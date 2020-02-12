94 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) shares gained 78.5% to close at $3.66 after the company announced a license agreement with Zhejiang HaiChang Biotechnology.
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) shares climbed 77.5% to close at $8.52 on Tuesday following a report suggesting a US judge is expected to rule in favor of the company's proposed T-Mobile merger.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) rose 29.8% to close at $1.61 after the company announced that it signed an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Pittsburgh for a potential curative gene therapy candidate to treat diabetes.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) climbed 28.5% to close at $1.06 after the company announced it has filed 3 provisional patent applications for Ampligen, the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares surged 21.2% to close at $29.32 following Q3 results.
- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) climbed 20.3% to close at $3.97.
- Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) gained 19.9% to close at $15.50.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) jumped 19.1% to close at $14.35. Adverum Biotechnologies announced a $100 million public offering of common stock.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) gained 18.7% to close at $25.74.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) shares jumped 17.3% to close at $6.23 following Q4 results.
- IRIDEX Corporation (NASDAQ: IRIX) gained 16.3% to close at $3.64.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) surged 16.1% to close at $22.05.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) gained 16% to close at $5.67.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) jumped 15.3% to close at $66.74.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) rose 15.2% to close at $6.88.
- Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) gained 15.2% to close at $13.37.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares gained 15.1% to close at $3.59.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) surged 14.7% to close at $4.67. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics and the FDA agreed to potential NurOwn regulatory pathway for approval in ALS.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) gained 14.6% to close at $13.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 guidance above estimates.
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) surged 14.5% to close at $2.13 after Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $6 price target.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) gained 14.4% to close at $5.55 following quarterly results.
- Power REIT (NYSE: PW) shares rose 14% to close at $10.90.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) gained 13.6% to close at $5.27.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) shares jumped 12.8% to close at $13.89.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) surged 12.5% to close at $2.71. Neovasc initiated independent inquiry into trading of its shares.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 12.5% to close at $13.80.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) rose 11.8% to close at $94.49 following a report suggesting a US judge is expected to rule in favor of the company's proposed Sprint merger.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) gained 11.8% to close at $2.84.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares jumped 11.7% to close at $2.68.
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) shares surged 11% to close at $64.92 following Q4 results.
- Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TRWH) shares rose 10.9% to close at $29.54 after announcing preliminary Q4 results.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) gained 10.7% to close at $12.62.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) gained 10.7% to close at $46.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also announced a $500 million buyback.
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) gained 10.6% to close at $47.00.
- InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSE: INFU) surged 10.5% to close at $11.05.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) gained 10.1% to close at $3.37.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) gained 9.9% to close at $9.73 after the company disclosed that first metastatic brain tumor has been treated in US using Xoft IORT.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) jumped 9.9% to close at $173.32 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) gained 9.9% to close at $28.96.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) rose 8.9% to close at $6.27 after reporting Q4 results.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) jumped 7.9% to close at $3.16.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) rose 7.1% to close at $39.48 after a judge approved T-Mobile's proposed merger with Sprint. As part of the merger, DISH will acquire Sprint's Boost Mobile to build a 5G network.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares climbed 7% to close at $17.40. TechnipFMC projects to post $2.4 billion in asset impairment charges for the fourth quarter.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) shares rose 6.8% to close at $227.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) shares rose 6.5% to close at $5.07.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) gained 6.3% to close at $46.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) shares gained 6.2% to close at $3.76.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares climbed 6.1% to close at $4.74.
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) gained 5.9% to close at $107.47 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) gained 5.4% to close at $37.29 after reporting Q2 results.
Losers
- YayYo Inc (NASDAQ: YAYO) shares dipped 64.1% to close at $0.3910 on Tuesday after the company announced it will voluntarily delist its common stock from the NASDAQ Capital Markets.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares declined 57.3% to close at $2.85 after the company priced 2 million share offering at $4 per unit.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) dropped 45.7% to close at $6.33 after the company announced pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) fell 32.4% to close at $1.00 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) dropped 32% to close at $7.11 after the company reported the FDA placed a clinical hold on the IND submission for LB-001.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) dipped 30% to close at $5.05 following Q3 results. Pyxus International posted a quarterly loss of $2.4 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.56 per share.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) dropped 29.1% to close at $4.33 after reporting a 6 million share common stock offering.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares fell 28.2% to close at $15.60 after the company priced its 1.2 million share offering at $16 per share.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) fell 27.1% to close at $21.50 after rising 39.48% on Monday.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares fell 21.5% to close at $9.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) shares declined 18.1% to close at $7.85 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 17.7% to close at $3.26 after the company announced a $10.2 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) fell 16.7% to close at $15.12 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast. The company also disclosed 2020 restructuring initiative.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares declined 15.4% to close at $18.19.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) dipped 15% to close at $2.16. Synacor and Qumu reported an all-stock merger.
- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) fell 14.7% to close at $8.10.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) declined 14.4% to close at $1.78
- MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) dropped 12.5% to close at $5.61.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) dropped 12.4% to close at $11.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) fell 12.3% to close at $4.43.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) fell 11.5% to close at $30.21.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) dipped 11% to close at $4.68.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) dropped 10.8% to close at $37.23.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 10.6% to close at $2.27.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) dropped 10.5% to close at $10.16.
- EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE: EVI) dipped 10.4% to close at $24.40 following Q2 results.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) shares fell 10.3% to close at $63.60.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) dropped 10.1% to close at $5.18 following weak quarterly results.
- Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 9.9% to close at $0.77. Seelos Therapeutics priced its 6.66 million share public offering of common stock at $0.75 per share.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 9.7% to close at $21.35 after the company reported a $500 million common stock offering.
- Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISL) declined 9.5% to close at $0.2394 after the company filed for a common stock offering of 23.077 million shares.
- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS) dropped 9.3% to close at $3.40 following quarterly results.
- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) shares declined 9.3% to close at $56.58 after reporting Q4 results.
- Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) fell 9.2% to close at $48.62 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) dropped 9.2% to close at $24.44 after the company reported proposed private offering of $200 million of convertible senior notes due 2027.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) shares dipped 8.9% to close at $18.24.
- Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares fell 8.8% to close at $27.89 after the company announced a $150 million proposed offering of ordinary shares.
- Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) fell 8.5% to close at $18.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 eanings. The company also issued Q1 sales below guidance. The company also reported a negative coronavirus impact of roughly $25 million.
- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) shares dropped 8.1% to close at $145.14 following downbeat Q4 sales.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) fell 8% to close at $2.77.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) fell 5.6% to close at $5.25 after declining 25.27% on Monday.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dipped 5.5% to close at $39.31.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) fell 5.2% to close at $4.17.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) dipped 4.3% to close at $47.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
