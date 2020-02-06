29 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Pinterest (NASDAQ: PINS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Uber Technologies (NASDAQ: UBER) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Myomo (NASDAQ: MYO) shares are trading higher after the company reported preliminary Q4 and FY20 sales results.
- Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares are trading higher after the company announced a $10 million development milestone payment under its worldwide licensing agreement with Merck for the initiation of a Phase 2 trial of MK-5890.
- Century Communities (NASDAQ: CCS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates.
- NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q4 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Bill.com (NASDAQ: BILL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- DXC Technology (NASDAQ: DXC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also issued Q4 and FY20 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Assertio (NASDAQ: ASRT) shares trading higher following news the company will sell US rights to its nucynta franchise for $375 million in cash.
- Lightpath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) shares trading higher following Q2 results.
Losers
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Zogenix (NASDAQ: ZGNX) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary endpoint in its Phase 3 trial of FINTEPLA did not reach statistical significance.
- ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares are trading lower after the company reported a $75 million offering.
- MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Zendesk (NASDAQ: ZEN) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ: MYGN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also reported the President and CEO, Mark Capone, resigned.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares are trading lower after the company reported a common stock and warrants offering of no disclosed size.
- Teradata (NASDAQ: TDC) shares trading lower following better-than-expected Q4 earnings but Q1 and FY20 guidance which was weak.
- eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) shares trading lower following report Intercontinental Exchange has said it decided to end discussions with the company.
- Fleetcor (NASDAQ: FLT) shares trading lower following mixed Q4 results and weaker-than-expected FY20 guidance.
- Manitowoc (NASDAQ: MTW) shares trading lower following mixed Q4 results.
- ADMA (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares trading lower following $75 million common stock offering.
- Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) shares trading lower following confirmation of job cuts and news its CEO will step down. The company also gave preliminary FY20 guidance.
