Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TFI Gains Approval For NYSE Listing As It Prices US IPO
FreightWaves  
February 11, 2020 1:02pm   Comments
Share:
TFI Gains Approval For NYSE Listing As It Prices US IPO

TFI International (TSX: TFII) received approval Tuesday morning to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Canadian transportation company revealed the pricing of its forthcoming U.S. initial public offering, which suggests a nearly $200 million target.

The NYSE's approval came as TFI disclosed that it will price the offering of 6 million shares based on its close in Toronto last Friday, C$44.11, or about US$33.20, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. A fully subscribed offering at that price would bring TFI nearly US$200 million — though the company has SEC approval to raise US$376 million.

TFI revealed its U.S. offering after releasing its fourth-quarter financial results Monday. The company plans to use the proceeds of the IPO to pay down a credit facility, which could give it the means to pursue additional acquisition opportunities.

TFI will trade under the ticker TFII on the NYSE, its existing symbol in the Toronto Stock Exchange.

TFI has a market cap of about C$3.7 billion or roughly US$2.8 billion.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves IPO TFINews Guidance IPOs General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga