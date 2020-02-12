Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 384 companies set new 52-week highs.

Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) traded down 3.82% to reach its 52-week high but quickly fell, making it the smallest gainer.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $53.27 with a daily change of up 1.2%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $53.27 with a daily change of up 1.2%. UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) shares hit a yearly high of $302.59. The stock traded up 3.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $302.59. The stock traded up 3.02% on the session. Novartis (OTC: NVSEF) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.36 on Wednesday, moving up 0.51%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $98.36 on Wednesday, moving up 0.51%. Novartis (NYSE: NVS) shares set a new 52-week high of $98.00 on Wednesday, moving down 0.31%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $98.00 on Wednesday, moving down 0.31%. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares broke to $146.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%.

shares broke to $146.68 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%. ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares set a new 52-week high of $316.36 on Wednesday, moving up 0.19%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $316.36 on Wednesday, moving up 0.19%. Allianz (OTC: ALIZY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.08. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.08. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session. Commonwealth Bank (OTC: CMWAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.24 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.24 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.45%. Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $123.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $123.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day. CSL (OTC: CSLLY) stock made a new 52-week high of $111.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $111.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.18% for the day. Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) shares broke to $59.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%.

shares broke to $59.44 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.95%. BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $574.97.

shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $574.97. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $180.85. Shares traded up 0.23%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $180.85. Shares traded up 0.23%. Naspers (OTC: NPSNY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.49%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.49%. Cigna (NYSE: CI) shares hit a yearly high of $217.50. The stock traded up 2.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $217.50. The stock traded up 2.45% on the session. S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $300.99. The stock was up 2.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $300.99. The stock was up 2.05% for the day. TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.05.

shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $63.05. Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $30.21 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%. T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares were up 1.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.24 for a change of up 1.25%.

shares were up 1.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.24 for a change of up 1.25%. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.65%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.58 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.65%. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.97. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $96.97. The stock was up 0.7% for the day. Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $188.29.

shares were up 0.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $188.29. Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares hit a yearly high of $64.93. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $64.93. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session. America Movil (NYSE: AMX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.94%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 5.94%. America Movil (NYSE: AMOV) shares hit $17.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.47%.

shares hit $17.43 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.47%. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares set a new yearly high of $54.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $54.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $569.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 11.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $569.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 11.11%. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares broke to $254.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.

shares broke to $254.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%. JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.01 with a daily change of up 2.92%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.01 with a daily change of up 2.92%. Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $619.90.

shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $619.90. TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.72. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $55.72. The stock was up 0.42% for the day. ICICI Bank (NYSE: IBN) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.39. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $15.39. The stock was up 0.79% for the day. Intesa Sanpaolo (OTC: ISNPY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.23%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.23%. Intesa Sanpaolo (OTC: IITSF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.46. Shares traded up 1.24%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.46. Shares traded up 1.24%. MetLife (NYSE: MET) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $53.06 with a daily change of up 0.8%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $53.06 with a daily change of up 0.8%. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) shares were up 2.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.85.

shares were up 2.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.85. Moody's (NYSE: MCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $272.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $272.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.17%. Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $332.63 with a daily change of up 1.9%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $332.63 with a daily change of up 1.9%. Munchener (OTC: MURGF) shares set a new 52-week high of $304.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.81%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $304.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.81%. Eaton (NYSE: ETN) shares hit a yearly high of $104.56. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $104.56. The stock traded up 1.24% on the session. London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.74%. London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LDNXF) shares set a new 52-week high of $107.18 on Wednesday, moving up 0.44%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $107.18 on Wednesday, moving up 0.44%. NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $137.97 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $137.97 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day. Macquarie Group (OTC: MQBKY) stock set a new 52-week high of $101.74 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.25%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $101.74 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.25%. Swiss Re (OTC: SSREY) shares set a new yearly high of $29.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $29.15 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session. Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) shares hit $145.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.03%.

shares hit $145.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.03%. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $252.91.

shares were up 0.5% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $252.91. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) stock made a new 52-week high of $223.93 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $223.93 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.65% for the day. IQVIA Holdings (NYSE: IQV) stock hit a yearly high price of $164.68. The stock was up 3.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $164.68. The stock was up 3.7% for the day. Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE: HLT) shares set a new 52-week high of $115.11 on Wednesday, moving up 1.22%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $115.11 on Wednesday, moving up 1.22%. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $58.82. Shares traded down 0.28%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $58.82. Shares traded down 0.28%. Swisscom (OTC: SCMWY) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.39 on Wednesday, moving up 0.45%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $58.39 on Wednesday, moving up 0.45%. SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) shares were up 1.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $287.48 for a change of up 1.17%.

shares were up 1.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $287.48 for a change of up 1.17%. Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $295.00. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $295.00. The stock was up 1.1% for the day. Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.00.

shares were up 0.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.00. KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares hit a yearly high of $34.10. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $34.10. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session. Lonza Group (OTC: LZAGY) shares hit $42.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%.

shares hit $42.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.79%. Infineon Technologies (OTC: IFNNY) shares broke to $24.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.54%.

shares broke to $24.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.54%. Infineon Technologies (OTC: IFNNF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.60. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.60. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session. McKesson (NYSE: MCK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $165.43 with a daily change of up 1.28%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $165.43 with a daily change of up 1.28%. Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares hit $214.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.2%.

shares hit $214.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.2%. STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.08 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.08 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.87%. MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) shares hit $307.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.9%.

shares hit $307.66 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.9%. BAE Sys (OTC: BAESY) shares hit $34.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.

shares hit $34.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%. TELUS (NYSE: TU) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.77 on Wednesday, moving up 0.7%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $41.77 on Wednesday, moving up 0.7%. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $248.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.51%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $248.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.51%. CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) shares were up 9.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $704.99 for a change of up 9.31%.

shares were up 9.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $704.99 for a change of up 9.31%. Sprint (NYSE: S) shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.54.

shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.54. Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $159.61 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%. Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $179.40.

shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $179.40. Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.25 on Wednesday, moving up 0.89%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $38.25 on Wednesday, moving up 0.89%. Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $172.80.

shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $172.80. Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares were down 0.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $114.69.

shares were down 0.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $114.69. Ameren (NYSE: AEE) shares set a new yearly high of $84.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $84.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session. Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.57%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.57%. AmerisourceBergen (NYSE: ABC) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.98. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $94.98. The stock was up 0.33% for the day. Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares hit $31.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%.

shares hit $31.96 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.98%. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.4%. Laboratory Corp (NYSE: LH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $187.21 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $187.21 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.44%. Veolia Environnement (OTC: VEOEF) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.00. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $30.00. The stock was up 2.39% for the day. Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) shares hit a yearly high of $55.26. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $55.26. The stock traded up 0.43% on the session. Swiss Life Holding (OTC: SZLMY) shares broke to $26.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.13%.

shares broke to $26.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.13%. WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTC: WXXWY) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.43. The stock was up 3.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $29.43. The stock was up 3.16% for the day. Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.33%. Techtronic Industries Co (OTC: TTNDY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.34%. Xylem (NYSE: XYL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $87.81 with a daily change of up 1.25%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $87.81 with a daily change of up 1.25%. Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTF) shares set a new yearly high of $34.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $34.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.54% on the session. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $87.18 with a daily change of up 1.0%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $87.18 with a daily change of up 1.0%. Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $99.60. The stock was up 3.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $99.60. The stock was up 3.06% for the day. Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.60 on Wednesday, moving up 1.87%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $32.60 on Wednesday, moving up 1.87%. IDEX (NYSE: IEX) shares hit a yearly high of $178.12. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $178.12. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session. Steris (NYSE: STE) shares set a new yearly high of $164.11 this morning. The stock was up 3.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $164.11 this morning. The stock was up 3.11% on the session. Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) shares broke to $37.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%.

shares broke to $37.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.57%. Persimmon (OTC: PSMMY) shares were up 1.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.78.

shares were up 1.9% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.78. Raymond James Financial (NYSE: RJF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $97.69 with a daily change of up 0.62%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $97.69 with a daily change of up 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.17. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $98.17. The stock was up 0.7% for the day. QBE Insurance Group (OTC: QBIEY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.70 with a daily change of up 1.15%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.70 with a daily change of up 1.15%. VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.71 for a change of up 0.31%.

shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.71 for a change of up 0.31%. Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $27.11. Shares traded up 0.32%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $27.11. Shares traded up 0.32%. Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.22 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $138.22 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%. Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares broke to $109.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%.

shares broke to $109.87 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.29%. West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $162.53.

shares were down 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $162.53. Barratt Developments (OTC: BTDPY) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.59 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.81% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $22.59 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.81% for the day. JD Sports Fashion (OTC: JDDSF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.02%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.45 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.02%. Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.75 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $48.75 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.88%. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $89.66 with a daily change of down 1.72%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $89.66 with a daily change of down 1.72%. SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.32.

shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.32. Japan Exchange Group (OTC: JPXGY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.43 with a daily change of up 0.43%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.43 with a daily change of up 0.43%. Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares set a new yearly high of $72.76 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $72.76 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session. Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.19 on Wednesday, moving up 4.97%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $24.19 on Wednesday, moving up 4.97%. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares hit a yearly high of $14.30. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $14.30. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session. Country Garden Services (OTC: CTRGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.71%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.71%. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares broke to $53.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%.

shares broke to $53.55 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.41%. Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) shares hit $171.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.

shares hit $171.90 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%. Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares hit a yearly high of $56.30. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $56.30. The stock traded up 0.18% on the session. Swedish Match (OTC: SWMAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.14. The stock was up 4.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $30.14. The stock was up 4.39% for the day. Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $229.94 with a daily change of down 0.12%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $229.94 with a daily change of down 0.12%. Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares hit $181.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.

shares hit $181.21 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%. Athene Holding (NYSE: ATH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.17 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.17 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.99%. Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.16%. Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.33. Shares traded down 0.83%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $19.33. Shares traded down 0.83%. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $62.42. Shares traded down 1.46%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $62.42. Shares traded down 1.46%. Altice Europe (OTC: ALVVF) shares hit a yearly high of $7.70. The stock traded up 3.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $7.70. The stock traded up 3.08% on the session. Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $82.96 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $82.96 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.84%. Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE: GDI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.22 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.22 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.31%. Chemed (NYSE: CHE) stock hit a yearly high price of $493.07. The stock was up 0.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $493.07. The stock was up 0.23% for the day. Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares set a new 52-week high of $191.03 on Wednesday, moving down 0.17%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $191.03 on Wednesday, moving down 0.17%. Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares broke to $16.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%.

shares broke to $16.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.37%. GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares were up 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.37.

shares were up 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.37. Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.59 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%. Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.55 on Wednesday, moving up 4.03%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $27.55 on Wednesday, moving up 4.03%. FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.95 on Wednesday, moving up 2.13%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $56.95 on Wednesday, moving up 2.13%. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $83.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%. GVC Holdings (OTC: GMVHF) shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.21.

shares were down 1.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.21. United Microelectronics (NYSE: UMC) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.82 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $2.82 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.99% for the day. GN Store Nord (OTC: GGNDF) shares were up 20.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.82.

shares were up 20.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.82. Prysmian (OTC: PRYMY) shares broke to $12.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%.

shares broke to $12.76 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%. Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) shares broke to $99.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.19%.

shares broke to $99.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.19%. Clarivate Analytics (NYSE: CCC) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.44%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $22.39 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.44%. Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) shares were up 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.46 for a change of up 1.69%.

shares were up 1.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.46 for a change of up 1.69%. Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) stock made a new 52-week high of $112.26 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $112.26 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.8% for the day. Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.27.

shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.27. BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.49.

shares were up 0.61% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.49. Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.89 for a change of up 1.05%.

shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.89 for a change of up 1.05%. Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) shares set a new yearly high of $37.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $37.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) shares were up 1.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $160.90.

shares were up 1.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $160.90. First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares were up 1.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.71.

shares were up 1.18% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.71. Howden Joinery Group (OTC: HWDJF) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.40. The stock was up 1.18% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $9.40. The stock was up 1.18% for the day. Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares set a new 52-week high of $196.91 on Wednesday, moving up 1.46%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $196.91 on Wednesday, moving up 1.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.91.

shares were up 0.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.91. EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares were up 0.43% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $140.57.

shares were up 0.43% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $140.57. Repligen (NASDAQ: RGEN) shares set a new yearly high of $106.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $106.72 this morning. The stock was up 0.93% on the session. Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE: BXMT) shares set a new yearly high of $39.25 this morning. The stock was up 2.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $39.25 this morning. The stock was up 2.21% on the session. Brunswick (NYSE: BC) shares broke to $65.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.25%.

shares broke to $65.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.25%. Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.23 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.23 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.33%. Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE: ASH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $81.26 with a daily change of up 1.56%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $81.26 with a daily change of up 1.56%. LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $157.90 with a daily change of up 0.64%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $157.90 with a daily change of up 0.64%. PCCW (OTC: PCWLF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.58%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.58%. Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) shares hit a yearly high of $84.97. The stock traded up 3.84% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $84.97. The stock traded up 3.84% on the session. Toromont Industries (OTC: TMTNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.61%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.43 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.61%. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.55 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%. Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.78. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.78. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session. Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares were up 1.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.46 for a change of up 1.38%.

shares were up 1.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.46 for a change of up 1.38%. Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) shares set a new 52-week high of $66.29 on Wednesday, moving up 1.47%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $66.29 on Wednesday, moving up 1.47%. TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.55%. PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.29 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.92%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.29 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.92%. BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.49 on Wednesday, moving up 1.72%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $54.49 on Wednesday, moving up 1.72%. Rexnord (NYSE: RXN) shares were up 1.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.96.

shares were up 1.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.96. RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $185.06. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $185.06. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session. Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN-A) shares were up 1.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.99 for a change of up 1.47%.

shares were up 1.47% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.99 for a change of up 1.47%. Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN) shares were up 1.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.19.

shares were up 1.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.19. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.67%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $40.28 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.67%. Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) shares hit $60.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%.

shares hit $60.09 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%. Chimera Investment (NYSE: CIM) shares were up 3.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.54.

shares were up 3.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.54. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares hit $14.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%.

shares hit $14.82 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.08%. Northland Power (OTC: NPIFF) shares were up 0.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.34.

shares were up 0.19% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.34. SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.97 on Wednesday, moving flat%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $11.97 on Wednesday, moving flat%. Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares were up 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.29.

shares were up 2.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.29. Switch (NYSE: SWCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.95. The stock was up 4.86% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $16.95. The stock was up 4.86% for the day. Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares were up 2.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.59.

shares were up 2.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.59. Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) shares were up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.93 for a change of up 0.54%.

shares were up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.93 for a change of up 0.54%. Regal Beloit (NYSE: RBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.29 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.29 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.56%. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.39. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $33.39. The stock was up 2.12% for the day. Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.94 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.46%. Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ: SLGN) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.23.

shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.23. Legg Mason Inc-LeggMason (NYSE: LM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $41.36. Shares traded up 0.81%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $41.36. Shares traded up 0.81%. Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.26 on Wednesday, moving up 1.24%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $73.26 on Wednesday, moving up 1.24%. Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares hit a yearly high of $33.47. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $33.47. The stock traded up 1.04% on the session. QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.46 for a change of up 1.05%.

shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $59.46 for a change of up 1.05%. Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.04 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $31.04 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%. Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ: CIGI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $86.84. Shares traded down 3.2%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $86.84. Shares traded down 3.2%. AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) shares hit $72.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.56%.

shares hit $72.11 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.56%. Stantec (NYSE: STN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.57 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.08%. Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ: MEDP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $97.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded flat%. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.18%. Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares were down 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.20.

shares were down 0.26% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.20. PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $56.90 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day. Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.47 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.5%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $21.47 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.5%. Sarana Menara Nusantara (OTC: SMNUF) shares hit $0.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.67%.

shares hit $0.06 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.67%. Kongsberg Gruppen (OTC: NSKFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.81%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.81%. CNO Financial Gr (NYSE: CNO) shares were up 7.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.43.

shares were up 7.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.43. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.66. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $37.66. The stock was up 0.93% for the day. Applied Industrial Tech (NYSE: AIT) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.26.

shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.26. Benesse Holdings (OTC: BSEFY) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.55. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $28.55. The stock was up 0.35% for the day. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.44 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $36.44 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day. Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.58 with a daily change of up 0.59%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.58 with a daily change of up 0.59%. TechnoPro Holdings (OTC: TCCPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.65. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.65. The stock traded up 1.44% on the session. Adient (NYSE: ADNT) shares hit $28.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.27%.

shares hit $28.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.27%. Norbord (NYSE: OSB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.99 with a daily change of up 4.24%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.99 with a daily change of up 4.24%. Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.18. Shares traded up 5.96%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.18. Shares traded up 5.96%. ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ: EXLS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.64. Shares traded up 0.57%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.64. Shares traded up 0.57%. Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.74 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.74 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%. Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE: NZF) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.19%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $16.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.19%. Aperam (OTC: APEMY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $34.82. Shares traded up 4.13%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $34.82. Shares traded up 4.13%. Ladder Capital (NYSE: LADR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.83. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.83. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session. TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.36.

shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.36. Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE: CMP) shares hit $65.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.0%.

shares hit $65.84 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.0%. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) shares were up 0.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.33 for a change of up 0.88%.

shares were up 0.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.33 for a change of up 0.88%. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $79.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.02%. Gazit-Globe (OTC: GZTGF) shares hit a yearly high of $12.68. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.68. The stock traded up 1.61% on the session. Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFBS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.45%. National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.75 on Wednesday, moving up 0.47%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $36.75 on Wednesday, moving up 0.47%. Redwood Trust (NYSE: RWT) shares hit a yearly high of $17.83. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $17.83. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session. Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) shares were up 4.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.55.

shares were up 4.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.55. Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares were up 1.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.49.

shares were up 1.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.49. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $82.50. Shares traded up 1.43%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $82.50. Shares traded up 1.43%. Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) shares were up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.35 for a change of up 0.54%.

shares were up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.35 for a change of up 0.54%. AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE: AMK) shares were up 2.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.64.

shares were up 2.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.64. PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $52.87 with a daily change of up 0.37%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $52.87 with a daily change of up 0.37%. Boardwalk REIT (OTC: BOWFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.47 with a daily change of up 0.43%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.47 with a daily change of up 0.43%. Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares hit a yearly high of $60.12. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $60.12. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session. LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.75.

shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.75. Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) shares set a new yearly high of $52.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $52.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.59% on the session. Bains de Mer Monaco (OTC: BMRMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.30 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.4% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $73.30 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.4% for the day. PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) shares hit $38.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.

shares hit $38.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%. Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares were up 0.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $102.07 for a change of up 0.79%.

shares were up 0.79% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $102.07 for a change of up 0.79%. Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares hit a yearly high of $48.70. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $48.70. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session. Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares set a new yearly high of $67.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $67.26 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session. TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.55 with a daily change of down 0.44%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $22.55 with a daily change of down 0.44%. Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) shares were up 3.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.30 for a change of up 3.29%.

shares were up 3.29% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.30 for a change of up 3.29%. Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: VCTR) shares were up 2.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.10.

shares were up 2.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.10. BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE: HYT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.70 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.26%. Dream Office REIT (OTC: DRETF) shares hit a yearly high of $25.36. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $25.36. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl (NYSE: ETG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.95. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $18.95. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session. AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares hit $42.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.

shares hit $42.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%. Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE: RNP) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.35. The stock was down 1.26% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $25.35. The stock was down 1.26% for the day. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares hit a yearly high of $13.61. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $13.61. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.95. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.95. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session. Sculptor Capital (NYSE: SCU) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.03 on Wednesday, moving up 1.05%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $28.03 on Wednesday, moving up 1.05%. Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.1%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.1%. Aixtron (OTC: AIXXF) shares were up 3.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.38.

shares were up 3.25% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.38. Aberdeen Asia-pacific (AMEX: FAX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares hit a yearly high of $42.00. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $42.00. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session. Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE: AWF) shares hit a yearly high of $12.46. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.46. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session. Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.26.

shares were down 0.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.26. Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.48.

shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.48. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.14 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.58%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.14 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.58%. Accel Entertainment (NYSE: ACEL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.86 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.86 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.53%. Astec Industries (NASDAQ: ASTE) shares hit a yearly high of $45.29. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $45.29. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session. Aberdeen Total Dynamic (NYSE: AOD) shares hit $9.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.

shares hit $9.19 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%. Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.84 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.27% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $25.84 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.27% for the day. WPT Industrial REIT (OTC: WPTIF) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.71.

shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.71. Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.62%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.62%. General American Investor (NYSE: GAM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.09. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $39.09. The stock traded up 0.1% on the session. CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.38. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $8.38. The stock was up 0.09% for the day. Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) shares broke to $15.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.76%.

shares broke to $15.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.76%. ACCO Brands (NYSE: ACCO) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.29 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.7%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $10.29 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 16.7%. Pharma Mar (OTC: PHMMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.49. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $5.49. The stock was down 0.77% for the day. Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.47%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $10.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.47%. Avita Medical (OTC: AVMXF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.72 with a daily change of down 2.53%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.72 with a daily change of down 2.53%. Avita Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.55 Wednesday. The stock was down 2.57% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.55 Wednesday. The stock was down 2.57% for the day. Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.36 for a change of up 1.05%.

shares were up 1.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.36 for a change of up 1.05%. Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $81.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. Ceres Power Holdings (OTC: CPWHF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.48. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.48. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session. Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE: EMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.03 with a daily change of up 0.3%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.03 with a daily change of up 0.3%. Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.12.

shares were up 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.12. Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares were up 2.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.11 for a change of up 2.46%.

shares were up 2.46% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.11 for a change of up 2.46%. JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE: JKS) shares broke to $25.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.41%.

shares broke to $25.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.41%. 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ: VNET) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.65 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.96%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $13.65 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.96%. Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.32. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $15.32. The stock was up 0.24% for the day. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.56. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.56. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) shares broke to $19.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%.

shares broke to $19.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.42%. Draper Esprit (OTC: GRWXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 39.81%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $7.20 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 39.81%. America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $118.96 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $118.96 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.48% for the day. Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.82. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.82. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session. Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) stock made a new 52-week high of $68.22 Wednesday. The stock was up 8.32% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $68.22 Wednesday. The stock was up 8.32% for the day. Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.21. The stock was up 1.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $15.21. The stock was up 1.52% for the day. PGIM Global High Yield (NYSE: GHY) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.37.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.37. Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.87. The stock was up 0.88% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $6.87. The stock was up 0.88% for the day. Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE: WMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.84 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.65%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.84 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.65%. Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%. Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) shares were up 5.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.45.

shares were up 5.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.45. Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) shares broke to $21.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%.

shares broke to $21.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.12%. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: DFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.11 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $28.11 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.14%. Wells Fargo Income (AMEX: EAD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.12%. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.83. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.83. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session. PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.75 with a daily change of up 0.06%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.75 with a daily change of up 0.06%. True North Commercial (OTC: TUERF) shares broke to $5.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.03%.

shares broke to $5.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.03%. Nuveen Real Asset Income (NYSE: JRI) shares were up 0.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.13.

shares were up 0.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.13. Avrobio (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.56.

shares were up 4.5% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.56. Calix (NYSE: CALX) shares hit a yearly high of $9.89. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $9.89. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session. Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE: BFZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.29 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.04%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.29 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.04%. LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTC: LPKFF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.24. Shares traded up 1.55%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.24. Shares traded up 1.55%. Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.67%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.79 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.67%. Australian Agricultural (OTC: ASAGF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.85 on Wednesday, moving up 11.99%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.85 on Wednesday, moving up 11.99%. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MIY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.79 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.79 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.07%. Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) shares broke to $14.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%.

shares broke to $14.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.35%. Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX: ERC) shares hit $13.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.

shares hit $13.25 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%. CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) shares hit a yearly high of $34.09. The stock traded up 16.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $34.09. The stock traded up 16.59% on the session. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.53 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $15.53 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day. SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) shares hit $32.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.01%.

shares hit $32.67 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.01%. Western Asset High Yield (NYSE: HYI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.25%. Blackrock Muni Enhanced (NYSE: MEN) shares hit $11.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%.

shares hit $11.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.66%. Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ: BFST) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $26.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day. Source Capital (NYSE: SOR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.24 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.83%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.24 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.83%. Macquarie Global (NYSE: MGU) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $26.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.87%. NASB Financial (OTC: NASB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $50.01 with a daily change of down 3.82%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $50.01 with a daily change of down 3.82%. ChaSerg Technology (NASDAQ: CTAC) shares hit a yearly high of $13.51. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $13.51. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session. KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE: KIO) shares broke to $16.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.

shares broke to $16.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%. Crescent Acquisition (NASDAQ: CRSA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.14%. Absolute Software (OTC: ALSWF) shares set a new yearly high of $7.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $7.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.96% on the session. Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.63 with a daily change of up 0.07%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.63 with a daily change of up 0.07%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE: MQT) shares hit $13.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%.

shares hit $13.46 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.15%. Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE: NXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.95. The stock was up 0.03% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $16.95. The stock was up 0.03% for the day. Citi Trends (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares were up 0.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.70 for a change of up 0.53%.

shares were up 0.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $24.70 for a change of up 0.53%. Blackrock Investment (NYSE: BKN) shares broke to $16.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%.

shares broke to $16.11 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.5%. NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX: NRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.09 on Wednesday, moving up 10.76%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $5.09 on Wednesday, moving up 10.76%. BSR REIT (OTC: BSRTF) shares were up 4.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.58.

shares were up 4.22% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.58. Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.65 on Wednesday, moving up 3.93%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $4.65 on Wednesday, moving up 3.93%. Diversified Royalty (OTC: BEVFF) shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.57.

shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.57. Alkane Resources (OTC: ALKEF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.76 Wednesday. The stock was up 10.72% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.76 Wednesday. The stock was up 10.72% for the day. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE: JCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%. ChoiceOne Financial (OTC: COFS) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.15.

shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.15. AMVIG Holdings (OTC: AMVGF) shares hit $0.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.69%.

shares hit $0.26 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.69%. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.75. Shares traded up 4.6%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $8.75. Shares traded up 4.6%. Rmr Real Estate Income (AMEX: RIF) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.86.

shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.86. Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) shares broke to $42.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.15%.

shares broke to $42.39 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.15%. Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE: GRX) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.85.

shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.85. Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd (NYSE: PFD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.79 with a daily change of up 0.12%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $16.79 with a daily change of up 0.12%. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MUH) shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.40 for a change of up 1.3%.

shares were up 1.3% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.40 for a change of up 1.3%. Nuveen Preferred (NYSE: JPT) shares were up 0.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.59 for a change of up 0.36%.

shares were up 0.36% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.59 for a change of up 0.36%. Life & Banc Split (OTC: LFBCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.41 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.41 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.16%. Western Asset Premier (NYSE: WEA) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.87 on Wednesday, moving up 0.14%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $14.87 on Wednesday, moving up 0.14%. MVC Capital, (NYSE: MVC) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.38 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.62%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $10.38 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.62%. John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE: JHI) shares broke to $18.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.

shares broke to $18.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%. Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.68 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.02% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $5.68 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.02% for the day. Ellsworth G&I Fund (AMEX: ECF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.66%. Itamar Medical (NASDAQ: ITMR) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.69. The stock was up 5.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $17.69. The stock was up 5.36% for the day. RiverNorth Opportunistic (NYSE: RMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.34%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $23.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.34%. Bancroft Fund (AMEX: BCV) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.48 on Wednesday, moving up 0.79%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $27.48 on Wednesday, moving up 0.79%. Polaris Infrastructure (OTC: RAMPF) shares hit a yearly high of $12.39. The stock traded up 2.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.39. The stock traded up 2.39% on the session. Sylvania Platinum (OTC: SAPLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.65 on Wednesday, moving up 3.17%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.65 on Wednesday, moving up 3.17%. Xebec Adsorption (OTC: XEBEF) shares were up 5.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.04.

shares were up 5.51% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.04. First Western Financial (NASDAQ: MYFW) shares broke to $18.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.96%.

shares broke to $18.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.96%. Pioneer Diversified High (AMEX: HNW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.39 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MFT) shares hit a yearly high of $14.50. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $14.50. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session. Mastech Digital (AMEX: MHH) shares hit a yearly high of $15.87. The stock traded up 4.85% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $15.87. The stock traded up 4.85% on the session. Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.76 on Wednesday, moving up 1.61%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $4.76 on Wednesday, moving up 1.61%. Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.68 with a daily change of up 2.72%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $11.68 with a daily change of up 2.72%. John Hancock (NYSE: HTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.29. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.29. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session. Kingsgate Consolidated (OTC: KSKGY) shares set a new yearly high of $0.38 this morning. The stock was up 28.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.38 this morning. The stock was up 28.12% on the session. Loncor Resources (OTC: LONCF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.50. The stock traded down 3.06% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.50. The stock traded down 3.06% on the session. SANUWAVE Health (OTC: SNWV) shares were up 3.69% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.25.

shares were up 3.69% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.25. Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.01 on Wednesday, moving up 7.83%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $3.01 on Wednesday, moving up 7.83%. SIFCO Industries (AMEX: SIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.93%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $5.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.93%. Biotricity (OTC: BTCY) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.84 on Wednesday, moving up 9.41%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $1.84 on Wednesday, moving up 9.41%. Lara Exploration (OTC: LRAXF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.57 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.39% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.57 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.39% for the day. Power REIT (AMEX: PW) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 9.17% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $11.65 Wednesday. The stock was up 9.17% for the day. Captiva Verde Land (OTC: CPIVF) shares were up 8.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.39.

shares were up 8.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.39. MustGrow Biologics (OTC: MGROF) shares broke to $0.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.85%.

shares broke to $0.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.85%. Thermal Energy Intl (OTC: TMGEF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.10. The stock was up 19.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.10. The stock was up 19.14% for the day. Clancy (OTC: CCYC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.35. Shares traded up 58.73%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.35. Shares traded up 58.73%. Kiewit Royalty (OTC: KIRY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.00. Shares traded up 5.26%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.00. Shares traded up 5.26%. Jura Energy (OTC: JECFF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Wednesday, moving up 2.71%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Wednesday, moving up 2.71%. China Marine Food Group (OTC: CMFO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.09 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.09 with a daily change of flat%. Oxford Bank (OTC: OXBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.60. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $25.60. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session. Total Telcom (OTC: TTLTF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.13 on Wednesday, moving up 32.35%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.13 on Wednesday, moving up 32.35%. Holloman Energy (OTC: HENC) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Wednesday, moving up 32.97%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.10 on Wednesday, moving up 32.97%. Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) shares set a new yearly high of $26.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $26.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session. National American (OTC: NAUH) shares set a new yearly high of $0.20 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.20 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session. BLOK Technologies (OTC: BLPFF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.03. Shares traded up 16.1%.

stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.03. Shares traded up 16.1%. Digital Info Security (OTC: DGIF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.25. The stock was up 80.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.25. The stock was up 80.45% for the day. FONU2 (OTC: FONU) shares were up 33.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.0008.

