTC: UVSE) stock hit $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Image Software (OTC: ISOL) stock moved down 40.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading.

stock moved down 40.23% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading. CapitalSouth Bancorp (OTC: CAPB) shares were down 92.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0012.

Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.