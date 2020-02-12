Tesla Recalls 15,000 Vehicles Due To Power Steering Issue Causing Potential Crash

Electric vehicles maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is recalling a majority of the Model X cars built before October 2016, the company announced Wednesday.

What Happened

Tesla said that it had identiied an issue with the Model's power steering assist that increases the potential of a vehicle crash.

The automaker has found that the bolts that attach the said steering component to the rest of the steering gear are seeing "excessive corrosion" in the affected Model X cars, especially in colder climates where calcium or magnesium road salts are used rather than sodium chloride.

Tesla said that only the Model Xs made before mid-October 2016 are affected. According to Reuters, 14,193 vehicles in the United States and 843 in Canada will need to be recalled.

"If the bolts fracture from corrosion, the driver may lose power steering assist," the automaker said in a statement.

"This would not prevent the driver from steering the vehicle, but it would require more force to turn the steering wheel, especially during low speed parking maneuvers when power steering assist is at its highest use."

According to Tesla, it is safe for the users to continue driving their vehicles, but it will make the necessary amendments in their cars to make sure "any vehicle may later be used in a cold, highly corrosive environment."

This is the fifth such recall of the vehicles by the Elon Musk-led company, per the announcements on its website.

In 2018, Tesla recalled Model S vehicles built before April 2016 for similar reasons; that affected about 123,000 vehicles, according to Reuters.

Price Action

Tesla's shares traded 1.99% lower at $752 in the after-hours market on Wednesday. The stock closed the regular session 0.92% lower at $767.29.