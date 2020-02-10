Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

On Monday morning, 192 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Areas of Interest:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 15.56% after reaching its new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday are the following:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares were up 0.41% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $185.64.

shares hit $2,098.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.32%.

shares hit $2,098.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.32%. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1,500.83. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $1,500.83. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.

stock made a new 52-week high of $59.46 Monday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day. PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $145.93.

shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $145.93.

shares broke to $157.87 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.44%. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $314.43. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $314.43. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.

shares were up 3.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.99 for a change of up 3.49%. Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) shares hit a yearly high of $441.34. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $441.34. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.

stock hit a yearly high price of $556.39. The stock was up 0.23% for the day. KDDI (OTC: KDDIY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.52 with a daily change of up 0.52%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.52 with a daily change of up 0.52%.

shares were up 1.5% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $197.81. Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares were up 0.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $429.85.

shares were up 0.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $429.85.

shares hit a yearly high of $42.87. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares were up 0.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $251.81 for a change of up 0.42%.

shares were up 0.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $251.81 for a change of up 0.42%.

shares hit $230.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%. Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $609.98.

shares were up 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $609.98.

shares set a new yearly high of $124.38 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session. L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $230.72 on Monday morning, moving down 0.52%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $230.72 on Monday morning, moving down 0.52%.

shares hit $31.01 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.91%. NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares hit $352.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.28%.

shares hit $352.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.28%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $28.78. Shares traded up 0.45%. Astellas Pharma (OTC: ALPMY) shares were up 0.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.22.

shares were up 0.03% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.22.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.27%. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.

shares set a new yearly high of $161.97 this morning. The stock was up 3.69% on the session. TELUS (NYSE: TU) shares hit a yearly high of $41.02. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $41.02. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $171.78 on Monday morning, moving up 0.74%. SSE (OTC: SSEZF) shares were up 3.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.13.

shares were up 3.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.13.

shares broke to $96.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Clorox (NYSE: CLX) shares were up 0.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $167.40.

shares were up 0.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $167.40.

shares were up 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.47. Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares were up 0.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.86 for a change of up 0.61%.

shares were up 0.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.86 for a change of up 0.61%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1,311.51. Shares traded up 0.58%. WuXi Biologics (Cayman) (OTC: WXXWY) shares were up 0.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.73 for a change of up 0.95%.

shares were up 0.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.73 for a change of up 0.95%.

shares broke to $221.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%. Loews (NYSE: L) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.88. The stock traded up 2.91% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.88. The stock traded up 2.91% on the session.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $142.14. Shares traded up 0.69%. Ashtead Group (OTC: ASHTY) shares hit $139.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.9%.

shares hit $139.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.9%.

shares were up 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.57. DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares hit a yearly high of $84.09. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $84.09. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $251.62 with a daily change of up 1.77%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) stock made a new 52-week high of $128.30 Monday. The stock was up 2.78% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $128.30 Monday. The stock was up 2.78% for the day.

stock set a new 52-week high of $77.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.32%. CNA Financial (NYSE: CNA) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.02 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.71%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $51.02 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.71%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.52 with a daily change of up 1.12%. Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares hit $46.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.

shares hit $46.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.41%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $35.45 with a daily change of up 1.4%. EDP Renovaveis (OTC: EDRVF) shares were up 0.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.46.

shares were up 0.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.46.

stock set a new 52-week high of $69.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.31%. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.97%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $28.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.53 on Monday morning, moving up 2.07%. GSX Techedu (NYSE: GSX) shares were up 3.84% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.39 for a change of up 3.84%.

shares were up 3.84% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.39 for a change of up 3.84%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.61. Shares traded up 0.45%. Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIY) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.92. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $28.92. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.

shares were up 1.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.50 for a change of up 1.3%. Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) shares broke to $80.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.16%.

shares broke to $80.81 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.16%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $12.31. The stock was up 2.76% for the day. Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were up 5.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $110.14.

shares were up 5.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $110.14.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $48.17. Shares traded up 0.04%. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) stock made a new 52-week high of $154.99 Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $154.99 Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $189.94 Monday. The stock was up 0.37% for the day. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares hit $49.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.12%.

shares hit $49.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.12%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $94.05 on Monday morning, moving up 4.11%. Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.18. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $95.18. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $83.91. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session. National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) shares broke to $87.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%.

shares broke to $87.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.47%.

shares broke to $20.09 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.81%. Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.63. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $55.63. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.78. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session. TransAlta Renewables (OTC: TRSWF) shares set a new 52-week high of $13.15 on Monday, moving up 0.29%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $31.33. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $31.33. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. Barco (OTC: BCNAF) shares broke to $256.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.85%.

shares were up 0.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.96.

shares were up 0.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $75.96. PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.17 Monday. The stock was down 1.13% for the day.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.96 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $4.96 with a daily change of flat%. Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE: APAM) shares were up 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.64.

shares hit $17.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%.

shares hit $17.81 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.11%. ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ: CCXI) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.19. The stock was up 0.67% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $121.75 Monday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $121.75 Monday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares were up 0.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $90.41.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.71%. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.32. The stock was up 0.77% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.40. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.40. The stock was up 0.07% for the day. TransAlta (NYSE: TAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $7.89 with a daily change of up 5.05%.

shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.25.

shares were up 0.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.25. Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock made a new 52-week high of $50.81 Monday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.38.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.38. Innergex Renewable Energy (OTC: INGXF) shares set a new 52-week high of $16.15 on Monday, moving up 1.99%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $89.95 Monday. The stock was up 1.48% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $89.95 Monday. The stock was up 1.48% for the day. Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $95.00 with a daily change of up 2.65%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $53.67 on Monday, moving up 1.87%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $53.67 on Monday, moving up 1.87%. Youdao (NYSE: DAO) shares were up 15.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $21.53.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.11 with a daily change of up 0.46%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.11 with a daily change of up 0.46%. TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.24. Shares traded up 0.95%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.71 with a daily change of down 0.02%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.71 with a daily change of down 0.02%. Outokumpu (OTC: OUTKY) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.40. The stock was up 11.89% for the day.

stock set a new 52-week high of $9.59 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.86%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $9.59 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.86%. BlackRock Corporate High (NYSE: HYT) shares broke to $11.56 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.32%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $40.87 on Monday, moving up 0.47%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $40.87 on Monday, moving up 0.47%. Internet Initiative Japan (OTC: IIJIY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.87 with a daily change of up 1.45%.

shares were up 0.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.95.

shares were up 0.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.95. St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.04 with a daily change of up 0.17%.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $13.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session. Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.96 on Monday morning, moving up 2.62%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $26.96 on Monday morning, moving up 2.62%. Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.09. The stock traded up 0.28% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.24 on Monday morning, moving up 0.11%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.24 on Monday morning, moving up 0.11%. Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares were up 2.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.05.

shares were up 2.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $37.05.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.94. Shares traded up 0.07%. Highland Gold Mining (OTC: HGHGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 11.93%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 11.93%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.53 with a daily change of down 0.21%. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ: QQQX) shares set a new yearly high of $24.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $24.73 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.27 on Monday morning, moving up 0.24%. Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE: EMD) shares broke to $15.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $15.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.95 with a daily change of up 0.25%. Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares were down 0.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.70 for a change of down 0.13%.

shares were down 0.13% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.70 for a change of down 0.13%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.24 on Monday morning, moving up 0.23%. CALAMOS CONVERTIBLE (NASDAQ: CHI) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.44 Monday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $11.44 Monday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

shares hit $81.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.54%. PIMCO Corporate & Income (NYSE: PCN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.12 with a daily change of up 0.65%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.12 with a daily change of up 0.65%.

shares were up 2.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.58. America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ: CRMT) shares were up 10.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $115.20 for a change of up 10.31%.

shares were up 10.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $115.20 for a change of up 10.31%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $16.12. Shares traded down 0.06%. Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE: CII) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.64 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.64 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.06%.

shares were up 0.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.84. Chiyoda (OTC: CHYCY) shares hit a yearly high of $3.40. The stock traded up 12.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $3.40. The stock traded up 12.21% on the session.

shares broke to $15.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.07%. Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE: NXJ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.16. Shares traded up 0.11%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.16. Shares traded up 0.11%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.36. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session. Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.84. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.84. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.

shares were up 0.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.63. Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $8.91. Shares traded up 0.56%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.67 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.67 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%. PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.81 Monday. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.86 with a daily change of up 1.58%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $5.86 with a daily change of up 1.58%. Nuveen Real Asset Income (NYSE: JRI) shares were up 0.42% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.05 for a change of up 0.42%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $22.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.41%. CEL-SCI (AMEX: CVM) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.13. The stock was up 2.27% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $14.58 Monday. The stock was up 0.02% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $14.58 Monday. The stock was up 0.02% for the day. BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE: MHN) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.19.

shares set a new 52-week high of $9.63 on Monday, moving down 1.05%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $9.63 on Monday, moving down 1.05%. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE: NEV) shares hit a yearly high of $15.40. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $15.40. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.74. The stock traded flat% on the session. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: STSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.63%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.63%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $12.23. Shares traded up 0.17%. ChaSerg Technology (NASDAQ: CTAC) shares were down 0.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.99.

shares were down 0.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.99.

shares hit $16.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%. Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.57 with a daily change of up 0.62%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.57 with a daily change of up 0.62%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $9.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.24%. Netfin Acquisition (NASDAQ: NFIN) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.07 on Monday, moving up 0.2%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $10.07 on Monday, moving up 0.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.22 on Monday morning, moving up 0.77%. Alkane Resources (OTC: ALKEF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.65 Monday. The stock was up 17.96% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.65 Monday. The stock was up 17.96% for the day.

shares hit a yearly high of $26.34. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session. Eaton Vance New York (AMEX: ENX) shares hit $12.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.

shares hit $12.58 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $9.75. The stock was down 0.05% for the day. Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) shares broke to $16.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.59%.

shares broke to $16.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.59%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.82 on Monday morning, moving up 0.44%. Points International (NASDAQ: PCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $17.67. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $17.67. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.08 with a daily change of up 19.2%. Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.16. The stock was up 4.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $9.16. The stock was up 4.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $4.60. The stock was flat% for the day. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE: MPA) shares were up 0.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.82 for a change of up 0.14%.

shares were up 0.14% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.82 for a change of up 0.14%.

shares hit a yearly high of $6.07. The stock traded up 3.7% on the session. Virtus Global (NYSE: VGI) shares were up 0.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.59.

shares were up 0.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.59.

shares were up 3.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.93. Wells Fargo Utilities (AMEX: ERH) shares were up 1.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.50.

shares were up 1.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.50.

shares set a new yearly high of $15.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session. Mastech Digital (AMEX: MHH) shares set a new yearly high of $14.78 this morning. The stock was up 4.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $14.78 this morning. The stock was up 4.21% on the session.

shares were up 58.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.84. HC2 Holdings (NYSE: HCHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.82. The stock traded up 10.34% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.82. The stock traded up 10.34% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.50 on Monday morning, moving down 0.87%. John Hancock (NYSE: HTY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.24 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.

shares hit $13.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.06%.

shares hit $13.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.06%. Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.64 Monday. The stock was up 2.7% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $13.09 Monday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $13.09 Monday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares hit $5.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.29%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.45%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.45%. Isoray (AMEX: ISR) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.02 Monday. The stock was up 7.39% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $1.02 Monday. The stock was up 7.39% for the day.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $2.50. Shares traded down 8.91%. Biotron (OTC: BITRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.09. The stock was up 20.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.09. The stock was up 20.31% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week high of $1.63 on Monday, moving down 3.87%. Revival Gold (OTC: RVLGF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.70 on Monday, moving up 6.41%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.70 on Monday, moving up 6.41%.

shares were up 1.62% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.37 for a change of up 1.62%. MustGrow Biologics (OTC: MGROF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.54 this morning. The stock was up 2.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.54 this morning. The stock was up 2.21% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.08 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.11%. Evans & Sutherland (OTC: ESCC) shares were up 96.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.05.

shares were up 96.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.05.

shares hit $0.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.14%. Sitka Gold (OTC: SITKF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.18. Shares traded up 1.22%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.18. Shares traded up 1.22%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.10. The stock traded down 15.56% on the session. Allied First Bancorp (OTC: AFBA) shares were up 13.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.50.

shares were up 13.64% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.50.

