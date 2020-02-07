46 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) rose 63.5% to $1.70 in pre-market trading following news the company will sell US rights to its nucynta franchise for $375 million in cash.
- LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares rose 34.6% to $1.05 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) rose 33.3% to $1.20 in pre-market trading. Seelos Therapeutics disclosed a 5.556 million share common stock offering.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) rose 30.3% to $9.80 in pre-market trading after the company presented positive data from its Phase 2b trial showing subcutaneous Dalcinonacog Alfa (DalcA) exceeds efficacy endpoint with no anti-drug antibodies.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares rose 16.1% to $26.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares rose 14.9% to $80.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE: SKX) shares rose 14.6% to $43.50 in pre-market trading. Skechers reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) rose 10.1% to $4.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ: ADRO) rose 9% to $2.75 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $10 million development milestone payment under its worldwide licensing agreement with Merck for the initiation of a Phase 2 trial of MK-5890.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) rose 7.4% to $0.39 in pre-market trading.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 7.2% to $39.76 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) rose 6.9% to $51.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Century Communities Inc (NYSE: CCS) rose 6.8% to $34.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) rose 6.5% to $11.70 in pre-market trading after the company updated its Q4 forecast.
- DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC) rose 6.5% to $36.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Myomo Inc (NYSE: MYO) rose 6.4% to $25.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q4 and FY20 sales results.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 6.2% to $4.49 in pre-market trading.
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) rose 5.8% to $5.10 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) rose 5.8% to $8.90 in pre-market trading after surging 5.12% on Thursday.
- 2U Inc (NYSE: TWOU) rose 5.7% to $24.04 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales.
- NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) rose 5.6% to $18.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also issued Q4 earnings guidance above estimates.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYT) rose 4.3% to $49.45 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Uber Technologies after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. There was also a report suggesting Deutsche Bank said co.'s pricing is lower than Uber by a 'material amount' across major markets.
- Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) rose 4% to $6.79 in pre-market trading after gaining 5.32% on Thursday.
- Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares rose 3.1% to $4.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) rose 2.3% to $183.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) rose 2.1% to $46.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings and issued strong EPS guidance.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares fell 32.2% to $35.69 in pre-market trading after the company announced a secondary endpoint in its Phase 3 trial of FINTEPLA did not reach statistical significance.
- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) fell 27.6% to $21.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results. The company also reported the President and CEO, Mark Capone, resigned.
- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) fell 21.4% to $1.73 in pre-market trading after the company priced underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGEN) fell 20.3% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock and warrants offering of no disclosed size.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 14.6% to $1.71 in pre-market trading following confirmation of job cuts and news its co-founder and CEO Terry Booth will retire. The company also gave preliminary FY20 guidance.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 14% to $0.7480 in the pre-market trading session after declining 48.82% on Thursday.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) fell 10% to $3.60 in pre-market trading. ADMA Biologics priced upsized 23.5 million share public offering of common stock at $3.50 per share.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) fell 9.2% to $30.12 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) shares fell 8.2% to $6.30 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.(NASDAQ: TTWO) fell 7.7% to $17.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat adjusted revenue for its third quarter. Its earnings declined to $1.43 per share from $1.57 per share, a year ago.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) fell 7.5% to $5.28 in pre-market trading. AGTC priced 6.5 million share public offering of common stock at $5.00 per share.
- eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) fell 7.2% to $35.25 in pre-market trading following report Intercontinental Exchange said it decided to end discussions with the company.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares fell 5.9% to $3.52 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded from Neutral to Underweight.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 5.8% to $2.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 18.92% on Thursday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) fell 5.4% to $2.81 in pre-market trading.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) fell 5.2% to $7.69 in pre-market trading after dropping 7.63% on Thursday.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 4.7% to $0.29 in pre-market trading after rising 14.36% on Thursday.
- Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP) fell 4.1% to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) fell 3.8% to $31.69 in pre-market trading after gaining 12.58% on Thursday.
- CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI) fell 3.6% to $9.66 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.