Filling Your Freight Sales Funnel
FreightWaves  
February 12, 2020 3:27pm   Comments
This week Dooner and Hill are talking all about the funnel, the pipeline, the place where closers play. But what goes into making a good funnel? Leads, discipline, management, constant touch, and smart selling are all discussed. The guys are joined by Covenant Transports Vice President Benjamin Caplenor to talk carrier sales funnels. Plus, a look at our lead funnel survey conducted with over 200 freight sales professionals.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight freight sales FreightwavesNews Commodities Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

