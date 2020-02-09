Steve Martin, Chris Rock Make Jokes About Amazon And Jeff Bezos At The Oscars

It didn't take long for the Oscars to take a jab at the world's richest person.

During the opening segment of the 92nd Academy Awards, Steve Martin and Chris Rock made a surprised appearance. They used that time to take a few cracks at Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who was sitting in the audience. Bezos currently has a net worth of about $126 billion.

An Amazon Studios production, the French film “Les Miserables” is competing in the Best International Feature category. Amazon won three Oscars in 2017 — a first for a streaming service.

Watch Martin and Rock in the tweet below:

#Oscars: Steve Martin and Chris Rock take a few jabs at Jeff Bezos pic.twitter.com/LXfyE95ZiL — Variety (@Variety) February 10, 2020

