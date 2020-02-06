Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Thursday morning, 80 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Arista Financial (OTC: ARST) .

. Startech Labs (OTC: LAAB)'s stock bounced back the most, actually rising 26.67% after reaching its new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

Cheniere Energy Partners (AMEX: CQP) shares hit a yearly low of $37.92 today morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $37.92 today morning. The stock was down 2.39% on the session. Cheniere Energy (AMEX: LNG) shares were down 2.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $57.88.

shares were down 2.68% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $57.88. Treasury Wine Estates (OTC: TSRYY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.06 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.92% on the session. Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) shares hit a yearly low of $336.28 today morning. The stock was down 9.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $336.28 today morning. The stock was down 9.32% on the session. NMC Health (OTC: NMHLY) shares fell to $12.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.56%.

shares fell to $12.50 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 13.56%. W R Grace (NYSE: GRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $62.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $62.07 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.29% on the session. Micro Focus Intl (NYSE: MFGP) stock hit a yearly low of $9.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.5% for the day. Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $52.84. Shares then traded down 1.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $52.84. Shares then traded down 1.76%. World Wrestling Enter (NYSE: WWE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.87% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.24 to begin trading. The stock was down 8.87% on the session. EQT (NYSE: EQT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.25% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Thursday morning, later moving down 4.25% over the rest of the day. Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.90 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.91% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.90 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.91% over the rest of the day. Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $61.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.14% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $61.40 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.14% over the rest of the day. MaxLinear (NYSE: MXL) stock hit $18.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.63% over the course of the day.

stock hit $18.64 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 4.63% over the course of the day. Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) shares fell to $7.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.82%.

shares fell to $7.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.82%. GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.4% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.79 to begin trading. The stock was down 11.4% on the session. Plantronics (NYSE: PLT) shares hit a yearly low of $16.04 today morning. The stock was down 3.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.04 today morning. The stock was down 3.93% on the session. MTS Systems (NASDAQ: MTSC) stock moved down 2.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.99 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.28% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $43.99 to open trading. TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) stock hit $18.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.97% over the course of the day.

stock hit $18.57 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.97% over the course of the day. Hurricane Energy (OTC: HRCXF) shares were down 13.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.23.

shares were down 13.66% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.23. Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.29, and later moved down 36.8% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $9.29, and later moved down 36.8% over the session. Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) stock moved down 5.41% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.42 to open trading.

stock moved down 5.41% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.42 to open trading. Matrix Service (NASDAQ: MTRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 28.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.02 to begin trading. The stock was down 28.06% on the session. Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ: GMLP) stock hit $6.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.14% over the course of the day.

stock hit $6.49 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 19.14% over the course of the day. GasLog Partners (NYSE: GLOP) shares fell to $6.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 40.29%.

shares fell to $6.28 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 40.29%. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ: KRKR) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.28 today morning. The stock traded down 1.48% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.28 today morning. The stock traded down 1.48% over the session. MediciNova (NASDAQ: MNOV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.9% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.73 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.9% on the session. Akazoo (NASDAQ: SONG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.81% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $4.01 on Thursday morning. Shares of the company traded down 5.81% on the day. Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE: SMHI) shares were down 2.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.06.

shares were down 2.65% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $9.06. Liquidity Service (NASDAQ: LQDT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.19, and later moved down 5.3% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $5.19, and later moved down 5.3% over the session. Versarien (OTC: VRSRF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.25% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.81 on Thursday morning, later moving down 6.25% over the rest of the day. GAIN Capital Holdings (NYSE: GCAP) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.52. Shares then traded down 4.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $3.52. Shares then traded down 4.76%. ION Geophysical (NYSE: IO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.75, and later moved down 21.19% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $4.75, and later moved down 21.19% over the session. Navios Maritime (NYSE: NNA) shares set a new yearly low of $4.96 this morning. The stock was down 7.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.96 this morning. The stock was down 7.72% on the session. PRGX Global (NASDAQ: PRGX) shares hit a yearly low of $3.88 today morning. The stock was down 0.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.88 today morning. The stock was down 0.13% on the session. North Dallas Bank & Trust (OTC: NODB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $77.50. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $77.50. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ: PLIN) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.48 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.48 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 8.47%. Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ: NHTC) stock moved down 1.46% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.38 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.46% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.38 to open trading. Pharmagreen Biotech (OTC: PHBI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.34. Shares then traded down 1.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.34. Shares then traded down 1.44%. Halo Labs (OTC: AGEEF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded up 0.32% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.15 today morning. The stock traded up 0.32% over the session. Liquefied Natural Gas (OTC: LNGLF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.08 to open trading. Unit (NYSE: UNT) shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.54% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 4.54% on the session. Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ: KEQU) shares moved up 0.17% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.12 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.17% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $12.12 to begin trading. Stem Holdings (OTC: STMH) stock hit $0.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.85% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.71 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.85% over the course of the day. Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.87 today morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.87 today morning. The stock was down 0.34% on the session. Biome Grow (OTC: BIOIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Thursday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.10 this morning. The stock was down 1.75% on the session. GelTech Solutions (OTC: GLTC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 6.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 6.67% for the day. ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.90 today morning. The stock traded down 39.08% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.90 today morning. The stock traded down 39.08% over the session. Intec Pharma (NASDAQ: NTEC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% for the day. Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares were down 11.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.14.

shares were down 11.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.14. Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70 today morning. The stock traded down 50.33% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.70 today morning. The stock traded down 50.33% over the session. SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.86%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.67 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 9.86%. Video Display (OTC: VIDE) shares fell to $0.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 8.42%.

shares fell to $0.93 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 8.42%. Coinsilium Group (OTC: CINGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 37.5% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 37.5% over the session. Ethema Health (OTC: GRST) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0001.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0001. Petrogress (OTC: PGAS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.24 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.24 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares moved down 14.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.73 to begin trading.

shares moved down 14.94% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.73 to begin trading. Discovery Harbour (OTC: DCHRF) stock moved down 2.49% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading.

stock moved down 2.49% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.09 to open trading. Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 6.87% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.45 this morning. The stock was down 6.87% on the session. EastWest Bioscience (OTC: HBOSF) shares fell to $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Franchise Hldgs Intl (OTC: FNHI) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03. Orchid Ventures (OTC: ORVRF) stock hit $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 20.23% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 20.23% over the course of the day. Prospero Silver (OTC: PSRVF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 12.2% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.01 today morning. The stock traded down 12.2% over the session. Zimtu Capital (OTC: ZTMUF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.08 today morning. The stock traded down 24.49% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.08 today morning. The stock traded down 24.49% over the session. Crown Mining (OTC: CWMZF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 41.26% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.02, and later moved down 41.26% over the session. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTC: RSPI) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading. MultiCell Technologies (OTC: MCET) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. TPT Global Tech (OTC: TPTW) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0012 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.0012 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Trans-Pacific Aerospace (OTC: TPAC) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.000001 to open trading. Electric Car Co (OTC: ELCR) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Halitron (OTC: HAON) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Ehouse Global (OTC: EHOS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). Startech Labs (OTC: LAAB) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.61 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). GreenGro Technologies (OTC: GRNH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.42% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.42% for the day. Sunshine Biopharma (OTC: SBFM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.0001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.0001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Turner Valley Oil & Gas (OTC: TVOG) shares moved up 26.67% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0016 to begin trading.

shares moved up 26.67% on Thursday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0016 to begin trading. Medifirst Solutions (OTC: MFST) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0004 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0004 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Latitude 360 (OTC: LATX) stock hit $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.000001 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day. Hollund Industrial Marine (OTC: HIMR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session. Arista Financial (OTC: ARST) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.000384 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 20.0%.

Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.