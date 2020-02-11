80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE: TCO) shares jumped 53.2% to close at $53.12 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) said Monday it plans to purchase an 80% ownership interest in Taubman Centers-owned Taubman Realty Group for $52.50 per share in cash.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares climbed 52.3% to close at $3.20 on Monday after the company reported the results from part 2 of the Phase 2 Simplici-T1 study of TTP399 achieved the primary objective of a statistically significant reduction in HbA1c.
- Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) shares rose 39.5% to close at $29.50.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) shares gained 34.6% to close at $5.02.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) climbed 32% to close at $3.96 after the company announced orders for its new coronavirus test.
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE: EPC) rose 27.5% to close at $38.87 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results and announced plans to call off its acquisition of Harry’s Inc. Consumer Edge Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) shares jumped 27.4% to close at $2.00. Mereo BioPharma reported a $5 million convertible equity financing with Novartis and disclosed a securities purchase deal with Aspire Capital Fund for up to $28 million.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) gained 22.5% to close at $0.60 after climbing 12.28% on Friday.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) shares climbed 21.8% to close at $34.15.
- China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) shares rose 21.1% to close at $21.50.
- China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: DL) rose 20.6% to close at $10.60.
- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) surged 20.1% to close at $10.03.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) rose 17.9% to close at $4.67 after the company reported FDA acceptance of New Drug Application for libervant buccal film.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares gained 17.7% to close at $12.05 after the company reported the interim data from the Cohorts 1 and 2 of OPTIC Phase 1 trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal gene therapy showed robust efficacy with evidence of a dose-response. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $8 to $21.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) shares rose 17.4% to close at $8.16.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) shares jumped 17.3% to close at $4.89.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) rose 17% to close at $11.35.
- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) gained 16.8% to close at $12.35.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) gained 16.7% to close at $2.93.
- Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) climbed 16.7% to close at $4.83.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) climbed 15.9% to close at $8.77 following Q4 results.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) rose 15.4% to close at $26.54.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) gained 15.4% to close at $41.59.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) shares climbed 15.1% to close at $5.25.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) gained 15% to close at $7.21. Pyxus reported Q3 results after the closing bell.
- Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) rose 15% to close at $5.99.
- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) surged 14.9% to close at $7.57.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) climbed 14.7% to close at $14.76.
- HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) rose 14% to close at $3.99 after the company disclosed that it is in advanced discussions to sell Continental Insurance.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) rose 13.8% to close at $7.74.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) gained 13.3% to close at $2.73.
- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE) climbed 13.3% to close at $18.96.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 12.9% to close at $2.54.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares rose 11.9% to close at $2.26 after the company entered into share purchase agreement with two investors. The company will sell 1.35 million shares for $2.60 per share.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares gained 11.3% to close at $7.02.
- The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) gained 11.3% to close at $26.00 after declining 6.26% on Friday.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) gained 10% to close at $3.73.
- Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: III) climbed 9.7% to close at $3.27.
- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) gained 9.7% to close at $53.70 following Q4 results.
- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT) rose 9.6% to close at $5.59.
- America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) shares rose 9.6% to close at $117.00. America's Car-Mart will replace Care.com in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, February 13.
- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) shares jumped 9.6% to close at $2.40.
- AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) gained 9.6% to close at $26.21.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares climbed 9.1% to close at $3.48 after the company received authorization from the U.S. FDA to begin Phase 1/2 clinical trial for INO-3107 to treat recurrent respiratory papillomatosis.
- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG) gained 9.1% to close at $30.50.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) rose 9% to close at $4.23.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares climbed 7.8% to close at $3.30.
Losers
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares dipped 43.1% to close at $0.3625 on Monday after the company announced an agreement for Zealand Pharma to acquire business and retain employees.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares tumbled 43.1% to close at $1.20. Can-Fite BioPharma priced its 3.33 million unit offering at $1.50 per unit.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) dropped 33.3% to close at $3.00.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) fell 25.7% to close at $11.65.
- Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares declined 25.3% to close at $5.56 after jumping 40.64% on Friday.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares fell 24.6% to close at $0.5707 after the company announced an investigation into its Phase 3 trials of CaPre is underway following 'inconsistent findings' that may have negatively impacted results in its TRILOGY 1 trial.
- Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALEC) dropped 17.1% to close at $29.26.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) fell 15.4% to close at $1.71
- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) dropped 15.1% to close at $21.62 after reporting a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) fell 14.2% to close at $6.36. CNX Resources reports a 8% year-over-year rise in total proved reserves as of Dec. 31, 2019.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 13.9% to close at $3.65.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shares declined 13.7% to close at $5.62.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) fell 13% to close at $7.55 after declining 17.33% on Friday.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) shares fell 11.5% to close at $5.67. Contura reported Q4 coal sales of $497 million.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) dropped 11.5% to close at $1.84 after reporting Q4 results.
- Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) dipped 11% to close at $12.60.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 10.9% to close at $4.19.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) shares fell 10.8% to close at $5.39.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) dropped 10.7% to close at $3.35 after Raymond James downgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Market Perform.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dipped 10.7% to close at $3.16.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) tumbled 10.5% to close at $19.06 after the company reported downbeat Q3 results.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) dropped 10.5% to close at $3.67.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 10.5% to close at $6.67. Phio Pharmaceuticals announced compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
- The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) fell 10.2% to close at $12.63.
- Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares declined 10.1% to close at $4.02.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) fell 9.9% to close at $2.37 after rising 9.58% on Friday.
- Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) dropped 9.6% to close at $9.99, declining further below its IPO issue price of $12 per share.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) fell 9.5% to close at $9.85.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) dipped 9.4% to close at $4.33.
- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) dropped 9.3% to close at $3.98 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) fell 9.3% to close at $28.94. Schrodinger priced its IPO at $17 per share on Friday.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) shares declined 8.8% to close at $2.08.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHVN) dropped 8.2% to close at $47.06 after the company reported results from the Troriluzole study for generalized anxiety disorder missed the primary endpoint.
