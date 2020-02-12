17 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(0.51), up from $(0.92) year over year.
- ASGN (NASDAQ: ASGN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- AVROBIO (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $100 million common stock offering.
- Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) shares are trading lower after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Nu Skin (NASDAQ: NUS) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares are trading lower after the company issued preliminary Q4 and FY19 sales guidance below estimates.
- NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- CenturyLink (NASDAQ: CTL) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- CoreCivic (NASDAQ: CXW) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 FFO of $0.59, which is down from $0.63 year-over-year.
- Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size.
- TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- Avalara (NASDAQ: AVLR) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings.
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.