NBA All-Star Game 2020 Preview: 10 Unreal Prop Bets, Betting Lines, Odds
The NBA's 2020 mid-season classic is underway Feb. 15 and 16, and all eyes are on Chicago for the annual festivities.
Whether you are an NBA fanatic or consider yourself fresh to the pro basketball scene, there are plenty of storylines to follow ahead of this weekend's action.
New to NBA All-Star weekend? We have you covered with our preview of this weekend's festivities.
Since 1951, NBA All-Star weekend has celebrated the best and brightest in the world of pro basketball. Traditionally, the showcase events for All-Star weekend have been the All-Star game itself (Eastern Conference All-Stars vs. Western Conference All-Stars), paired with the ever-popular Dunk Contest.
In an effort to continue to evolve TV viewership and capture greater interest of league personalities, a host of must-see events and activities have been added to All-Star weekend.
Below is a guide and schedule of Saturday and Sunday's main All-Star events.
Saturday, Feb. 15:
-Taco Bell Skills Challenge at 8 p.m. EST on TNT
-Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest
-AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) Dunk contest
Sunday, Feb. 16:
-69th NBA All-Star Game at 6 p.m. on TNT
A Tribute Like No Other
Team LeBron and Team Giannis will pay homage to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant during the 2020 All-Star Game. Kobe and Gianna Bryant, along with seven others, died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The entirety of Team LeBron has chosen to wear Gianna Bryant's #2. Meanwhile Team Giannis will wear Kobe Bryant's #24.
Who Is Playing In The NBA All-Star Game?
Team LeBron
-Anthony Davis
-James Harden
-Kawhi Leonard
-Luka Doncic
-LeBron James
-Devin Booker
-Chris Paul
-Damian Lillard
-Nikola Jokic
-Ben Simmons
-Domantas Sabonis
-Jayson Tatum
-Russell Westbrook
Team Giannis
-Joel Embiid
-Pascal Siakam
-Kemba Walker
-Trae Young
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Ben Adebayo
-Brandon Ingram
-Donovan Mitchell
-Jimmy Butler
-Rudy Gobert
-Kyle Lowry
-Khris Middleton
Who Will Win The 2020 NBA All-Star Game?
As far as betting action is concerned, there are an abundance of All-Star prop bets and betting lines for the taking. You can bet on anything from "Who Will Win MVP?" of the All-Star Game up to "Which Position Will Win?" for this year's Skills Challenge.
Think you know who will reign supreme when Team Giannis takes on Team LeBron? Make your NBA All-Star game predictions in our survey below!
The following are the most popular prop bets for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.
Three-Point Contest
Odds to Win All-Star Three-Point Contest
- Damian Lillard: +400
- Duncan Robinson: +400
- Joe Harris: +450
- Trae Young: +450
- Davis Bertans: +500
- Buddy Hield: +700
- Zach LaVine: +750
- Devonte' Graham: +1000
Skills Challenge
Odds to Win 2020 All-Star Skills Challenge
- Spencer Dinwiddie: +300
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +400
- Jayson Tatum: +500
- Pascal Siakam: +500
- Khris Middleton: +600
- Patrick Beverley: +600
- Domantas Sabonis: +800
- Bam Adebayo: +1200
Three-Point Contest
Total green balls in MTN DEW Zone made in first round
Under 5 green balls: -135
Over 5 green balls: -105
Three-Point Contest
Any player make all five shots from "all money ball"
No: -250
Yes: +170
Three-Point Contest
Odds to Win All-Star Three-Point Contest
- Duncan Robinson: +300
- Davis Bertans: +350
- Trae Young: +425
- Devin Booker: +500
- Joe Harris: +500
- Buddy Hield: +700
- Devonte' Graham: +1000
- Zach LaVine: +1000
Three-Point Contest
Will anyone make 15 straight shots?
No: -1000
Yes: +550
Skills Challenge
Odds to Win 2020 All-Star Skills Challenge
- Spencer Dinwiddie: +300
- Khris Middleton: +400
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +400
- Jayson Tatum: +500
- Pascal Siakam: +500
- Patrick Beverley: +600
- Domantas Sabonis: +900
- Bam Adebayo: +1200
Skills Challenge
Which position will win the Skills Challenge?
Forward/Center: -140
Guard: +100
Dunk Contest
Odds to Win 2020 All-Star Dunk Contest
- Aaron Gordon: +140
- Derrick Jones Jr: +175
- Pat Connaughton: +400
- Dwight Howard: +500
Bonus: Where Will Joel Embiid Play Game 1 Of The 2020-2021 NBA Season?
Winner
- Philadelphia 76ers: -750
- Miami Heat: +1100
- Washington Wizards: +1400
- Golden State Warriors: +1500
- Portland TrailBlazers: +1600
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +1800
Odds are courtesy of Bovada.lv and BetOnline.ag
Giannis Antekounmpo photo by Keith Allison via Wikimedia.
Posted-In: basketball NBANews Sports Events General Best of Benzinga
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.