100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2020 4:30am   Comments
Gainers

  • Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares jumped 68.5% to close at $28.64 on Thursday after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) gained 56.5% to close at $10.50.
  • Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) shares climbed 46% to close at $16.20 on Thursday after the company agreed to sell its US Federal business to SAIC for $1.2 billion.
  • JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) shares jumped 32.1% to close at $4.12 after the company announced manufacturing agreement for TV1001SR in peripheral artery disease.
  • Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) surged 28.2% to close at $3.8450.
  • CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) shares jumped 26.7% to close at $13.06 following better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
  • Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares surged 25.6% to close at $8.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. Following earnings, multiple firms maintained bullish ratings and raised their price targets on the stock.
  • Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares jumped 20.2% to close at $54.85 after announcing $125 million private placement.
  • 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) gained 19.4% to close at $12.72.
  • FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) rose 19.4% to close at $12.15.
  • Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares jumped 19.1% to close at $2.68.
  • Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 18.9% to close at $3.08 after the company announced the launch of test for new coronavirus.
  • Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) shares rose 18.9% to close at $33.28 after the company agreed to be acquired by Advent International for $33 per share in cash.
  • QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) shares jumped 17.7% to close at $14.82 after reporting Q2 results.
  • iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares climbed 17.7% to close at $57.82 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) rose 16.3% to close at $31.11. Twist Bioscience reported a settlement deal with Agilent.
  • Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) gained 15.1% to close at $34.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) gained 15% to close at $38.41 after the company reported strong Q4 sales and monetizable daily active user numbers.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) surged 14.7% to close at $4.84.
  • Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) rose 14.2% to close at $69.01.
  • Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) gained 14.2% to close at $4.27.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) rose 13.8% to close at $10.37. The Capital Group Companies disclosed a 3.1% stake in Deutsche Bank.
  • Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) surged 13.2% to close at $6.71 despite the company reporting worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) climbed 13.2% to close at $26.34.
  • Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) surged 13.1% to close at $22.16.
  • The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) gained 12.7% to close at $38.55 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares jumped 12.6% to close at $32.93.
  • Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE: CSPR) gained 12.5% to close at $13.50. Casper made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $14.50 after being priced at $12 per share.
  • U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) shares rose 12.4% to close at $6.27 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
  • Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) gained 12.2% to close at $22.01 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares climbed 12.1% to close at $2.3550.
  • Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 11.8% to close at $15.76 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also reaffirmed FY20 sales guidance.
  • Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) shares surged 11.7% to close at $9.42 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) gained 11.6% to close at $0.8590 after reporting a 42% rise in sales volume for January.
  • Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) rose 11.4% to close at $3.61.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) gained 11.4% to close at $9.98.
  • Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) surged 11.4% to close at $3.43 following Q4 results.
  • Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE: MHH) surged 11.3% to close at $13.25.
  • Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) rose 11.3% to close at $24.34 following strong quarterly sales.
  • SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) surged 10.8% to close at $30.27.
  • Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) surged 10.7% to close at $5.27 following strong quarterly results.
  • Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) jumped 10.6% to close at $58.26 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY20 guidance.
  • Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) gained 10.5% to close at $8.68 after the City of Glendale Arizona ordered first Envision EV ARC™ solar powered EV charging product for municipal fleet vehicles.
  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) rose 9.9% to close at $27.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) gained 9.6% to close at $17.47.
  • e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) rose 9.2% to close at $18.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
  • The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) gained 8.9% to close at $52.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) rose 8.9% to close at $52.16 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) shares climbed 7.3% to close at $6.74.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares rose 7.2% to close at $3.29 after the Nasdaq notified company that it is now in compliance with minimum bid price requirement.
  • Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) surged 6.6% to close at $8.84.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) gained 5.7% to $8.92.

Losers

  • GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) shares tumbled 48.8% to close at $ 5.24 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) fell 48.8% to close at $0.87. Tonix Pharmaceuticals said it has decided to stop enrollment in the Phase 3 study dubbed RECOV ERY that evaluated its Tonmya 5.6mg in treating post-traumatic stress disorder, following interim analysis of data by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.
  • ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 41.5% to close at $0.86. Rewalk Robotics priced public offering of 5.6 million units at $1.25 per unit.
  • Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) dipped 40% to close at $9.29 after the company reported preliminary Q4 EPS results below analyst estimates and various analysts downgraded the stock.
  • Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) dropped 35.3% to close at $12.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. Sidoti & Co. downgraded Matrix Service from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $28 to $20.
  • TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) shares dropped 25.7% to close at $17.07 following downbeat Q4 results.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) fell 24.8% to close at $4.46 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) dropped 20% to close at $2.93. China Xiangtai Food reported a 300% supermarket sales growth amidst the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.
  • Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) shares fell 19.4% to close at $5.64.
  • Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) fell 18.5% to close at $5.71 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock of 6 million shares.
  • Perspecta Inc (NYSE: PRSP) fell 17% to close at $24.40 after Wells Fargo downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $31 to $26.
  • Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) dropped 17% to close at $2.15.
  • Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) shares declined 16.4% to close at $7.05 after reporting quarterly loss.
  • Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) shares fell 15.5% to close at $13.50 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down from last year.
  • Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) dropped 14.9% to close at $3.21.
  • Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) fell 13.8% to close at $2.63.
  • Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) shares declined 12.4% to close at $99.02 following downbeat Q4 sales.
  • Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LBRT) dropped 12.1% to close at $7.80 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares declined 12% to close at $10.85 following Q2 results.
  • Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN) dipped 12% to close at $2.20 after the company reported a proposed offering of common stock.
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) fell 11.8% to close at $252.25 after the company lowered its full-year forecast.
  • Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) dropped 11.7% to close at $12.27.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) shares declined 11.7% to close at $14.26.
  • aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares fell 11.5% to close at $3.99 after dropping 17.10% on Wednesday.
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) fell 11.3% to close at $29.00. Peloton Interactive reported upbeat Q2 results, but issued weak Q3 revenue outlook.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) dropped 11% to close at $3.85.
  • Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE) tumbled 11% to close at $1.95 following quarterly results.
  • Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) fell 10.4% to close at $22.04 following Q3 results.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) dipped 10.4% to close at $1.99.
  • Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) dipped 10.3% to close at $65.88 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
  • GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) fell 10.3% to close at $10.22 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 10% to close at $1.72 after the company reported a $50 million common stock offering.
  • Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) fell 9.9% to close at $290.71 after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Parker Drilling Company (NYSE: PKD) shares declined 9.9% to close at $15.00.
  • NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) dropped 9.6% to close at $5.19.
  • GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) declined 9.3% to close at $5.98 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 9.2% to close at $3.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) shares fell 8.6% to close at $80.72 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and announced a $250 million buyback plan.
  • Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) fell 8.5% to close at $63.46 after the company issued FY20 EPS guidance down 3%-4%.
  • Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares fell 8.2% to close at $2.5250.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) dropped 8.1% to close at $0.2740 after gaining 10.41% on Wednesday.
  • Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) fell 7.7% to close at $5.48 following Q1 results.
  • NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) dropped 7.7% to close at $9.95 after the company reported Q3 sales results down from last year.
  • EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) fell 7.3% to close at $71.70 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) dropped 7.3% to close at $117.87 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) dropped 6.7% to close at $41.86 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) fell 6.3% to close at $8.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) shares declined 2.9% to close at $103.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.

