AMD Could Replace Intel In Apple's Mac Devices: Unconfirmed Report
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2020 10:13am   Comments
AMD Could Replace Intel In Apple's Mac Devices: Unconfirmed Report

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) could replace Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ: INTC) chips with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMD) in Macs, according to a TechRadar report over the weekend.

A tweet leaking apparent code for macOS Cataline 10.15.4 beta referenced AMD's APUs, which are CPUs that come with integrated graphics, the publication said. The code mentions Picasso, Raven, Renoir and Van Gogh – all AMD APUs. 

It isn't the first time such mentions have been made, according to Mac Rumors. The macOS Catalina code mentioned the AMD processors in November too, the publication said. 

Related Links:

Decoding AMD's Breathtaking 2-Year Rally

Intel Vs. AMD: Reviewing The Rivalry As CPU Market Shares Shift

Posted-In: Mac Mac Rumors TechradarNews Tech Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

