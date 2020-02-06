Casper Makes Wall Street Debut

Casper (NYSE: CSPR) made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $14.50 after being priced at $12 per share.

Casper is a New York based mattress company and was founded in 2014. The company listed its shares on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CSPR."

The company has a full portfolio of obsessively engineered sleep products—including mattresses, pillows, bedding, and furniture—designed in-house by the company's award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs in San Francisco.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Jefferies will be the lead underwriters for the IPO.

Casper's stock traded around $15.17 per share at time of publication in early trading.