Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Former Hulu CEO To Become Amazon Video Entertainment Head
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2020 5:42am   Comments
Share:
Former Hulu CEO To Become Amazon Video Entertainment Head

Amazon Video Entertainment Operations, which includes Amazon Studios and Prime Video, has hired Sony Pictures Television Chairman Mike Hopkins to be its new head.

What Happened 

Hopkins is all set to join Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to oversee the company’s Prime Video and Amazon Studios. He will be reporting directly to Jeff Bezos beginning February 24.

Mike Hopkins served as  Chairman of Sony Pictures Television, a company owned by the Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE), which he joined in 2017 after working as CEO of Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) owned Hulu for four years. Hopkins steps into the shoes of Jeff Blackburn, Amazon’s senior vice president of business and corporate development, who is on sabbatical until 2021.

Why It Matters

Blackburn is one of the longest-serving executives at Amazon, having joined 20 years ago. He is considered a close advisor to Jeff Bezos and reported directly to him. He was also seen as one of the most likely candidates to succeed the CEO. The announcement of his sabbatical had unnerved investors on Wall Street.

The move of Hopkins to Amazon is significant as he has a background in streaming, studio production, and TV distribution. Before he worked at Hulu, Hopkins was at 21st Century Fox as a senior executive. 

It is expected that Hopkins will drive Prime Video’s global growth and focus on improving customer satisfaction.

Price Action

Amazon shares traded 0.46% higher at 2,143.70 in the pre-market session on Tuesday. The shares had closed the regular session 2.63% higher at $2,133.91.

Posted-In: Amazon Hulu Sony corpNews Management Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + DIS)

Amazon Wants To Depose Trump, Pentagon Officials In $10B JEDI Contract Protest
TD Ameritrade Clients Remained Bullish Through January: 'Where else are they going to put their money?'
The Year Of Retail Reinvention? Walmart, Target, Other Retailers Prepare To Report Earnings
Investor Movement Index Summary: January 2020
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Taubman Centers Inc.
Bong Joon-ho Joins Exclusive Oscar Company With Walt Disney
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga