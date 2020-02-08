Why Ray Dalio Wants You To Text Him

Ray Dalio is looking to make new friends (or win new mentees) in the investment industry.

The billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates launched a texting community to promote his book, “Principles.”

One of my favorite things about social media is interacting with so many of you and discussing principles. I now have a new way to do that - by text. If you want to be part of my text community, text me at 203-806-9661. I'll try to engage with as many of you as possible, and... — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) February 5, 2020

...I'll also share principles content and announcements. — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) February 5, 2020

Those who register can ostensibly communicate directly with Dalio. An automated message upon sign-up says, “I will try my best to respond to questions but I may not get to them all.” At the very least, registrants get a daily “Principle of the Day.”

Dalio published “Principles” in 2017 , and the book became a New York Times bestseller. The author has proven his authority through years of success at Bridgewater Associates. Between 1991 and 2018, it boasted positive returns in all but three years. It closed 2019 — a generally poor year for hedge funds — with its leading and historically strongest fund essentially flat.

To get in Dalio’s head, or perhaps get a chance to chat with him, readers can text 203-806-9661.

