Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 136 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) .

. Calissio Resources Group (OTC: CRGP) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low Sky Network Television (OTC: SYKWF) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 59.89% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

Ambev (NYSE: ABEV) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.79, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $3.79, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. East Japan Railway (OTC: EJPRY) shares set a new yearly low of $14.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.42 this morning. The stock was down 1.43% on the session. Bridgestone (OTC: BRDCY) shares set a new yearly low of $17.51 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.51 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session. Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANY) shares hit a yearly low of $5.34 today morning. The stock was down 1.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.34 today morning. The stock was down 1.69% on the session. Nissan Motor Co (OTC: NSANF) shares hit a yearly low of $10.36 today morning. The stock was down 4.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.36 today morning. The stock was down 4.2% on the session. Astra International (OTC: PTAIY) shares were down 2.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.65.

shares were down 2.28% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $8.65. Mitsubishi Heavy Indus (OTC: MHVYF) shares fell to $36.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.88%.

shares fell to $36.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.88%. Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.00 today morning. The stock traded down 3.17% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $19.00 today morning. The stock traded down 3.17% over the session. Koninklijke KPN (OTC: KKPNY) stock hit a yearly low of $2.70 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.70 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Federal Realty Investment (NYSE: FRT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $123.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $123.26 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.55% on the session. METRO (OTC: MTGGY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.82 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.83% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.82 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.83% over the rest of the day. Jollibee Foods (OTC: JBFCY) stock hit a yearly low of $14.67 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.67 this morning. The stock was down 1.15% for the day. Nikon (OTC: NINOY) shares set a new yearly low of $11.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.42% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.34 this morning. The stock was down 2.42% on the session. Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $21.25. Shares then traded up 3.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $21.25. Shares then traded up 3.22%. Insperity (NYSE: NSP) stock hit a yearly low of $67.00 this morning. The stock was down 23.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $67.00 this morning. The stock was down 23.7% for the day. Tiger Brands (OTC: TBLMF) stock hit a yearly low of $13.20 this morning. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.20 this morning. The stock was down 2.94% for the day. Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE: TR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.99 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.51% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.99 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 0.51% over the rest of the day. Tokai Carbon (OTC: TKCBY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.98 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.57% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.98 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 2.57% over the rest of the day. Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $33.37 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $33.37 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.89% for the day. Qudian (NYSE: QD) shares fell to $2.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.76%.

shares fell to $2.62 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.76%. Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE: SKT) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.35 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.82%. Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW) stock moved down 0.55% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $74.48 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.55% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $74.48 to open trading. Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $47.18 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.84% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $47.18 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded up 0.84% on the day. Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.43% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.43% for the day. Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) shares moved down 3.64% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.60 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.64% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.60 to begin trading. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $15.95, and later moved down 2.97% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $15.95, and later moved down 2.97% over the session. trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.30, and later moved down 13.01% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.30, and later moved down 13.01% over the session. Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) shares set a new yearly low of $17.81 this morning. The stock was down 1.9% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.81 this morning. The stock was down 1.9% on the session. Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.71% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.51 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.71% on the session. Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYB) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.09 today morning. The stock traded down 4.68% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $16.09 today morning. The stock traded down 4.68% over the session. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) stock moved down 18.51% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.60 to open trading.

stock moved down 18.51% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.60 to open trading. Tortoise Midstream Energy (NYSE: NTG) shares were down 2.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.49.

shares were down 2.75% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.49. Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTC: GUKYF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.48 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.94% for the day. Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) stock moved down 0.88% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.05 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.88% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $18.05 to open trading. Ascom Holding (OTC: ACMLF) shares hit a yearly low of $10.33 today morning. The stock was down 1.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.33 today morning. The stock was down 1.62% on the session. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock was down 3.03% for the day. Just Energy Group (NYSE: JE) shares were up 1.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.07.

shares were up 1.35% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.07. Stage Stores (NYSE: SSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.93% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.93% on the session. Natural Resources (NYSE: NRP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.74% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $19.13 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.74% on the session. Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) shares moved down 0.23% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.06 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.23% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $22.06 to begin trading. Weidai (NYSE: WEI) shares set a new yearly low of $2.13 this morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.13 this morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session. Atlas Mara (OTC: AAMAF) shares fell to $1.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.86%.

shares fell to $1.02 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.86%. Sky Network Television (OTC: SYKWF) stock hit $0.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.37% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.37% over the course of the day. Green Growth Brands (OTC: GGBXF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.20 today morning. The stock was down 8.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.20 today morning. The stock was down 8.48% on the session. Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XERS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.06, and later moved down 4.16% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $4.06, and later moved down 4.16% over the session. The Flowr (OTC: FLWPF) stock moved down 7.28% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.83 to open trading.

stock moved down 7.28% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.83 to open trading. Culp (NYSE: CULP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.12% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.35 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.12% on the session. SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.28%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.38 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.28%. CBL & Associates (NYSE: CBL) shares were down 1.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.72.

shares were down 1.79% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.72. Enzo Biochem (NYSE: ENZ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.24, and later moved down 0.87% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $2.24, and later moved down 0.87% over the session. Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX: GDP) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.56, and later moved down 7.38% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $5.56, and later moved down 7.38% over the session. Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ: MMLP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.32 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.32 to begin trading. The stock was up 2.35% on the session. SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) stock hit a yearly low of $4.24 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.24 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% for the day. WeedMD (OTC: WDDMF) stock hit $0.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.03% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.03% over the course of the day. ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ: ATIF) shares moved up 4.09% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.59 to begin trading.

shares moved up 4.09% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.59 to begin trading. SLANG Worldwide (OTC: SLGWF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Wednesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day. MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.34 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.41% on the session. Duff & Phelps Select MLP (NYSE: DSE) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.30 today morning. The stock traded down 4.35% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.30 today morning. The stock traded down 4.35% over the session. Blue Ribbon Income Fund (OTC: BLUBF) stock hit $6.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.29% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 1.29% over the course of the day. Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.56 today morning. The stock traded up 0.93% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.56 today morning. The stock traded up 0.93% over the session. Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.55 today morning. The stock was down 5.62% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.55 today morning. The stock was down 5.62% on the session. China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ: PLIN) shares moved down 3.85% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.51 to begin trading.

shares moved down 3.85% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.51 to begin trading. Mongolian Mining (OTC: MOGLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 22.97% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.06, and later moved down 22.97% over the session. PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) shares set a new yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 45.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.75 this morning. The stock was down 45.91% on the session. Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.50, and later moved down 6.62% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.50, and later moved down 6.62% over the session. Pharmagreen Biotech (OTC: PHBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27 today morning. The stock traded up 7.81% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27 today morning. The stock traded up 7.81% over the session. Playmates Toys (OTC: PMTYF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 9.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 9.79% on the session. Independence Contract (NYSE: ICD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.27% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 1.27% over the rest of the day. Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.7% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.78 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.7% over the rest of the day. Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC: LNGLF) stock moved down 9.55% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading.

stock moved down 9.55% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading. Natural Alternatives Int (NASDAQ: NAII) shares set a new yearly low of $7.36 this morning. The stock was down 4.43% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.36 this morning. The stock was down 4.43% on the session. Mobiquity Technologies (OTC: MOBQ) stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 6.19% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 6.19% for the day. Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ: HBP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.67% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 4.67% over the rest of the day. Jupai Holdings (NYSE: JP) shares fell to $1.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.45%.

shares fell to $1.38 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.45%. AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ: AQB) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.52, and later moved up 5.26% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.52, and later moved up 5.26% over the session. Wolford (OTC: WLFDY) shares fell to $1.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.74%.

shares fell to $1.29 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 7.74%. Lydian International (OTC: LYDIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0001 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0001 on Wednesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: ZOM) shares fell to $0.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 32.79%.

shares fell to $0.14 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 32.79%. Coffeesmiths Collective (OTC: COFE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.46% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 9.46% over the rest of the day. Monarch Gold (OTC: MRQRF) shares fell to $0.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.0%.

shares fell to $0.13 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 3.0%. Medicure (OTC: MCUJF) shares set a new yearly low of $2.46 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.46 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session. Lekoil (OTC: LEKOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.03 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. GFG Resources (OTC: GFGSF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 4.41% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.12 this morning. The stock was down 4.41% on the session. Pierre (OTC: PIRE) shares were down 18.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.41.

shares were down 18.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.41. Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BLPH) stock hit $3.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.4% over the course of the day.

stock hit $3.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.4% over the course of the day. Vystar (OTC: VYST) shares moved up 0.58% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.58% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. Seedo (OTC: SEDO) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 40.2% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded down 40.2% over the session. Organic Flower Inv Gr (OTC: QILFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 65.91% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 65.91% on the session. Superior Drilling (AMEX: SDPI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69 today morning. The stock traded down 1.64% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.69 today morning. The stock traded down 1.64% over the session. Biome Grow (OTC: BIOIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 16.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 16.63%. Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.55. Shares then traded down 47.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.55. Shares then traded down 47.58%. Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.09, and later moved down 4.32% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $1.09, and later moved down 4.32% over the session. Rapid Dose Therapeutics (OTC: RDTCF) stock moved down 21.2% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.23 to open trading.

stock moved down 21.2% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.23 to open trading. CTT Pharmaceutical Hldgs (OTC: CTTH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 18.75% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday. The stock was down 18.75% for the day. PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 25.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.30 to begin trading. The stock was down 25.84% on the session. Trutankless (OTC: TKLS) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 32.02% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Wednesday. The stock was down 32.02% for the day. GreenBox POS (OTC: GRBX) shares moved up 59.89% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading.

shares moved up 59.89% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. D-Box Technologies (OTC: DBOXF) stock hit $0.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.11% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.11% over the course of the day. Maritime Resources (OTC: MRTMF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.45% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.05 on Wednesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 13.45% on the day. Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.79%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.88 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.79%. Mission Ready Solutions (OTC: MSNVF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 22.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.04 this morning. The stock was down 22.01% on the session. GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.02% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Wednesday. The stock was down 7.02% for the day. Azucar Minerals (OTC: AXDDF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.10 today morning. The stock traded up 3.57% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.10 today morning. The stock traded up 3.57% over the session. Universal Energy (OTC: UVSE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Chineseinvestors.com (OTC: CIIX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.12, and later moved up 5.79% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.12, and later moved up 5.79% over the session. United American (OTC: UAHC) stock moved down 20.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading.

stock moved down 20.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to open trading. Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHIO) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 5.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.80 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving up 5.27%. Tapinator (OTC: TAPM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 6.84% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.25 on Wednesday morning, later moving up 6.84% over the rest of the day. Spherix (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.8% on the session. Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) shares hit a yearly low of $0.21 today morning. The stock was down 13.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.21 today morning. The stock was down 13.32% on the session. Galaxy Next Generation (OTC: GAXY) stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 9.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.06 this morning. The stock was down 9.86% for the day. Nanosphere Health (OTC: NSHSF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 19.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.02 today morning. The stock was down 19.36% on the session. Relevium Technologies (OTC: RLLVF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 42.86% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 42.86% over the session. Zargon Oil & Gas (OTC: ZARFF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.09 today morning. The stock was down 3.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.09 today morning. The stock was down 3.86% on the session. Attis Industries (OTC: ATIS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.16. Shares then traded down 79.21%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $0.16. Shares then traded down 79.21%. Voiceserve (OTC: VSRV) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0015 today morning. The stock was down 44.44% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0015 today morning. The stock was down 44.44% on the session. Casa Minerals (OTC: CASXF) shares moved down 31.15% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading.

shares moved down 31.15% on Wednesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. Pure Alumina (OTC: HEGLF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 30.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 30.0%. Bio-Matrix Scientific (OTC: BMSN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day. Electronic Cigarettes (OTC: ECIGQ) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to begin trading. The stock was down 99.0% on the session. Tres-Or Resources (OTC: TRSFF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 22.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Wednesday morning, with shares later moving down 22.14%. NoHo (OTC: DRNK) stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 99.0% over the course of the day. World Poker Fund Holdings (OTC: WPFH) shares hit a yearly low of $0.10 today morning. The stock was down 45.74% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.10 today morning. The stock was down 45.74% on the session. Zenergy Brands (OTC: ZNGYQ) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Right On Brands (OTC: RTON) shares fell to $0.0004 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.67%.

shares fell to $0.0004 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.67%. Metatron (OTC: MRNJ) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Affinity Beverage Group (OTC: ABVG) shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Ubiquitech Software (OTC: UBQU) shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 98.0%.

shares fell to $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 98.0%. Geovax Labs (OTC: GOVXD) stock moved down 25.22% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.22 to open trading.

stock moved down 25.22% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.22 to open trading. Patten Energy Solns Gr (OTC: PTTN) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Medifirst Solutions (OTC: MFST) stock hit $0.000394 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.5% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000394 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.5% over the course of the day. XCPCNL Business Services (OTC: XCPL) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.05, and later moved down 3.25% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning at $0.05, and later moved down 3.25% over the session. Hollund Industrial Marine (OTC: HIMR) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Itoco (OTC: ITMC) shares were down 39.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06.

shares were down 39.9% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.06. 4Cable TV International (OTC: CATV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Wednesday morning, later moving down 99.0% over the rest of the day. Calissio Resources Group (OTC: CRGP) stock moved down 90.0% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00001 to open trading.





Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.