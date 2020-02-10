Freight Futures Daily Curve: 2/10

Freight Futures data to watch today: Spot month settlement w/w change

It was another mixed-to-lower day on Friday for the Trucking Freight Futures markets, which has been the pattern over the past four sessions. The spot National contract (FUT.VNU202002) closed fractionally lower again at $1.415 but was up 0.14% w/w. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202002) inched up a fraction on Friday to $1.582 but finished down 0.2% for the week. The West regional contract (FUT.VWU202002) slipped 0.14% on the day to $1.458 and ended the week unchanged. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU202002) gave back a fraction on Friday but still managed to gain $0.011, or nearly 1%, to $1.206 for the week.

It was a mixed week for the individual lane contracts with two finishing higher, three ending lower and two remaining unchanged. In the East, both the CHI to ATL (FUT.VCA202002) and the PHL to CHI (FUT.VPC202002) contracts slipped 0.3% to settle at $1.959 and $1.131, respectively. The ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202002) picked up 0.1% on Friday to finish the week unchanged at $1.656.

The outbound LAX lane contracts finished the week higher. In the South, the LAX to DAL contract added $0.022, or 1.7% w/w, and closed at $1.328, despite slipping a bit over the past two sessions. The DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202002) finished the week unchanged and maintained the $0.12 premium gained on the spot contract roll. In the West, the LAX to SEA (FUT.VLS202002) contract eked out a 0.2% gain w/w to close at $1.981, while the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202002) dropped 0.64% on the week to $0.934.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Watchlist – Spot Month Settlement w/w Change

