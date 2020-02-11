Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 411 stocks made new 52-week highs.
Interesting Highlights:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Miravant Medical Techlgs (OTC: MRVT) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
- United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) made the biggest move downwards of the group, plummetting 3.72% shortly after reaching its 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs on Tuesday:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $190.65 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.62%.
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock hit a yearly high price of $2,150.90. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares were up 0.73% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $1,513.27 for a change of up 0.73%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares were up 0.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,512.71.
- Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.73 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.85%.
- Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $335.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.66%.
- Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares hit $240.65 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.34%.
- Novartis (NYSE: NVS) shares broke to $97.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.
- Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $191.49. Shares traded up 0.57%.
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $267.33. The stock traded up 2.75% on the session.
- United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) shares broke to $158.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.
- ASML Holding (OTC: ASMLF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $314.62 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.3%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares set a new 52-week high of $313.07 on Tuesday, moving up 1.66%.
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) shares were up 0.1% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $441.57.
- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $95.51 with a daily change of up 1.48%.
- NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares hit $272.42 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.
- Linde (NYSE: LIN) shares broke to $217.54 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.27%.
- Allianz (OTC: ALIZY) shares hit a yearly high of $252.08. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- Allianz (OTC: ALIZF) shares were flat% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.98.
- American Tower (NYSE: AMT) stock made a new 52-week high of $246.55 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.45% for the day.
- CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares hit $110.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.
- Fidelity National Info (NYSE: FIS) stock set a new 52-week high of $150.67 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.01%.
- Enel (OTC: ENLAY) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.99.
- Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.75 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
- BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) stock hit a yearly high price of $564.61. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.
- Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) shares hit $64.49 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.44%.
- Naspers (OTC: NPSNY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.67 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.89%.
- KDDI (OTC: KDDIY) shares broke to $15.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
- Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares hit a yearly high of $299.71. The stock traded down 0.13% on the session.
- Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.03 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.52%.
- T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares hit $93.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.88%.
- Iberdrola (OTC: IBDRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.93 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.08%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares set a new 52-week high of $64.38 on Tuesday, moving up 0.67%.
- Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) shares set a new yearly high of $143.50 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
- Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $200.35.
- Crown Castle Intl (NYSE: CCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $154.34. The stock traded up 5.6% on the session.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.13 on Tuesday, moving up 0.43%.
- Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTC: CHGCY) shares set a new yearly high of $225.48 this morning. The stock was up 1.0% on the session.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares broke to $245.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.33%.
- Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares were up 1.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $186.50.
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $117.79 with a daily change of up 0.32%.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares were up 3.71% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $53.22 for a change of up 3.71%.
- Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $205.79.
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares hit $495.10 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.
- Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $253.16.
- Aon (NYSE: AON) shares reached a new 52-week high of $231.72 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.79%.
- Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) shares set a new yearly high of $614.35 this morning. The stock was up 0.9% on the session.
- Waste Management (NYSE: WM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $125.30 with a daily change of down 0.12%.
- National Grid (NYSE: NGG) shares hit a yearly high of $66.85. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
- MetLife (NYSE: MET) shares were up 1.6% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.77.
- Moody's (NYSE: MCO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $269.99. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTC: SHECY) shares set a new yearly high of $31.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.27% on the session.
- Tokio Marine Holdings (OTC: TKOMY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.88 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.83%.
- NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $356.47 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.41%.
- Eaton (NYSE: ETN) shares set a new 52-week high of $103.56 on Tuesday, moving up 0.81%.
- Roper Technologies (NYSE: ROP) stock hit a yearly high price of $393.19. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
- Astellas Pharma (OTC: ALPMY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.39%.
- Swiss Re (OTC: SSREY) shares set a new yearly high of $28.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.
- UniCredit (OTC: UNCRY) shares hit $7.62 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.99%.
- Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) shares broke to $144.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.12%.
- Experian (OTC: EXPGY) shares hit $36.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.22%.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares were up 0.84% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $250.28 for a change of up 0.84%.
- IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares were down 0.19% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $81.45.
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $222.88. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
- Givaudan (OTC: GVDNY) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.67 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
- Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEY) shares were up 0.5% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $168.10 for a change of up 0.5%.
- Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEF) shares were up 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.68 for a change of up 0.29%.
- Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) shares hit a yearly high of $98.37. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
- TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares were up 1.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $58.00.
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) stock set a new 52-week high of $139.48 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.74%.
- SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC) shares were up 7.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $272.15.
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) shares hit a yearly high of $185.94. The stock traded up 0.84% on the session.
- KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.97. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
- Terumo (OTC: TRUMY) shares hit a yearly high of $37.00. The stock traded up 2.18% on the session.
- Lonza Group (OTC: LZAGY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $422.00 with a daily change of up 1.64%.
- Lonza Group (OTC: LZAGF) shares hit $42.46 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
- Edison Intl (NYSE: EIX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.54 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.33%.
- Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $212.06. Shares traded up 1.12%.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.69 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.17%.
- Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ: VRSK) shares were down 0.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $170.17.
- Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $170.81 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.46%.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares broke to $894.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.
- Great-West Lifeco (OTC: GWLIF) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.51 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Entergy (NYSE: ETR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $133.38. Shares traded up 0.46%.
- TELUS (NYSE: TU) shares set a new yearly high of $41.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.
- Hannover Rueck (OTC: HVRRY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.
- E.ON (OTC: EONGY) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.92 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.1%.
- ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares hit a yearly high of $174.41. The stock traded up 0.53% on the session.
- DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares set a new 52-week high of $247.54 on Tuesday, moving down 0.63%.
- ORIX (NYSE: IX) shares were up 0.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $89.13 for a change of up 0.78%.
- Sprint (NYSE: S) shares set a new yearly high of $8.37 this morning. The stock was up 73.44% on the session.
- Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $158.04 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $64.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.37%.
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares hit $177.77 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.11%.
- SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.07 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.74%.
- Ferguson (OTC: FERGY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.35%.
- Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE: ARE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $171.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.2%.
- Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) shares hit $39.70 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $114.65.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.88. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) stock set a new 52-week high of $107.01 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.61%.
- Ameren (NYSE: AEE) shares were up 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $84.08.
- Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.47 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.41% for the day.
- RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares were up 1.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.04.
- Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $122.47 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.82%.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares were up 8.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $226.02.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGL) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.87. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN-B) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $70.71. Shares traded up 0.98%.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares broke to $55.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.7%.
- Veolia Environnement (OTC: VEOEY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $30.23 with a daily change of up 2.12%.
- EDP - Energias (OTC: EDPFY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $51.62. Shares traded up 1.75%.
- WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTC: WXXWY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $28.52. Shares traded up 0.72%.
- Intact Financial (OTC: IFCZF) shares set a new 52-week high of $117.51 on Tuesday, moving up 6.13%.
- Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) shares were up 5.47% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $236.37.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares hit a yearly high of $142.94. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
- Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $34.73 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
- Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $140.11 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.4%.
- Sonova Holding (OTC: SONVY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $51.91 with a daily change of down 0.21%.
- Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) shares hit $119.21 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $85.11 with a daily change of up 0.41%.
- Sartorius (OTC: SUVPF) shares broke to $254.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.72%.
- Novozymes (OTC: NVZMY) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.68 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.59% for the day.
- Symrise (OTC: SYIEY) shares set a new yearly high of $26.84 this morning. The stock was up 1.34% on the session.
- Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) stock made a new 52-week high of $260.25 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
- WR Berkley (NYSE: WRB) shares set a new yearly high of $78.97 this morning. The stock was up 0.46% on the session.
- Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $32.00 with a daily change of up 2.21%.
- IDEX (NYSE: IEX) shares hit $176.72 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.67%.
- Steris (NYSE: STE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $158.36. Shares traded up 3.73%.
- Duke Realty (NYSE: DRE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $37.45. Shares traded up 0.4%.
- Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE: LW) stock hit a yearly high price of $95.06. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.
- Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $204.35. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.48 on Tuesday, moving up 0.11%.
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares hit a yearly high of $26.39. The stock traded up 1.92% on the session.
- Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) shares hit $169.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares hit $23.64 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.64%.
- Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $109.30 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.
- Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) shares broke to $287.63 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.11%.
- The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.45 on Tuesday, moving down 0.39%.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) stock made a new 52-week high of $161.49 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares were up 0.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.63 for a change of up 0.45%.
- Makita (OTC: MKTAY) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.98 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.57% for the day.
- Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.70 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.04%.
- Skanska (OTC: SKBSY) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.57 on Tuesday, moving up 8.8%.
- Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.08. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.
- American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) stock set a new 52-week high of $113.58 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.0%.
- MGM Growth Properties (NYSE: MGP) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.68 on Tuesday, moving up 0.51%.
- DaVita (NYSE: DVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.67 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.44%.
- Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) stock set a new 52-week high of $69.48 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $72.61.
- OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.35 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.36%.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares set a new yearly high of $14.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.
- Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.38. The stock was up 1.12% for the day.
- Bright Horizons Family (NYSE: BFAM) shares broke to $171.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.
- Swedish Match (OTC: SWMAY) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.94. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.
- Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $228.85.
- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) shares hit a yearly high of $179.70. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.49 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.01%.
- Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE: ZAYO) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.94 on Tuesday, moving flat%.
- Brenntag (OTC: BNTGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $55.26 on Tuesday morning, moving up 8.47%.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares were up 0.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.35 for a change of up 0.11%.
- Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.29 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
- Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $137.92. Shares traded up 1.41%.
- GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $61.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.12%.
- Just Eat (OTC: JSTTY) shares were up 6.26% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.69.
- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $82.28.
- Rightmove (OTC: RTMVY) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.44 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%.
- Gardner Denver Holdings (NYSE: GDI) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.83 on Tuesday, moving up 0.72%.
- Charles River (NYSE: CRL) shares hit a yearly high of $172.35. The stock traded up 8.05% on the session.
- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares were up 1.47% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $110.94 for a change of up 1.47%.
- Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.87 on Tuesday, moving up 0.98%.
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry (OTC: ZLIOF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.80. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) shares were down 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.26.
- Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $29.25 with a daily change of up 1.28%.
- Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) shares broke to $26.73 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.17%.
- FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $55.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.47%.
- Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $145.29.
- Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) shares set a new yearly high of $32.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
- Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) shares were up 5.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $96.09.
- Syneos Health (NASDAQ: SYNH) shares were up 1.6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.26 for a change of up 1.6%.
- Performance Food Group (NYSE: PFGC) shares set a new yearly high of $54.07 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.02 on Tuesday, moving up 0.68%.
- OneMain Holdings (NYSE: OMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.73 Tuesday. The stock was up 4.05% for the day.
- Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.81 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
- BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT) shares hit a yearly high of $66.73. The stock traded up 0.85% on the session.
- Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.80 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.61%.
- Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.92 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.4% for the day.
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $159.47. Shares traded up 0.65%.
- First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.41. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares hit $194.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.48%.
- Spark New Zealand (OTC: SPKKY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $15.25 with a daily change of up 1.73%.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.85 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.77%.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.53.
- EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $139.97 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.44%.
- Highwoods Properties (NYSE: HIW) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.66.
- Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.59 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.23%.
- Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG) shares broke to $33.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.36%.
- LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) stock set a new 52-week high of $156.22 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
- Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN) shares were down 0.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $86.04.
- Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHF) shares hit a yearly high of $44.50. The stock traded up 13.05% on the session.
- Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) shares were up 1.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.75 for a change of up 1.89%.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.83 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.
- BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.04 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- RBC Bearings (NASDAQ: ROLL) stock made a new 52-week high of $182.26 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares were up 0.32% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.26.
- Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.80. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- Northland Power (OTC: NPIFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $23.24 with a daily change of up 0.22%.
- SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) shares broke to $11.85 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.47%.
- Envestnet (NYSE: ENV) shares broke to $83.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.63%.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares broke to $120.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.48%.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs (NYSE: AJRD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $54.72 with a daily change of up 0.94%.
- National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares hit $87.59 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.1%.
- Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.24 on Tuesday, moving flat%.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares set a new yearly high of $60.62 this morning. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.64 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.64%.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.63. The stock traded down 0.64% on the session.
- Legg Mason Inc-LeggMason (NYSE: LM) shares broke to $40.84 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%.
- Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $108.09 on Tuesday morning, moving up 10.54%.
- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.71 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.1%.
- Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) shares were up 1.07% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.95.
- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.13 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.39%.
- Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) shares were up 1.86% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.30.
- Avista (NYSE: AVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $51.51. The stock traded up 0.19% on the session.
- Energizer Holdings (NYSE: ENR) shares were up 0.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.61.
- NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE: NEP) shares broke to $58.45 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.46 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.95%.
- AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE: AMN) shares hit $71.01 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.70 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.
- Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) shares hit $36.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.68%.
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $55.81. Shares traded up 1.29%.
- Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ: INOV) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.73%.
- AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.88.
- Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) shares hit a yearly high of $109.47. The stock traded up 1.63% on the session.
- Acacia Communications (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.00 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.01%.
- Granite REIT (NYSE: GRP-U) shares broke to $55.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.82%.
- Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) shares broke to $61.29 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.86%.
- Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.17 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.92%.
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $95.74.
- Applied Industrial Tech (NYSE: AIT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.70. The stock traded up 1.41% on the session.
- AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) shares set a new yearly high of $54.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ: KNSL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $122.97. The stock traded down 0.24% on the session.
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) shares hit $35.96 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.71%.
- ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $49.50 with a daily change of up 0.92%.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) shares broke to $45.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST) shares were up 0.04% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.68.
- Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares were up 1.52% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.61.
- Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $37.67 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.8% for the day.
- Washington REIT (NYSE: WRE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
- WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.73. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
- TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.10. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
- Nuveen California Quality (NYSE: NAC) shares were up 0.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.51 for a change of up 0.14%.
- Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE: CMP) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.63. The stock was up 8.42% for the day.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ: CSQ) shares set a new yearly high of $14.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.56% on the session.
- Cavco Industries (NASDAQ: CVCO) shares were up 0.6% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $235.18.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares set a new 52-week high of $78.16 on Tuesday, moving up 1.0%.
- Gazit-Globe (OTC: GZTGF) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.45. The stock was up 3.75% for the day.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.32 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.
- DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE: DSL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $21.06. Shares traded up 0.48%.
- National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares set a new yearly high of $36.18 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
- Four Corners Property (NYSE: FCPT) shares set a new yearly high of $31.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
- Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.77 on Tuesday, moving down 0.41%.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.22 on Tuesday, moving up 0.79%.
- Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.53 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares hit a yearly high of $50.38. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
- Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.74 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%.
- Milbon (OTC: MIOFF) shares were up 8.68% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.60.
- Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.27 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.4%.
- Boralex (OTC: BRLXF) shares hit $22.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.05%.
- American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares broke to $115.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MNTA) shares set a new yearly high of $32.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
- LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares broke to $90.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
- Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.91 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) shares set a new yearly high of $101.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares were down 0.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.83.
- Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.73 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.
- TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $22.46. Shares traded up 0.09%.
- First Trust Inter Dur (NYSE: FPF) shares set a new yearly high of $24.74 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
- Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE: MNR) shares broke to $15.51 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.98%.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) shares broke to $21.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.93%.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) shares hit $16.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.76%.
- BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE: HYT) shares were up 0.21% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.58 for a change of up 0.21%.
- AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) shares hit a yearly high of $41.89. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
- Computer Services (OTC: CSVI) shares set a new yearly high of $54.99 this morning. The stock was up 2.7% on the session.
- NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $50.68 with a daily change of up 1.26%.
- Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $59.49.
- Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE: NRK) shares were up 0.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.97.
- St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $23.22. Shares traded up 0.61%.
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.18 on Tuesday, moving up 1.76%.
- Cohen & Steers REIT (NYSE: RNP) shares were up 0.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.23 for a change of up 0.06%.
- Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.58 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.32%.
- Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares broke to $74.92 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.
- Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) shares were up 0.73% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $68.90.
- Sculptor Capital (NYSE: SCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.72. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.76. Shares traded up 0.33%.
- Cornerstone Building (NYSE: CNR) shares hit $9.37 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.72%.
- Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX: EIM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.26. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
- Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares set a new yearly high of $37.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
- Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.09 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.
- Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $28.01. Shares traded up 2.54%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE: FFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.07 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
- Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $50.01. The stock was up 1.64% for the day.
- WPT Industrial REIT (OTC: WPTIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.11%.
- General American Investor (NYSE: GAM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $38.75. Shares traded up 0.08%.
- Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.00. The stock was up 0.28% for the day.
- CBRE Clarion Glb Real Est (NYSE: IGR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
- Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE: NOVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.89 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.96% for the day.
- Pharma Mar (OTC: PHMMF) shares broke to $5.34 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.5%.
- Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) shares broke to $9.82 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.26%.
- Avita Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares were up 3.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.62.
- Ceres Power Holdings (OTC: CPWHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.13. The stock was up 6.09% for the day.
- Virtus Investment (NASDAQ: VRTS) shares broke to $139.94 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.99%.
- Calamos Convertible (NASDAQ: CHY) shares were up 0.03% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.04 for a change of up 0.03%.
- John Hancock Premium Div (NYSE: PDT) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $18.54. Shares traded up 0.27%.
- Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares hit $18.74 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.
- Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
- Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE: BHK) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.28 on Tuesday, moving up 0.26%.
- CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.55 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
- Tekla Healthcare Opps (NYSE: THQ) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.39.
- Winmark (NASDAQ: WINA) stock made a new 52-week high of $209.88 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $17.78. Shares traded up 0.48%.
- Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE: MYD) shares were up 0.46% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.28.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.98. The stock traded up 11.74% on the session.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFN) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.87 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.
- HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ: HONE) shares hit a yearly high of $11.20. The stock traded up 0.63% on the session.
- Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE: BFK) shares hit a yearly high of $14.80. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.
- Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.40 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.1%.
- New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE: SNR) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.18. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
- Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.95. Shares traded up 1.58%.
- Independence Holding (NYSE: IHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.60 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.6%.
- Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.18 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.81 on Tuesday, moving down 0.86%.
- AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.24.
- Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) shares hit $9.75 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
- EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.10 Tuesday. The stock was down 3.12% for the day.
- Aberdeen Global Premier (NYSE: AWP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.83 with a daily change of up 0.29%.
- Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ: PGC) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.72 on Tuesday, moving up 2.25%.
- Advent Claymore Convt (NYSE: AVK) shares were up 0.44% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.97.
- Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.79. The stock traded up 3.53% on the session.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.38 on Tuesday, moving up 0.99%.
- BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE: LEO) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.91 on Tuesday, moving up 0.39%.
- Wells Fargo Income (AMEX: EAD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.64. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
- Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares were down 1.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.80 for a change of down 1.06%.
- Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE: EVN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.63 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.
- Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.07 with a daily change of up 0.47%.
- PGIM High Yield Fund (NYSE: ISD) shares were up 0.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.68.
- Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.30 on Tuesday, moving up 0.54%.
- Omnova Solutions (NYSE: OMN) shares broke to $10.14 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
- BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE: MHN) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.32 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.
- Tekla World Healthcare (NYSE: THW) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.35.
- Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE: AFB) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.18 on Tuesday, moving down 0.04%.
- Wells Fargo Multi-Sector (AMEX: ERC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.18 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.23%.
- Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE: BKT) shares hit $6.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) shares set a new yearly high of $15.43 this morning. The stock was up 0.33% on the session.
- Hofseth BioCare (OTC: HOFBF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $1.16. Shares traded up 31.82%.
- Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ: CUE) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.49 on Tuesday, moving up 2.32%.
- SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.80.
- UFP Technologies (NASDAQ: UFPT) shares hit $50.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.
- NASB Financial (OTC: NASB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.44. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE: PFL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.34 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.45%.
- ChaSerg Technology (NASDAQ: CTAC) shares were down 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.03.
- KKR Inc Opps Fund (NYSE: KIO) shares set a new yearly high of $16.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
- Clough Global Opps (AMEX: GLO) shares hit a yearly high of $10.09. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
- MFS Municipal IT (NYSE: MFM) shares were flat% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.36.
- Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TDAC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $10.62. Shares traded up 0.38%.
- China Distance Education (NYSE: DL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.75%.
- NEUBERGER BERMAN REAL (AMEX: NRO) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.00 on Tuesday, moving up 1.08%.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares hit a yearly high of $4.32. The stock traded up 5.63% on the session.
- Boxwood Merger (NASDAQ: BWMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.36 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.1%.
- Alkane Resources (OTC: ALKEF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.70 Tuesday. The stock was up 7.48% for the day.
- Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE: JCE) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.16 on Tuesday, moving up 0.57%.
- AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) shares broke to $26.57 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.18%.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.98. The stock was up 3.03% for the day.
- Rmr Real Estate Income (AMEX: RIF) shares set a new yearly high of $21.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.77% on the session.
- New America High Income (NYSE: HYB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.30 with a daily change of up 0.65%.
- Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.77 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.69%.
- Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.76 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.89% for the day.
- Professional Holding (OTC: PFHD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.55%.
- Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE: MUH) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.00.
- Odyssey Group Intl (OTC: ODYY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
- InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) shares were up 8.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.37.
- MVC Capital, (NYSE: MVC) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.74. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
- Virtus Global (NYSE: VGI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.68. Shares traded up 0.28%.
- Ellsworth G&I Fund (AMEX: ECF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.03. The stock traded up 0.79% on the session.
- Polaris Infrastructure (OTC: RAMPF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.89 with a daily change of up 2.47%.
- Sylvania Platinum (OTC: SAPLF) shares were up 6.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.63 for a change of up 6.78%.
- Xebec Adsorption (OTC: XEBEF) shares were up 5.53% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.80 for a change of up 5.53%.
- HC2 Holdings (NYSE: HCHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.02 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTC: JFBC) shares were flat% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.99.
- Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ: ARKR) shares hit a yearly high of $23.60. The stock traded up 2.57% on the session.
- Neuberger Berman CA Muni (AMEX: NBW) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.47. The stock was down 0.14% for the day.
- John Hancock (NYSE: HTY) shares were up 0.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.27.
- Central Federal (NASDAQ: CFBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $14.87 with a daily change of up 1.36%.
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.90. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
- Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $20.15 with a daily change of up 1.8%.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.01. The stock was down 3.72% for the day.
- Talisker Resources (OTC: TSKFF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.29 with a daily change of up 0.98%.
- Biotricity (OTC: BTCY) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $1.67. Shares traded up 2.7%.
- First Niles Financial (OTC: FNFI) shares broke to $10.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 58.13%.
- Quisitive Tech Solutions (OTC: QUISF) shares hit $0.37 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
- MustGrow Biologics (OTC: MGROF) shares were up 1.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.56.
- Clancy (OTC: CCYC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $1.26. Shares traded up 0.8%.
- Micromem Technologies (OTC: MMTIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.09. The stock traded up 9.1% on the session.
- Izotropic (OTC: IZOZF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.59 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 125.73%.
- Eros Resources (OTC: BPUZF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.09. The stock was up 16.29% for the day.
- Taiga Gold (OTC: TGGDF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.11. The stock was up 15.55% for the day.
- Confederation Minerals (OTC: CNRMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.26 with a daily change of up 38.47%.
- EnerTeck (OTC: ETCK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.20 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Nutra Pharma (OTC: NPHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.0009. The stock traded up 5.26% on the session.
- Africa Growth (NYSE: AFGC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.51. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
- UOMO Media (OTC: UOMO) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $1.94. Shares traded up 7.22%.
- Orsus Xelent Technologies (OTC: ORSX) shares broke to $0.05 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 600.0%.
- Miravant Medical Techlgs (OTC: MRVT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.0005 on Tuesday morning, moving flat%.
- Benzinga will continue to keep market participants updated about these equities going forward. Stay tuned.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.