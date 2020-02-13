A Foodie's Guide To Valentine's Day 2020

Valentine's Day is Friday and Benzinga has you covered on where to score novelty or free food.

Free Or Discounted Food

Restaurant Brands International Inc's (NYSE: QSR) Burger King on Friday will exchange a picture of your ex-lover for a free Whopper.

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) is giving away a free Chocolate Overload Cake, Cheesecake, or five-piece Mini Churros with any other purchase. Offer valid from Friday through Sunday.

McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) is offering a $5 discount (minimum purchase of $15) from Thursday through Monday on DoorDash delivery orders with promo code LOVEMCD.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) will offer a buy-one-get-one deal on any handcrafted beverage (grande or larger) on Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Novelty Items

Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) will re-launch its heart-shaped pizza pies from through Sunday.

Pizza Hut will also re-launch its own heart-shaped pizza.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is giving away a $10,000 grand prize for a romantic getaway. Participants need to submit a chicken nugget bouquet and Tweet @TysonBrand with the hashtag #nuggetbouquetcontest.

Romantic Dinner For Two At Home

Anyone looking to cook a romantic dinner at home and need some guidelines should check out some of our favorite YouTube videos.

Sam The Cooking Guy's "Foolproof Valentine's Day Dinner" features reverse-seared filet mignons, cauliflower puree, and a mushroom sauce.

Pitmaster X's "Which Steak to get for valentines day" video is, as the title suggests, reserved exclusively to couples who are true meat lovers.

Twisted's "6 Romantic Date Night Dinner Ideas" offers six ideas that are sure to satisfy everyone's taste.

Tasted's "What Do You Cook For Your Vegetarian Valentine?" has all the vegetarians covered. There is no reason why vegetarians can't enjoy top-notch food on a special day.