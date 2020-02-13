60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) shares jumped 95.2% to close at $30.00 on Wednesday.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares jumped 82.7% to close at $8.04 on Wednesday.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) shares jumped 27.2% to close at $0.29 on Wednesday.
- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) gained 24.2% to close at $4.47 after reporting Q4 results.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) shares rose 20.2% to close at $5.71.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares rose 19% to close at $3.20 after the company announced plans to provide custom hardware and software solutions to K-12 schools and public communities in Nanjing and Taiyuan.
- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) climbed 18.8% to close at $11.69 following upbeat Q4 results.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) gained 15.8% to close at $4.18.
- Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) jumped 15.7% to close at $5.00 after the company reported a global distribution deal with Avnet.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) shares rose 15.3% to close at $5.06.
- Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS) gained 15.1% to close at $6.79.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) surged 14.9% to close at $4.93.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) climbed 14.6% to close at $8.15.
- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) gained 14.5% to close at $27.60.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) jumped 14.5% to close at $4.11.
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) rose 14.1% to close at $31.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) climbed 14% to close at $61.07.
- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) rose 13.6% to close at $5.02.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) rose 13.4% to close at $8.73.
- ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) shares gained 12.6% to close at $10.31 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) rose 11.6% to close at $24.00 after declining 27.12% on Tuesday.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) gained 11.6% to close at $4.34.
- CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) climbed 10.8% to close at $740.12 after the company agreed to acquire RentPath from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy for $588 million in cash.
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) rose 10.7% to close at $2.70.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 10.6% to close at $10.94. SunPower reported quarterly results after the closing bell.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) shares rose 10.5% to close at $3.06 after falling 8% on Tuesday.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) shares rose 10.3% to close at $28.88 after the company reported Q4 results.
- Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) gained 9.5% to close at $2.20.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) climbed 9.1% to close at $13.45 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE: BGG) shares gained 7.9% to close at $3.41.
- Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) gained 7.8% to close at $531.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued upbeat FY20 guidance.
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) shares rose 6.5% to close at $5.61.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares gained 6.2% to close at $13.62.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares tumbled 48.4% to close at $0.5311 on Wednesday after the company priced 10.146 million unit offering at $0.65 per unit.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares fell 47.2% to close at $1.68 after the company priced public offering of stock and warrants.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) dipped 22.4% to close at $2.88.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) dropped 21.1% to close at $7.55 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) dropped 20.6% to close at $11.79 as the company gave a bleak outlook in its preliminary report for the fourth quarter of the 2019 financial year. Bed Bath & Beyond also said that the same-store sales declined 5.4% in December 2019 and January 2020, the first two months of its fiscal fourth quarter of the year.
- Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) declined 19.6% to close at $71.64 after the company reported Q4 results. Baird downgraded Insperity from Outperform to Neutral and lowered the price target from $107 to $73.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) declined 15.5% to close at $0.2023. Vislink Technologies priced offering of stock and warrants for total gross proceeds of $6 million.
- Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWR) shares dropped 14.2% to close at $22.83 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares fell 13.9% to close at $119.38 after the company issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) dropped 12.9% to close at $31.00 following Q4 results. JP Morgan downgraded NMI Holdings from Overweight to Neutral and lowered the price target from $37 to $36.5.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled 12.3% to close at $4.43.
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) dropped 11.9% to close at $18.90.
- Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) fell 11.6% to close at $24.67. Theravance Biopharma priced its 5.5 million stock offering at $27 per share.
- Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) fell 11.4% to close at $12.30.
- Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: MORF) dropped 11.1% to close at $17.50.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) fell 11.1% to close at $6.98.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 11% to close at $19.01. Moderna priced its 26.3 million share stock offering at $19 per share.
- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) fell 10.7% to close at $60.19 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) fell 10.7% to close at $31.44 after the company announced the launch of exchangeable notes offering.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) dropped 10.3% to close at $2.62.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) declined 10.2% to close at $48.46. LYFT reported better-than-expected revenue and the number of active riders for the fourth quarter. The company also announced the acquisition of Flexdrive.
- Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) fell 10.2% to close at $9.16.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE: APT) dipped 9.4% to close at $4.74.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) dipped 9.3% to close at $4.61.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) shares fell 9% to close at $3.33. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 79% on Tuesday after the company announced a license agreement with Zhejiang HaiChang Biotechnology.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) shares fell 7.5% to close at $26.13 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) dipped 7.2% to close at $17.13.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.