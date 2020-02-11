Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pass The Ball, Drink The Hennessy: NBA Names Cognac Brand As Official Spirit Partner

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2020 2:12pm   Comments
Share:
Pass The Ball, Drink The Hennessy: NBA Names Cognac Brand As Official Spirit Partner

The NBA is taking a shot of Cognac.

The National Basketball Association announced that Hennessy, the top-selling Cognac brand in the world, will be the official spirit of the league, as well as of the Women’s National Basketball Association and USA Basketball.

Hennessy replaces Jack Daniel’s as the league's spirit partner.

For Hennessy, which is owned by France's LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTC: LVMUY), it's the first partnership with an American professional sports league.

"We are pleased to be partnering with the NBA, a forward-thinking league that embodies our 'Never stop. Never settle.' mantra," Giles Woodyer, senior vice president at Hennessy U.S., said in a press release.

"There's an energy pulsing through the NBA that compels it to evolve, to push the limits of its own potential. Our new collaborative journey is rooted in this joint passion and will explore the realms of legacy, culture and innovation."

The partnership will broaden the NBA's reach to new fans, Dan Rossomondo, the league's senior vice president of media and business development, said in a statement.

"As the iconic brand continues to expand its business in sports marketing, we look forward to creating elevated experiences and unique initiatives that celebrate the game of basketball."

The NBA said its Hennessy partnership will tip off at the NBA All-Star weekend this year in Chicago.

Shares of LVMH were down 0.39% at publication time Tuesday to $90.20.

Related Links:

LVMH's Sparkling Acquisition: Experts On Why Buying Tiffany Is Wise

Diageo CEO Talks Beverage Trends

Courtesy photo.

Posted-In: alcohol Hennessy NBA SpiritsNews Contracts Sports General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LVMUY)

What Sephora's New Growth Prospects Mean For Ulta Beauty
Asia, Europe Markets, Airline Stocks Drop Over China Virus Outbreak
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
What To Know About The Launch Of CBD Brand Saint Jane In Sephora
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga