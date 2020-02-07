Market Overview

JB Hunt Announces CFO Retirement
FreightWaves  
February 07, 2020 5:35pm   Comments
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced that David Mee will resign his role of chief financial officer effective March 1.

In a Friday press release, the company said the current senior vice president of finance, John Kuhlow, would fill the role on an interim basis until a replacement is found.

Kuhlow also serves as the company's controller and chief accounting officer.

"We are deeply grateful to Dave Mee for his over 27 years of leadership and dedication to the success of J.B. Hunt," said President and CEO John Roberts.

Mee will stay on with the company as an adviser until April 1.

"We wish Dave well in his retirement and look forward to a smooth and effective transition as John Kuhlow assumes the interim CFO role in April until a permanent CFO is named," Roberts concluded.

JBHT Stock Price Chart – SONAR: STOCK.JBHT

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves JB HuntNews Commodities Global Markets General

Originally posted here...

 

