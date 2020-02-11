71 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) shares jumped 73.1% to $8.31 following a report suggesting a US judge is expected to rule in favor of the company's proposed T-Mobile merger.
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REXN) shares climbed 34.2% to $2.75 after the company announced a license agreement with Zhejiang HaiChang Biotechnology.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) gained 27.4% to $1.58 after the company announced that it signed an exclusive licensing agreement with the University of Pittsburgh for a potential curative gene therapy candidate to treat diabetes.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) gained 24.8% to $1.0294 after the company announced it has filed 3 provisional patent applications for Ampligen, the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) jumped 19% to $13.74 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued Q1 guidance above estimates.
- Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LPTX) rose 16.2% to $2.16 after Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and $6 price target.
- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) surged 13.7% to $21.60.
- Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHF) gained 13.4% to $47.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also announced a $500 million buyback.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) shares climbed 13.2% to $6.01 following Q4 results.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) gained 13.2% to $10.01 after the company disclosed that first metastatic brain tumor has been treated in US using Xoft IORT.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) rose 12.8% to $65.29.
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) gained 12.7% to $3.45.
- Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: WIFI) gained 12.4% to $12.81.
- CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) shares jumped 12.3% to $13.83.
- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) rose 11.6% to $94.32 following a report suggesting a US judge is expected to rule in favor of the company's proposed Sprint merger.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) gained 11.5% to $13.43. Adverum Biotechnologies announced a $100 million public offering of common stock.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) climbed 11.6% to $24.20.
- Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) shares rose 11.3% to $3.94.
- Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) gained 10.9% to $112.54 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) shares rose 10.9% to $26.83 following Q3 results.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) surged 10.8% to $2.67. Neovasc initiated independent inquiry into trading of its shares.
- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (NASDAQ: SHEN) gained 10.7% to $47.05.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) rose 10.5% to $4.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares climbed 10.2% to $4.9261.
- Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) shares rose 10.2% to $5.24.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) jumped 9.9% to $3.2202.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) shares rose 9.8% to $3.4264.
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) shares surged 9.7% to $64.17 following Q4 results.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) gained 9.6% to $47.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) jumped 9.5% to $172.77 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) surged 9.5% to $13.84 following Q4 results.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) surged 9.3% to $4.45. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics and the FDA agreed to potential NurOwn regulatory pathway for approval in ALS.
- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) rose 9.2% to $6.29 after reporting Q4 results.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) gained 8.5% to $38.37 after reporting Q2 results.
- RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) shares rose 8.3% to $230.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares rose 5.9% to $17.21. TechnipFMC projects to post $2.4 billion in asset impairment charges for the fourth quarter.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares rose 5.6% to $4.50. The strength is potentially related to 5G outlook amid T-Mobile-Sprint merger approval.
- OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) rose 4.8% to $47.07 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) rose 4.2% to $38.40 after a judge approved T-Mobile's proposed merger with Sprint. As part of the merger, DISH will acquire Sprint's Boost Mobile to build a 5G network.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- YayYo Inc (NASDAQ: YAYO) shares tumbled 71.1% to $0.3153 after the company announced it will voluntarily delist its common stock from the NASDAQ Capital Markets.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) shares dropped 51.2% to $3.26 after the company priced 2 million share offering at $4 per unit.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) declined 45.5% to $6.36 after the company announced pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants.
- LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC) dropped 31.4% to $7.17 after the company reported the FDA placed a clinical hold on the IND submission for LB-001.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) fell 28.3% to $5.17 following Q3 results. Pyxus International posted a quarterly loss of $2.4 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.56 per share.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares fell 25.7% to $16.16 after the company priced its 1.2 million share offering at $16 per share.
- Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) fell 23.7% to $1.13 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) dropped 22% to $4.77 after reporting a 6 million share common stock offering.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) shares declined 19.6% to $7.70 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) fell 17.9% to $24.22 after rising 39.48% on Monday.
- Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UA) fell 16% to $15.25 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak FY20 earnings forecast. The company also disclosed 2020 restructuring initiative.
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares fell 16% to $9.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ: QUMU) dipped 15.4% to $2.15. Synacor and Qumu reported an all-stock merger.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares declined 15.1% to $18.25.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 14.2% to $3.40 after the company announced a $10.2 million registered direct offering priced at the market.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) dropped 12.9% to $5.02 following weak quarterly results.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 10.8% to $2.2670.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) dropped 10.5% to $11.80 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) shares fell 10.2% to $63.69.
- Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: VISL) declined 10% to $0.2381 after the company filed for a common stock offering of 23.077 million shares.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) dropped 9.8% to $3.97.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dipped 9.1% to $37.84.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 9% to $21.52 after the company reported a $500 million common stock offering.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) fell 9% to $5.06 after declining 25.27% on Monday.
- Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) shares dropped 8.8% to $144.10 following downbeat Q4 sales.
- Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY) fell 8.6% to $18.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 eanings. The company also issued Q1 sales below guidance. The company also reported a negative coronavirus impact of roughly $25 million.
- GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX) dropped 8.2% to $38.34.
- Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 8% to $0.7865. Seelos Therapeutics priced its 6.66 million share public offering of common stock at $0.75 per share.
- Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) fell 7.2% to $49.70 after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) fell 6.6% to $2.81.
- Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: TBPH) shares fell 6.3% to $28.67 after the company announced a $150 million proposed offering of ordinary shares.
- Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS) dipped 5% to $47.17 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.