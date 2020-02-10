Market Overview

95 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2020 5:20am   Comments
Gainers

  • LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares climbed 51.3% to close at $1.18 on Friday after reporting Q2 results.
  • Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares gained 46.2% to close at $1.52 following news the company will sell US rights to its nucynta franchise for $375 million in cash.
  • Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ: BNTC) shares surged 40.6% to close at $7.44.
  • Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) shares rose 32.2% to close at $30.69.
  • Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) shares rose 29.1% to close at $21.15.
  • Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) surged 27.2% to close at $6.03 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
  • OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) rose 26.2% to close at $15.14. OneWater Marine priced its 4.62 million share IPO at $12 per share.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLL) surged 25.4% to close at $25.45. Collegium Pharma reported purchase of US rights to Nucynta franchise from Assertio for $375 million in cash.
  • Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares gained 20.6% to close at $84.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) surged 19.8% to close at $12.60.
  • China Online Education Group (NYSE: COE) rose 19.5% to close at $17.76.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) climbed 16.9% to close at $23.24 following coronavirus vaccine progress.
  • Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) gained 15.1% to close at $55.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares rose 15.1% to close at $2.59.
  • China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ: JRJC) climbed 14.8% to close at $7.07.
  • Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) rose 13.9% to close at $13.53 following strong Q2 results.
  • Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) climbed 13.7% to close at $2.87. Aduro BioTech said it earned a $10 million development milestone payment under its worldwide licensing agreement with following the initiation of Phase 2 clinical trial of MK-5890, an anti-CD27 agonist, in non-small cell lung cancer.
  • GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) gained 13.6% to close at $5.95.
  • Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 13.2% to close at $8.51. Catalyst Biosciences presented at the European Association for Hemophilia and Allied Disorders, or EAHAD, 2020 Congress positive efficacy and safety data from a Phase 2b study of dalcinonacog alfa, a subcutaneously administered Factor IX therapy, in hemophilia B.
  • BOQI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) surged 13% to close at $4.17. BOQI reported amended terms for purchase of Boqi Zhengji Pharmacy.
  • eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN) rose 12.7% to close at $8.35 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY20 sales guidance.
  • Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) gained 12.3% to close at $3.47.
  • NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) rose 12% to close at $19.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 earnings guidance above estimates.
  • Century Communities Inc (NYSE: CCS) gained 11.9% to close at $35.64 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) rose 11.5% to close at $31.92. Schrodinger shares jumped 68.5% on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • 2U Inc (NYSE: TWOU) rose 11.4% to close at $25.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
  • Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) shares gained 11% to close at $8.70 after reporting Q1 results.
  • National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) shares gained 10.5% to close at $24.18 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW) shares rose 10.5% to close at $27.24.
  • Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 10.4% to close at $22.70.
  • Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAM) shares jumped 10% to close at $20.62. Beam Therapeutics priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) gained 10% to close at $3.97.
  • MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) rose 9.9% to close at $5.88.
  • My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares surged 9.6% to close at $2.63.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares rose 9.5% to close at $25.20 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) gained 9.5% to close at $40.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) shares gained 9.3% to close at $9.49.
  • Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) gained 8.9% to close at $49.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings and issued strong EPS guidance.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 6.8% to close at $8.53.
  • Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) rose 6% to close at $4.43 following Q4 results.
  • Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: LGF-B) gained 5.7% to close at $9.87.
  • Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) shares rose 4.1% to close at $39.51. Skechers reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
  • Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares rose 4.1% to close at $4.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.

Losers

  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares tumbled 58.1% to close at $0.8349 on Friday after the company priced its $9.6 million offering.
  • Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares declined 39% to close at $32.12 after the company reported mixed topline results for a Phase 3 study, dubbed Study 1601, evaluating its lead investigational therapy Fintepla in Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, or LGS, a severe treatment-resistant childhood-onset epilepsy. The company announced a secondary endpoint in its Phase 3 trial of FINTEPLA did not reach statistical significance. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $60 to $35 per share.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares fell 38.9% to close at $0.5320 after declining 48.82% on Thursday.
  • Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 37.9% to close at $0.7950 after the company reported a common stock and warrants offering of no disclosed size.
  • Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) fell 34.7% to close at $15.68 after the company reported preliminary Q4 and FY20 sales results.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) tumbled 28.2% to close at $21.02 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. The company also reported the President and CEO, Mark Capone, resigned.
  • Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) dropped 23.6% to close at $3.96 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) fell 22.3% to close at $1.71 after the company priced underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMAT) dipped 19.5% to close at $29.29 after announcing quarterly results.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) fell 18.2% to close at $6.95.
  • Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) fell 18.2% to close at $11.05. Casper made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $14.50 after being priced at $12 per share.
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) dropped 17.3% to close at $8.68.
  • ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) fell 17.1% to close at $3.3150. ADMA Biologics priced upsized 23.5 million share public offering of common stock at $3.50 per share.
  • Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE: UI) shares dropped 15.1% to close at $144.95 after reporting Q2 results.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 15.1% to close at $1.70 following confirmation of job cuts and news its co-founder and CEO Terry Booth will retire. The company also gave preliminary FY20 guidance.
  • SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) dipped 14.9% to close at $4.81.
  • The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) shares declined 14.9% to close at $14.06 following mixed Q4 results.
  • PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) dropped 13.6% to close at $2.28.
  • Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) fell 13.2% to close at $4.48 following Q4 results.
  • OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) fell 13% to close at $1.87. OncoSec Medical reported the Nevada court has denied Alpha Holdings motion to enjoin special meeting of shareholders. The company also disclosed that shareholders have approved CGP/Sirtex transaction.
  • Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) shares tumbled 12.5% to close at $26.63 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) fell 12.4% to close at $5.00 after the company priced its common stock offering of 6.5 million shares at $5 per share.
  • Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) shares declined 12.1% to close at $42.75 following Q4 results.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) fell 12.1% to close at $7.19.
  • SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) shares fell 11.9% to close at $28.06.
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.(NASDAQ: TTWO) fell 11.9% to close at $112.60 after the company reported downbeat adjusted revenue for its third quarter. Its earnings declined to $1.43 per share from $1.57 per share, a year ago.
  • Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) fell 11.1% to close at $14.01.
  • Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) dipped 10.9% to close at $37.11.
  • RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) dropped 10.7% to close at $30.01. RAPT Therapeutics priced 2.5 million shares at $30 per share.
  • Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) dropped 10.4% to close at $13.67. Harsco reported the purchase of Stericycle's Environmental Solutions business for $462.5 million.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) fell 10.3% to close at $2.95.
  • ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) fell 10.2% to close at $8.63.
  • Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) dropped 10.1% to close at $15.80 following Q1 results.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 9.9% to close at $2.9650.
  • SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) dropped 9.8% to close at $4.51.
  • MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) fell 9.8% to close at $4.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) dropped 9.7% to close at $54.23 following Q4 results.
  • 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) dipped 9.6% to close at $10.92. 3D Systems’ President and CEO Vyomesh Joshi announced plans to retire.
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) fell 9.6% to close at $7.32 on a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 25% yesterday following the company reporting Q4 earnings results.
  • Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) tumbled 9.5% to close at $2.94.
  • Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE: MG) fell 9.4% to close at $9.77.
  • Avantor Inc (NYSE: AVTR) dropped 9% to close at $17.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS guidance on the lower-end of analyst estimates.
  • HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares declined 8.2% to close at $2.92.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares fell 7.9% to close at $6.32 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 7.7% to close at $0.2808 after rising 14.36% on Thursday.
  • Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) shares fell 7.6% to close at $3.54.
  • CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) fell 7% to close at $9.32 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) dropped 6.6% to close at $3.85.
  • Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF) fell 6.2% to close at $45.98 after the company announced it acquired FGL Holdings for $2.7 billion.
  • Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) shares fell 6% to close at $20.04.
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 4.7% to close at $36.20 following report Intercontinental Exchange said it decided to end discussions with the company.
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) fell 4.4% to close at $31.84 after the company reported Q3 results.

