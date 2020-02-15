NBA All-Star Game 2020 Preview: 10 Unreal Prop Bets, Betting Lines, Odds

The NBA's 2020 mid-season classic is underway Feb. 15 and 16, and all eyes are on Chicago for the annual festivities.

Whether you are an NBA fanatic or consider yourself fresh to the pro basketball scene, there are plenty of storylines to follow ahead of this weekend's action.

New to NBA All-Star weekend? We have you covered with our preview of this weekend's festivities.

Since 1951, NBA All-Star weekend has celebrated the best and brightest in the world of pro basketball. Traditionally, the showcase events for All-Star weekend have been the All-Star game itself (Eastern Conference All-Stars vs. Western Conference All-Stars), paired with the ever-popular Dunk Contest.

In an effort to continue to evolve TV viewership and capture greater interest of league personalities, a host of must-see events and activities have been added to All-Star weekend.

Below is a guide and schedule of Saturday and Sunday's main All-Star events.

Saturday, Feb. 15:

-Taco Bell Skills Challenge at 8 p.m. EST on TNT

-Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest

-AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) Dunk contest

Sunday, Feb. 16:

-69th NBA All-Star Game at 6 p.m. on TNT

A Tribute Like No Other

Team LeBron and Team Giannis will pay homage to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant during the 2020 All-Star Game. Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with seven others, died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The entirety of Team LeBron has chosen to wear Gianna Bryant's #2. Meanwhile Team Giannis will wear Kobe Bryant's #24.

Who Is Playing In The NBA All-Star Game?

Team LeBron

-Anthony Davis

-James Harden

-Kawhi Leonard

-Luka Doncic

-LeBron James

-Devin Booker

-Chris Paul

-Damian Lillard

-Nikola Jokic

-Ben Simmons

-Domantas Sabonis

-Jayson Tatum

-Russell Westbrook

Team Giannis

-Joel Embiid

-Pascal Siakam

-Kemba Walker

-Trae Young

-Giannis Antetokounmpo

-Ben Adebayo

-Brandon Ingram

-Donovan Mitchell

-Jimmy Butler

-Rudy Gobert

-Kyle Lowry

-Khris Middleton

Who Will Win The 2020 NBA All-Star Game?

As far as betting action is concerned, there are an abundance of All-Star prop bets and betting lines for the taking. You can bet on anything from "Who Will Win MVP?" of the All-Star Game up to "Which Position Will Win?" for this year's Skills Challenge.

Think you know who will reign supreme when Team Giannis takes on Team LeBron? Make your NBA All-Star game predictions in our survey below!

The following are the most popular prop bets for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

Three-Point Contest

Odds to Win All-Star Three-Point Contest

Damian Lillard: +400

Duncan Robinson: +400

Joe Harris: +450

Trae Young: +450

Davis Bertans: +500

Buddy Hield: +700

Zach LaVine: +750

Devonte' Graham: +1000

Skills Challenge

Odds to Win 2020 All-Star Skills Challenge

Spencer Dinwiddie: +300

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +400

Jayson Tatum: +500

Pascal Siakam: +500

Khris Middleton: +600

Patrick Beverley: +600

Domantas Sabonis: +800

Bam Adebayo: +1200

Three-Point Contest

Total green balls in MTN DEW Zone made in first round

Under 5 green balls: -135

Over 5 green balls: -105

Three-Point Contest

Any player make all five shots from "all money ball"

No: -250

Yes: +170

Three-Point Contest

Odds to Win All-Star Three-Point Contest

Duncan Robinson: +300

Davis Bertans: +350

Trae Young: +425

Devin Booker: +500

Joe Harris: +500

Buddy Hield: +700

Devonte' Graham: +1000

Zach LaVine: +1000

Three-Point Contest

Will anyone make 15 straight shots?

No: -1000

Yes: +550

Skills Challenge

Odds to Win 2020 All-Star Skills Challenge

Spencer Dinwiddie: +300

Khris Middleton: +400

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +400

Jayson Tatum: +500

Pascal Siakam: +500

Patrick Beverley: +600

Domantas Sabonis: +900

Bam Adebayo: +1200

Skills Challenge

Which position will win the Skills Challenge?

Forward/Center: -140

Guard: +100

Dunk Contest

Odds to Win 2020 All-Star Dunk Contest

Aaron Gordon: +140

Derrick Jones Jr: +175

Pat Connaughton: +400

Dwight Howard: +500

Bonus: Where Will Joel Embiid Play Game 1 Of The 2020-2021 NBA Season?

Winner

Philadelphia 76ers: -750

Miami Heat: +1100

Washington Wizards: +1400

Golden State Warriors: +1500

Portland TrailBlazers: +1600

Oklahoma City Thunder: +1800

