Steve Martin, Chris Rock Make Jokes About Amazon And Jeff Bezos At The Oscars
Jason Shubnell  
February 09, 2020 8:50pm   Comments
Steve Martin, Chris Rock Make Jokes About Amazon And Jeff Bezos At The Oscars

It didn't take long for the Oscars to take a jab at the world's richest person.

During the opening segment of the 92nd Academy Awards, Steve Martin and Chris Rock made a surprised appearance. They used that time to take a few cracks at Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, who was sitting in the audience. Bezos currently has a net worth of about $126 billion.

An Amazon Studios production, the French film “Les Miserables” is competing in the Best International Feature category. Amazon won three Oscars in 2017 — a first for a streaming service.

Watch Martin and Rock in the tweet below:

See Also: 38 Jaw-Dropping Prop Bets, Betting Lines For The 2020 Academy Awards

Posted-In: Academy Awards Chris Rock Oscars Steve Martin

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

