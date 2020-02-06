74 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN) shares climbed 55% to $4.82 after the company announced manufacturing agreement for TV1001SR in peripheral artery disease.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) jumped 46.4% to $16.25 after the company agreed to sell its US Federal business to SAIC for $1.2 billion.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) jumped 40.7% to $1.0835 after reporting a 42% rise in sales volume for January.
- Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares gained 24% to $3.80 after the Nasdaq notified company that it is now in compliance with minimum bid price requirement.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares jumped 21% to $55.18 after announcing $125 million private placement.
- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) shares surged 20.1% to $10.12 after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares gained 19.6% to $2.69.
- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) shares rose 19.6% to $33.46 after the company agreed to be acquired by Advent International for $33 per share in cash.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) shares jumped 18.8% to $14.96 after reporting Q2 results.
- Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares gained 15.7% to $7.47 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results. Following earnings, multiple firms maintained bullish ratings and raised their price targets on the stock.
- Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZN) shares rose 16.2% to $0.3254 after the company entered into a partially binding Letter of Intent to purchase a drilling rig for Israel operations.
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) gained 15.4% to $38.54 after the company reported strong Q4 sales and monetizable daily active user numbers.
- CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) shares jumped 15% to $11.85 following better-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) gained 14.1% to $34.61 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) surged 14% to $6.76 despite the company reporting worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) rose 13.7% to $24.85 following strong quarterly sales.
- Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 13.5% to $16.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also reaffirmed FY20 sales guidance.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) rose 12.7% to $10.27. The Capital Group Companies disclosed a 3.1% stake in Deutsche Bank.
- Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) jumped 12.4% to $59.20 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and raised FY20 guidance.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares gained 11.6% to $54.81 after reporting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) surged 11.6% to $9.42.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) shares rose 11.1% to $6.20 after the company reported a narrower-than-expected Q4 loss.
- Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) gained 10.8% to $21.73 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) gained 10.4% to $17.60.
- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) surged 10.1% to $5.24 following strong quarterly results.
- The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) gained 9.9% to $37.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) surged 9.7% to $3.2909.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) rose 9.4% to $27.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) shares climbed 9.2% to $6.80.
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) rose 9.1% to $18.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY20 EPS and sales guidance.
- Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN) surged 8.7% to $9.01.
- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) gained 8.6% to $52.00 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares surged 8.6% to $2.28.
- SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) gained 8.1% to $29.54.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 7.8% to $26.40. Myomo shares ran wild Tuesday and the momentum continued in Wednesday's session also.
- The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSG) rose 6.1% to $50.81 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) gained 5.1% to $69.19 after Chinese scientists applied to patent the company's remdesivir to help treat the coronavirus.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) shares dipped 42.1% to $5.93 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) dropped 41.8% to $0.99. Tonix Pharmaceuticals said it has decided to stop enrollment in the Phase 3 study dubbed RECOVERY that evaluated its Tonmya 5.6mg in treating post-traumatic stress disorder, following interim analysis of data by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) dropped 39.1% to $0.8951. Rewalk Robotics priced public offering of 5.6 million units at $1.25 per unit.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) declined 36.1% to $9.90 after the company reported preliminary Q4 EPS results below analyst estimates and various analysts downgraded the stock.
- Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ: MTRX) fell 31.2% to $13.65 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates. Sidoti & Co. downgraded Matrix Service from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $28 to $20.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dipped 24% to $4.51 after the company reported Q4 results.
- TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) shares declined 23.5% to $17.58 following downbeat Q4 results.
- Perspecta Inc (NYSE: PRSP) fell 15.7% to $24.78 after Wells Fargo downgraded the company's stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $31 to $26.
- Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ: GMLP) shares declined 15.1% to $5.94.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) dropped 13.7% to $6.04 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock of 6 million shares.
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) dropped 12.6% to $3.2001. China Xiangtai Food reported a 300% supermarket sales growth amidst the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) shares declined 12.3% to $14.02 after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results down from last year.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) dipped 11.3% to $1.97.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) fell 11.1% to $254.17 after the company lowered its full-year forecast.
- Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) dipped 11.1% to $5.28 following Q1 results.
- Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) shares tumbled 11% to $3.3150 after the company announced it will weigh Chapter 11 filing on the FCC C-Band plan.
- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY) dipped 10.8% to $65.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results. The company also issued Q1 and FY20 sales guidance below estimates.
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) fell 10.5% to $5.90 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
- Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) shares dropped 10.2% to $2.47.
- Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE: PRLB) shares declined 9.9% to $101.91 following downbeat Q4 sales.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) dropped 9.8% to $3.40.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 9.3% to $3.9550 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) fell 9% to $0.2715 after gaining 10.41% on Wednesday.
- The Brink's Company (NYSE: BCO) shares dropped 9% to $80.24 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and announced a $250 million buyback plan.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 8.9% to $1.7400 after the company reported a $50 million common stock offering.
- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS) fell 8.7% to $70.64 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSII) dropped 8.5% to $41.06 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) fell 8.3% to $29.98. Peloton Interactive reported upbeat Q2 results, but issued weak Q3 revenue outlook.
- NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) dropped 8.3% to $5.26.
- Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) fell 7.6% to $298.04 after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) dropped 7.4% to $9.98 after the company reported Q3 sales results down from last year.
- GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) fell 7% to $10.60 despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) fell 7% to $64.52 after the company issued FY20 EPS guidance down 3%-4%.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares fell 6.7% to $4.21 after dropping 17.10% on Wednesday.
- ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ: ANGI) fell 5.7% to $8.12 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) fell 5.5% to $120.21 after the company issued Q1 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) shares declined 4.6% to $101.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.